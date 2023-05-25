Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company, not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business, and amazing eateries,... More
  • Flavors Unlocked: Indian & Southern Cooking, Goat Farming, and the Magic of Paneer
    Ready to spice up your cooking game and learn the truth about goat farming? Join us in this flavorful episode as we chat with Walk-In Talk Co Host Chef Jeffrey Schlissel and Vicky Webster from Happy Tales Goat Farm about the incredible flavors of Indian and Southern cooking, as well as the ins and outs of the goat business.We elevate hanger steak using Indian spices like asafoetida, achar, and Arctic Apples brand apples, and explore the different types of pickling and curry in Indian cuisine. But wait, there's more! We also whip up fully loaded mashed potatoes with bacon powder, chives, and caramelized collard greens, captured beautifully by food photographer John Hernandez. Then, we discuss Vicky's Happy Tales Goats farm to debunk the myth that goats eat everything and discover the life-changing magic of paneer. Get ready for a delicious journey into the world of food and farming!Support the showThank you for listening to the Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company. Our show not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business and amazing eateries but also advocates for mental health awareness in the food industry. Recorded on-site at top hotels, restaurants, and farms, our podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. Don't miss out on upcoming episodes where we'll continue to cook up thought-provoking discussions on important topics, including mental health awareness. Be sure to visit our website for more food industry-related content, including our very own TV show called Restaurant Recipes were we feature Chefs cooking up their dishes and also The Dirty Dash Cocktail Hour; the focus is mixology and amazing drinks! Thank you for tuning in, and we'll catch you next time on the Walk-In Talk Podcast. www.TheWalkInTalk.com
    6/22/2023
    35:48
  • A Flavorful Feast: Chef Jeffrey Schlissel's Culinary Creations For Columbia Restaurant
    Get ready for a feast of flavors as we chat with Chef Jeffrey Schlissel about his mouth-watering culinary creations for the Columbia Restaurant Group Cahaba Club farm tour. We'll take you on a journey through the delicious dishes he crafted, including his one-of-a-kind brisket, chicken, and alote. You'll even discover the secret ingredients behind these tasty concoctions, like Mandarin oranges, agave, tequila, and coletija cheese. But it doesn't stop there; we'll also give you a glimpse into the breathtaking farm owned by Marvin, where you'll find some truly unique and enchanting ingredients.Have you ever wondered what it would be like to bring together amazing chefs from the Walk and Talk Alumni and local vendors for a kick-off party? Let's explore this idea and imagine an event where everyone comes together for a potluck, with vendors showcasing their products and chefs creating unforgettable dishes. We'll discuss the opportunity for those in the industry to get feedback on their work, and even challenge Chef Jeffrey Schlissel to create something remarkable with a Creekstone Farm brisket.Finally, we'll take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about nostalgic toys, old game show trivia, and random musings on life. From Carl’s unique pepper experience at a Sysco show in North Carolina to our South Florida roots, we share our stories and laughter together. We'll also ponder the possibility of hosting a Chef appreciation party, inviting social influencers to showcase culinary talent, and the importance of using social media to promote our work. So sit back, relax, and join us for this fun-filled and flavor-packed episode!Support the showThank you for listening to the Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company. Our show not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business and amazing eateries but also advocates for mental health awareness in the food industry. Recorded on-site at top hotels, restaurants, and farms, our podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. Don't miss out on upcoming episodes where we'll continue to cook up thought-provoking discussions on important topics, including mental health awareness. Be sure to visit our website for more food industry-related content, including our very own TV show called Restaurant Recipes were we feature Chefs cooking up their dishes and also The Dirty Dash Cocktail Hour; the focus is mixology and amazing drinks! Thank you for tuning in, and we'll catch you next time on the Walk-In Talk Podcast. www.TheWalkInTalk.com
    6/15/2023
    52:03
  • Comfort Food Creations: Chicken and Dumplings, Flavor Pairings, and Catering Adventures
    Ready for some serious comfort food? Join us as we whip up a mouthwatering Chicken and Dumplings dish, sharing the secrets to getting that chicken just right and capturing all the flavors that make this dish so irresistible. We'll also explore the fascinating world of black garlic and chat about the importance of using the right juicing equipment, with a special shout-out to Peninsula Food Services and Citrus America for making this episode possible.But we're not stopping there! We'll dive into food ideas and collaborations, discussing the magic of pairing flavors to create scrumptious dishes. From marinating pork with peach flavored White Claw Vodka +Soda to using the pineapple flavor in a black bean relish with tri-tips, the possibilities are endless. We'll also share our experiences with the Flavor Matrix book and debate which pasta noodle reigns supreme for certain dishes.Finally, we'll take you behind the scenes of catering, from the thrilling experience of cooking for an F1 race team to tackling projects like the Audi event in Downtown Miami. Hear firsthand the story of the Chef who cooked for the McLaren F1 team and our upcoming White Claw video shoot featuring the creative cocktail, The Dirty Dash. Don't miss this delicious and entertaining conversation!www.citrusamerica.comwww.peninsulafood.comSupport the showThank you for listening to the Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company. Our show not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business and amazing eateries but also advocates for mental health awareness in the food industry. Recorded on-site at top hotels, restaurants, and farms, our podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. Don't miss out on upcoming episodes where we'll continue to cook up thought-provoking discussions on important topics, including mental health awareness. Be sure to visit our website for more food industry-related content, including our very own TV show called Restaurant Recipes were we feature Chefs cooking up their dishes and also The Dirty Dash Cocktail Hour; the focus is mixology and amazing drinks! Thank you for tuning in, and we'll catch you next time on the Walk-In Talk Podcast. www.TheWalkInTalk.com
