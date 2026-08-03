Original Air Date: May 02, 1953Host: Andrew RhynesShow: GunsmokePhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• William Conrad (Matt Dillion)• Parley Baer (Chester)• Georgia Ellis (Kitty) Special Guests:• Tom Tully• Lawrence Dobkin• Paul Dubov• Lillian Buyeff Writer:• John Meston Producer:• Norman Macdonnell Music:• Rex Koury Exit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK

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About Gunsmoke | OTRWesterns.com

About Gunsmoke | OTRWesterns.com

About Gunsmoke | OTRWesterns.com

Gunsmoke was a long-running old-time radio and television Western drama program set in Dodge City, Kansas during the settlement of the American West. The radio show first aired on April 26, 1952 and ran until June 18, 1961 on the CBS radio network.