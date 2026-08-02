The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Min Jin Lee reads her story “Testing,” from the July 27, 2026, issue of the magazine. Lee is the author of the novels “Free Food for Millionaires” and “Pachinko,” which was a National Book Award finalist in 2017. Her third novel, “American Hagwon,” from which this week’s story was adapted, will be published in September.

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