    6/10/2023
    28:50
  • How White Claw Continues to Stay Relevant: Vodka + Soda
    Welcome to the Walk-In Talk Podcast! In this episode, co-host Jeffrey Schlissel takes you behind the scenes of a recent film day with White Claw at Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar in midtown Tampa. The team shot a series of new White Claw Vodka & Soda drinks for their cocktail series called The Dirty Dash. Get ready to be wowed by the Peach Paradise, A Day in the Pineapple, Wild Cherry Gin, and Watermelon Balsamic Margarita cocktails. Jeffrey shares the recipes of each drink and gives you a sneak peek of what to expect in the upcoming episodes. So sit back, relax, and get ready to tantalize your taste buds with these refreshing summer cocktails. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!Thanks to Chef Johnathan and Chef Alex for being terrific hosts; plus the entire staff for dealing with us for the day!Support the showThank you for listening to the Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company. Our show not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business and amazing eateries but also advocates for mental health awareness in the food industry. Recorded on-site at top hotels, restaurants, and farms, our podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. Don't miss out on upcoming episodes where we'll continue to cook up thought-provoking discussions on important topics, including mental health awareness. Be sure to visit our website for more food industry-related content, including our very own TV show called Restaurant Recipes were we feature Chefs cooking up their dishes and also The Dirty Dash Cocktail Hour; the focus is mixology and amazing drinks! Thank you for tuning in, and we'll catch you next time on the Walk-In Talk Podcast. www.TheWalkInTalk.com
    5/25/2023
    23:28
  • Making Genuine Connections Through Food Plus Mental Health Awareness
    Mental health is important.However, what is often overlooked in the culinary industry is the importance of mental health. Chef Sean Champe has been clinically diagnosed with mental health issues and has seen first-hand the toll that working in the culinary industry can take on a person's mental wellbeing.Chef Sean has made it his mission to raise awareness about the importance of mental health in the culinary industry. He has seen how long hours, stress, and the pressure of creating outstanding dishes can take a toll on a chef's mental health. He has also seen how the lack of support for mental health can lead to burnout, depression, and anxiety.Chef Sean has created a Los Angeles-based company to address the issue of mental health in the culinary industry. His company focuses on providing support to chefs who may be struggling with their mental health. He believes that by providing support, resources, and education about mental health, chefs can be better equipped to handle the pressures of the job.Chef Sean's passion for mental health in the culinary industry is a reminder that mental health should be taken seriously. Mental health is an important part of any job, and chefs should be aware of the potential risks of working in the culinary industry. By providing support and resources, chefs can be better equipped to handle the pressures of the job and create amazing dishes that make food sexy.Felons deserve second chances.Another important issue for chefs is the stigma surrounding felons. Felons are often seen as untrustworthy and undeserving of second chances. Unfortunately, this stigma is often perpetuated by society and can be difficult to overcome. However, it is important to remember that everyone deserves a second chance. Felons have served their time and should be allowed to re-enter society as productive members. Host Carl FiadiniCo- host Chef Jeffery Schlissel Guest Chef Sean Champe Location Cahaba Club Herbal Outpost www.TheWalkInTalk.com Time Stamp [00:02:13] Hankering for veal chops. [00:06:19] The correlation between food and health. [00:09:49] Mental health in the kitchen. [00:11:03] Mental health in the culinary industry. [00:14:07] Job placement for felons. [00:16:30] Mental health and communication. [00:20:39] Mental health in the workplace. [00:24:35] Mental health check-ins. [00:27:10] Leadership and Emotional Intelligence. [00:30:06] Kitchen violence and drama. [00:35:11] Generational gap in cooking. [00:37:29] Setting your own standard. [00:40:12] Cooking with passion and love. [00:43:08] Hiring chefs for sales. [00:47:29] Stopping the BS in culinary. [00:50:04] Building a foundation with fire. [00:53:55] Tipping culture in America. [00:56:06] Stepping stones in the industry. [00:59:17] Corporate Revenue Sharing. [01:03:19] Bar fights and Capone'sSupport the showThank you for listening to the Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company. Our show not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business and amazing eateries but also advocates for mental health awareness in the food industry. Recorded on-site at top hotels, restaurants, and farms, our podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the industry. Don't miss out on upcoming episodes where we'll continue to cook up thought-provoking discussions on important topics, including mental health awareness. Be sure to visit our website for more food industry-related content, including our very own TV show called Restaurant Recipes were we feature Chefs cooking up their dishes and also The Dirty Dash Cocktail Hour; the focus is mixology and amazing drinks! Thank you for tuning in, and we'll catch you next time on the Walk-In Talk Podcast. www.TheWalkInTalk.com
    5/6/2023
    1:08:16

The Walk-In Talk Podcast, hosted by Carl Fiadini and Company, not only explores the exciting and chaotic world of the restaurant business, and amazing eateries, but also advocates for mental health awareness in the food industry.

Our podcast is a must-listen for food industry enthusiasts, as we provide unique insights into everything from recipes to how Chefs are navigating high inflation while also discussing the importance of mental health in the industry.

Recorded on-site at top hotels, restaurants, and farms, the Walk-In Talk Podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the food industry. Our show provides a fun and entertaining twist to our podcast.

Don't miss out on upcoming episodes where we will continue to cook up thought-provoking discussions on important industry-related topics, including mental health awareness.

Check out our website for more food industry-related content, including:
Restaurant Recipes
Cocktail recipes
Walk-In Talk interviews
The Restaurant Life Magazine

