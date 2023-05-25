A Flavorful Feast: Chef Jeffrey Schlissel's Culinary Creations For Columbia Restaurant
Get ready for a feast of flavors as we chat with Chef Jeffrey Schlissel about his mouth-watering culinary creations for the Columbia Restaurant Group Cahaba Club farm tour. We'll take you on a journey through the delicious dishes he crafted, including his one-of-a-kind brisket, chicken, and alote. You'll even discover the secret ingredients behind these tasty concoctions, like Mandarin oranges, agave, tequila, and coletija cheese. But it doesn't stop there; we'll also give you a glimpse into the breathtaking farm owned by Marvin, where you'll find some truly unique and enchanting ingredients.Have you ever wondered what it would be like to bring together amazing chefs from the Walk and Talk Alumni and local vendors for a kick-off party? Let's explore this idea and imagine an event where everyone comes together for a potluck, with vendors showcasing their products and chefs creating unforgettable dishes. We'll discuss the opportunity for those in the industry to get feedback on their work, and even challenge Chef Jeffrey Schlissel to create something remarkable with a Creekstone Farm brisket.Finally, we'll take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about nostalgic toys, old game show trivia, and random musings on life. From Carl’s unique pepper experience at a Sysco show in North Carolina to our South Florida roots, we share our stories and laughter together. We'll also ponder the possibility of hosting a Chef appreciation party, inviting social influencers to showcase culinary talent, and the importance of using social media to promote our work. So sit back, relax, and join us for this fun-filled and flavor-packed episode!Support the showThank you for listening to the Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company. Our show not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business and amazing eateries but also advocates for mental health awareness in the food industry. Recorded on-site at top hotels, restaurants, and farms, our podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. Don't miss out on upcoming episodes where we'll continue to cook up thought-provoking discussions on important topics, including mental health awareness. Be sure to visit our website for more food industry-related content, including our very own TV show called Restaurant Recipes were we feature Chefs cooking up their dishes and also The Dirty Dash Cocktail Hour; the focus is mixology and amazing drinks! Thank you for tuning in, and we'll catch you next time on the Walk-In Talk Podcast. www.TheWalkInTalk.com