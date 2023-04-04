About Close Readings

Close Readings is a new kind of podcast subscription from the London Review of Books. Two contributors explore areas of literature through a selection of key works, providing an introductory grounding like no other. Listen to some episodes for free here, and extracts from our ongoing subscriber-only series.

Sign up for full access here: lrb.me/closereadings

Our three series running this year are:

Among the Ancients with Emily Wilson, Professor of Classical Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Jones, writer and editor at the London Review of Books.

Medieval Beginnings with Irina Dumitrescu, Professor of Medieval English Literature at the University of Bonn, and Mary Wellesley, historian and contributor to the London Review of Books.

The Long and Short with Seamus Perry, Professor of English Literature at the University of Oxford, and Mark Ford, Professor of English Literature at University College London.





There'll be a new episode from each series every month.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.