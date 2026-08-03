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360 episodes
- Original Air Date: January 05, 1958Host: Andrew RhynesShow: GunsmokePhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• William Conrad (Matt Dillion)• Parley Baer (Chester)• Georgia Ellis (Kitty)• Howard McNear (Doc) Special Guests:• Ralph Moody• Lawrence Dobkin Producer:• Norman Macdonnell Writer:• John Meston Music:• Rex Koury Exit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
- Original Air Date: December 29, 1957Host: Andrew RhynesShow: GunsmokePhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• William Conrad (Matt Dillion)• Parley Baer (Chester)• Georgia Ellis (Kitty)• Howard McNear (Doc) Special Guests:• Joseph Kearns• Virginia Gregg• Ralph Moody Producer:• Norman Macdonnell Writer:• Les Crutchfield Editorial Supervisor:• John Meston Music:• Rex Koury Exit music from: Roundup on the Prairie...
- Original Air Date: October 24, 1953Host: Andrew RhynesShow: GunsmokePhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• William Conrad (Matt Dillion)• Parley Baer (Chester) Special Guests:• Tom Tully• John Dehner• Dick Beals• Jack Edwards• Louis Jean Heydt Writer:• John Meston Producer:• Norman Macdonnell Music:• Rex Koury Exit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
- Original Air Date: May 02, 1953Host: Andrew RhynesShow: GunsmokePhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• William Conrad (Matt Dillion)• Parley Baer (Chester)• Georgia Ellis (Kitty) Special Guests:• Tom Tully• Lawrence Dobkin• Paul Dubov• Lillian Buyeff Writer:• John Meston Producer:• Norman Macdonnell Music:• Rex Koury Exit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
- Original Air Date: December 28, 1957Host: Andrew RhynesShow: GunsmokePhone: (707) 98 OTRDW (6-8739) Stars:• William Conrad (Matt Dillion)• Parley Baer (Chester)• Georgia Ellis (Kitty)• Howard McNear (Doc) Special Guests:• John Dehner• Virginia Gregg• Vic Perrin Producer:• Norman Macdonnell Writer:• John Meston Music:• Rex Koury Exit music from: Roundup on the Prairie by Aaron Kenny https://bit.ly/3kTj0kK
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About Gunsmoke | OTRWesterns.com
Gunsmoke was a long-running old-time radio and television Western drama program set in Dodge City, Kansas during the settlement of the American West. The radio show first aired on April 26, 1952 and ran until June 18, 1961 on the CBS radio network.Podcast website
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Gunsmoke | OTRWesterns.com
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