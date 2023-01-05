Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker in the App
Listen to The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Podcast The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker
Podcast The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

WNYC Studios and The New Yorker
add
New Yorker fiction writers read their stories. More
Arts
New Yorker fiction writers read their stories. More

Available Episodes

5 of 150
  • Rebecca Makkai Reads “The Plaza”
    Rebecca Makkai reads her story “The Plaza,” which appeared in the May 8, 2023, issue of the magazine. Makkai is the author of a story collection and four novels, including “The Great Believers,” which won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and was a finalist for the National Book Award, and “I Have Some Questions for You,” which came out in February.
    5/1/2023
    50:43
  • Rachel Cusk Reads “The Stuntman”
    Rachel Cusk reads her story “The Stuntman,” which appeared in the April 24 & May 1, 2023, issue of the magazine. Cusk, a Guggenheim fellow, is the author of four nonfiction works and eleven novels, including the “Outline” trilogy and, most recently, “Second Place.”
    4/17/2023
    58:40
  • Ben Lerner Reads “The Ferry”
    Ben Lerner reads his story “The Ferry,” which appeared in the April 10, 2023, issue of the magazine. Lerner is the author of the novels “Leaving the Atocha Station,” “10:04,” and “The Topeka School,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2020. He was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2015.
    4/3/2023
    38:06
  • Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads “False Star”
    Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story “False Star,” which appeared in the March 20, 2023, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, and an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
    3/13/2023
    40:31
  • Rivka Galchen Reads “How I Became a Vet”
    Rivka Galchen reads her story “How I Became a Vet,” which appeared in the March 13, 2023, issue of the magazine. Galchen is the author of three books of fiction, including the story collection “American Innovations” and the novel “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” which was published in 2021. 
    3/6/2023
    31:36

More Arts podcasts

About The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

New Yorker fiction writers read their stories.
Podcast website

Listen to The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker, The Business Of Glam Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker: Podcasts in Family