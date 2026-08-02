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The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker
The New Yorker
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417 episodes
- Rachel Yoder reads her story “The Promise,” from the August 10, 2026, issue of the magazine. Yoder is the author of the novel “Nightbitch,” which was published in 2021. A finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award for début fiction, it was adapted for the screen in 2024.
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- Sheila Heti reads her story “Earthly Delights,” from the August 3, 2026, issue of the magazine. Heti is the author of eleven books, including the novel “Pure Colour,” which won the Governor General’s Award in 2022, and “Alphabetical Diaries,” which was published in 2024.
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- Min Jin Lee reads her story “Testing,” from the July 27, 2026, issue of the magazine. Lee is the author of the novels “Free Food for Millionaires” and “Pachinko,” which was a National Book Award finalist in 2017. Her third novel, “American Hagwon,” from which this week’s story was adapted, will be published in September.
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- Bryan Washington reads his story “Gatekeeping,” from the July 20, 2026, issue of the magazine. Washington is the author of four works of fiction, including “Memorial,” “Family Meal,” and “Palaver,” which won the L.A. Times Book Prize in 2025.
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- Will Mackin reads his story “Pig Lab,” from the July 6 & 13, 2026, issue of the magazine. Mackin, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is the author of “Bring Out the Dog,” which won the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize as the best début short-story collection of 2018.
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About The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker
New Yorker fiction writers read their stories.Podcast website
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