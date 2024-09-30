Does the fairly tale ending really exist? For the fan, for the theme park worker, for your intrepid hosts? In the season finale of Keys to the Kingdom, Matt and Amanda aim to find out. Guests include Erich Schwartzel, Mark McConville, Rebecca Martens, Nick Pettigrew, Jim Gourley, and Marion Lund. Get 8 full-length, bonus companion episodes featuring numerous extended and unheard interviews and more at https://plus.acast.com/s/keystothekingdom.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
32:42
Be Our Guest
Sometimes just being a theme park fan is a story in itself. In this episode, Matt and Amanda not only speak to guests about their strange and scarring experiences, but they themselves revisit their origins in an attempt to rate the major theme parks. Guests include Sarah Campbell, Josh Dean, Michael Bowes, Todd Levin, and Andy Daly as The Walker.
--------
32:23
The Scare-actors
Halloween season in the theme park world is a very spooky time. Not since Burning Man, the Renaissance Faire, or Woodstock '99 has there been a more lusty gathering of lovable weirdos and questionable characters. In this episode, Matt and Amanda speak with all types, from monster to manager, within the spooky season performer world. Guests include Cherry Blossom, Drew McWeeny, Mark Gagliardi, Rebecca Lumianski, Eric Martin, Scott Aukerman, and Brandon Adams.
--------
31:35
The Professionals
These guys do it all: act, sing, dance! But if they're not careful, they may find themselves stuck in the theme park world forever and ever. On the other hand, if they're not careful, they may find themselves without a job in this ever-evolving workplace, losing vital stability, premium benefits, and what amounts to a pretty cushy career. Guests include Gale Brennan, Grandma Agva, Mark Gagliardi, Cherry Blossom, and Rebecca Lumianski.
--------
32:35
We Need to Talk About the Fans
The Theme Park Fan is its own species, one that runs the gamut from harmless enthusiast to harmful obsessive. In this episode, Matt and Amanda will share stories of guests from both extremes, and everywhere in between. Guests include Taran Killam, Jodi Eichler-Levine, Epaulette Babe, Jake Fite, and Molly Hawkey as Flora.
Keys to the Kingdom is an unprecedented, eight-part docuseries exploring the peculiar backstage life of theme park characters, performers, and fans. Hosted by recovering theme park employees Matt Gourley (Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Superego, Drunk History) and Amanda Lund (Earios Co-founder, The Complete Woman, New Girl), each installment promises insider secrets, stories of absurd guest interactions, and fascinating tales of workplace minutiae. Brought to you by Earios in conjunction with Tradecraft Media.
Get 8 full-length, bonus companion episodes featuring numerous extended and unheard interviews and more at https://plus.acast.com/s/keystothekingdom.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
