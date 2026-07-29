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The New Yorker: Poetry

The New Yorker
ArtsBooks
The New Yorker: Poetry
Latest episode

128 episodes

  • The New Yorker: Poetry

    Richard Blanco Reads Elizabeth Bishop

    07/29/2026 | 49 mins.
    Richard Blanco joins Kevin Young to read and discuss “Questions of Travel,” by Elizabeth Bishop, and his own poem, “My Father in English.” Blanco is the author of two memoirs and four poetry collections, including “How to Love a Country” and “Homeland of My Body.” He is the recipient of several honors, including a National Humanities Medal, a Lambda Literary Award, a Paterson Poetry Prize, and a Thom Gunn Award for Gay Poetry. He was selected by President Barack Obama as the fifth inaugural poet in United States history, and was named as the first-ever American Academy of Poets education ambassador.
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  • The New Yorker: Poetry

    Richard Siken Reads Jorie Graham

    06/24/2026 | 42 mins.
    Richard Siken joins Kevin Young to read and discuss “I Catch Sight of the Now,” by Jorie Graham, and his own poem “Piano Lesson.” Siken is a poet and painter whose book “Crush” won the 2004 Yale Series of Younger Poets prize, a Lambda Literary Award, and a Thom Gunn Award. His other books are “War of the Foxes” and “I Do Know Some Things,” which was published last year and won a Thom Gunn Award.


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  • The New Yorker: Poetry

    Julia Alvarez Reads Judy Page Heitzman

    05/27/2026 | 39 mins.
    Julia Alvarez joins Kevin Young to read and discuss “The Schoolroom on the Second Floor of the Knitting Mill,” by Judy Page Heitzman, and her own poem “Mami at Her Vanity.” Alvarez is the author of many novels, nonfiction books, children’s books, and poetry collections, including, most recently, “Visitations.” She has received a Hispanic Heritage Award, the F. Scott Fitzgerald Award for Achievement in American Literature, and a National Medal of Arts. She’s also the subject of a PBS “American Masters” documentary.


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  • The New Yorker: Poetry

    Monica Ferrell Reads Lucie Brock-Broido

    04/29/2026 | 47 mins.
    Monica Ferrell joins Kevin Young to discuss “Carrowmore,” by Lucie Brock-Broido, and her own poem “The Fifties.” Ferrell is the author of a novel and three books of poetry, including “You Darling Thing,” a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and the Believer Book Award in Poetry. Her new collection, “The Future,” was published in March.


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  • The New Yorker: Poetry

    Maya C. Popa Reads Brenda Shaughnessy

    03/25/2026 | 45 mins.
    Maya C. Popa joins Kevin Young to read “Artless,” by Brenda Shaughnessy, and her own poem “The World Was All Before Them.” Popa is the author of “Wound Is the Origin of Wonder” and “American Faith,” the latter of which won the North American Book Prize. Her third collection, “If You Love That Lady,” will be published by W. W. Norton this July. Popa serves as the poetry editor of Publishers Weekly, and teaches in the undergraduate and M.F.A. programs at New York University.


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About The New Yorker: Poetry
Readings and conversation with The New Yorker's poetry editor, Kevin Young.
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