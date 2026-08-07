Chef Felicia Lacalle's story is about much more than food.

The Tampa chef and partner at Quiote Tequilaria sits down with Walk-In Talk Podcast for an unfiltered conversation about addiction, divorce, single motherhood, failed partnerships, financial hardship, faith, and the long road back to herself.

Felicia began cooking at a young age, inspired by her mother, her Mexican and Cuban heritage, and even childhood afternoons watching Julia Child. She went on to graduate from Johnson & Wales, spend more than a decade at Roy's, and eventually earn national recognition at Hemingway's—including a first-place win at the 2018 International Cuban Sandwich Festival.

But behind the accolades were years of setbacks and painful choices.

Felicia opens up about substance abuse, losing businesses, destructive relationships, rebuilding as a single mother, returning to faith, and learning how to recognize the patterns that nearly derailed her life.

Today, she is entering a new chapter as a partner at Quiote Tequilaria, where her Mexican roots, Cuban influence, and decades of kitchen experience come together in food that is deeply personal.

The episode also features two dishes prepared in the Walk-In Talk Media studio: duck enmoladas with Oaxacan cheese and a wild boar pork belly dish with boniato mash, charred baby leeks, and pickled mustard seeds.

This is a conversation about resilience, accountability, faith, mental health, restaurant life, and what it takes to rebuild when the life you imagined falls apart.

Featured Dishes

During her Walk-In Talk Media studio session, Chef Felicia prepared two deeply personal dishes that reflect both sides of her culinary heritage. The first was Duck Enmoladas—house-made corn tortillas filled with duck confit, topped with pistachio mole, Oaxacan cheese from Salerno Dairy, crema, and chile de árbol pickled onions. Her second dish showcased Shogun Farms wild boar pork belly, slowly braised with sour orange, garlic and spices, served over brown butter boniato purée with charred baby leeks and pickled mustard seeds—a modern interpretation inspired by her Cuban roots.

Special thanks to our newest studio partner, Shogun Farms, for supplying the premium wild boar pork belly featured in this episode. Their commitment to responsible farming and exceptional specialty proteins helped bring this remarkable dish to life.

Key Takeaways

Success isn't about avoiding failure—it's about refusing to let failure define who you become.

Faith became the foundation that helped Felicia rebuild her life after addiction, divorce, financial hardship, and personal loss.

The restaurant industry can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also magnify mental health struggles, addiction, burnout, and unhealthy lifestyles.

Self-reflection, accountability, and therapy were essential in breaking destructive personal and generational patterns.

Every setback—from failed partnerships to losing businesses—became preparation for the opportunity she has today.

Roy's shaped Felicia's discipline, leadership, and respect for kitchen culture, providing the foundation for her career.

Great food is deeply personal. Life experiences, heritage, and emotional growth ultimately influence what ends up on the plate.

Leadership begins with culture. Felicia believes respect, accountability, and creating a healthy kitchen environment are just as important as culinary skill.

Building something meaningful often requires walking away from situations—even successful ones—that no longer align with your purpose.

Quiote Tequilaria represents more than a restaurant; it represents a lifetime of perseverance, healing, and finally feeling at home in her craft.

Breaking generational cycles requires intentional choices, discipline, and the courage to confront your own mistakes.

Hospitality professionals don't have to face their struggles alone. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

The Companies Helping Shape Hospitality

Metro Foodservice Solutions - Commercial-grade storage, transport, and workflow systems that help professional kitchens operate efficiently.

RAK Porcelain USA - Professional tableware built for performance, durability, and presentation at the highest level.

UNOX - Intelligent commercial cooking technology designed to improve consistency, efficiency, and kitchen performance.

TriMark USA - North America's largest foodservice design, equipment, and supplies provider, helping operators build smarter, more efficient kitchens.

Testo North America - Precision measurement and food safety solutions designed for professional hospitality operations.

Crab Island Seafood - Florida-based manufacturer of premium seafood dips and spreads inspired by coastal flavors.

Citrus America - Commercial juicing solutions delivering consistency, speed, and quality to foodservice operators.

Cahaba Club – Growing exceptional herbs, edible flowers, and specialty produce that bring fresh flavor and vibrant presentation to our studio kitchen.

Shogun Farms - produces premium Florida wild boar through ethical sourcing, humane raising, and a natural feeding program that delivers exceptional flavor from farm to table.

Walk-In Talk Media proudly supports organizations making a measurable impact on hospitality professionals and communities across North America and beyond.

Operation BBQ Relief - Disaster response through hot meals served by culinary volunteers across the country.

Sustainable Supperclub - Community driven dining experiences focused on sustainability, food access, and social impact.

The Burnt Chef Project North America – Supporting mental health awareness and wellbeing throughout the hospitality industry.



Industry Events & Media Partnerships

Florida Restaurant Show - Official Media Partner delivering on-site coverage of operators, suppliers, chefs, and hospitality innovation throughout the Southeast.

New York Restaurant Show - Official Media Partner highlighting the people, products, and stories shaping hospitality across the Northeast.

California Restaurant Show - Official Media Partner covering West Coast hospitality innovation, culinary trends, and foodservice leadership.

Pizza Tomorrow Summit - Official Media Partner covering the latest innovations, leadership, and growth in the pizza industry.

U.S. Culinary Open -Official Media Partner documenting one of America's premier live culinary competitions and the chefs competing at the highest level.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay - Regional media partner sharing stories from the people, restaurants, and events shaping Tampa Bay's hospitality community.

About Walk-In Talk Media

Walk-In Talk Media is an industry-recognized B2B food and hospitality media company focused on chef-driven storytelling and real conversations inside the business of food.

Through cinematic video, photography, podcasting, documentaries, and live event coverage, Walk-In Talk Media highlights the chefs, operators, brands, and organizations shaping the future of hospitality.

From Michelin-starred chefs and independent restaurants to manufacturers, distributors, and industry associations, Walk-In Talk Media exists to tell the stories moving hospitality forward.