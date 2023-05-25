Making Genuine Connections Through Food Plus Mental Health Awareness

Mental health is important.However, what is often overlooked in the culinary industry is the importance of mental health. Chef Sean Champe has been clinically diagnosed with mental health issues and has seen first-hand the toll that working in the culinary industry can take on a person's mental wellbeing.Chef Sean has made it his mission to raise awareness about the importance of mental health in the culinary industry. He has seen how long hours, stress, and the pressure of creating outstanding dishes can take a toll on a chef's mental health. He has also seen how the lack of support for mental health can lead to burnout, depression, and anxiety.Chef Sean has created a Los Angeles-based company to address the issue of mental health in the culinary industry. His company focuses on providing support to chefs who may be struggling with their mental health. He believes that by providing support, resources, and education about mental health, chefs can be better equipped to handle the pressures of the job.Chef Sean's passion for mental health in the culinary industry is a reminder that mental health should be taken seriously. Mental health is an important part of any job, and chefs should be aware of the potential risks of working in the culinary industry. By providing support and resources, chefs can be better equipped to handle the pressures of the job and create amazing dishes that make food sexy.Felons deserve second chances.Another important issue for chefs is the stigma surrounding felons. Felons are often seen as untrustworthy and undeserving of second chances. Unfortunately, this stigma is often perpetuated by society and can be difficult to overcome. However, it is important to remember that everyone deserves a second chance. Felons have served their time and should be allowed to re-enter society as productive members. Host Carl FiadiniCo- host Chef Jeffery Schlissel Guest Chef Sean Champe Location Cahaba Club Herbal Outpost www.TheWalkInTalk.com Time Stamp [00:02:13] Hankering for veal chops. [00:06:19] The correlation between food and health. [00:09:49] Mental health in the kitchen. [00:11:03] Mental health in the culinary industry. [00:14:07] Job placement for felons. [00:16:30] Mental health and communication. [00:20:39] Mental health in the workplace. [00:24:35] Mental health check-ins. [00:27:10] Leadership and Emotional Intelligence. [00:30:06] Kitchen violence and drama. [00:35:11] Generational gap in cooking. [00:37:29] Setting your own standard. [00:40:12] Cooking with passion and love. [00:43:08] Hiring chefs for sales. [00:47:29] Stopping the BS in culinary. [00:50:04] Building a foundation with fire. [00:53:55] Tipping culture in America. [00:56:06] Stepping stones in the industry. [00:59:17] Corporate Revenue Sharing. [01:03:19] Bar fights and Capone's