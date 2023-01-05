The New Yorker: The Writer's Voice - New Fiction from The New Yorker

New Yorker fiction writers read their stories. More
Rebecca Makkai Reads “The Plaza”
Rebecca Makkai reads her story “The Plaza,” which appeared in the May 8, 2023, issue of the magazine. Makkai is the author of a story collection and four novels, including “The Great Believers,” which won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and was a finalist for the National Book Award, and “I Have Some Questions for You,” which came out in February.
5/1/2023
50:43
Rachel Cusk Reads “The Stuntman”
Rachel Cusk reads her story “The Stuntman,” which appeared in the April 24 & May 1, 2023, issue of the magazine. Cusk, a Guggenheim fellow, is the author of four nonfiction works and eleven novels, including the “Outline” trilogy and, most recently, “Second Place.”
4/17/2023
58:40
Ben Lerner Reads “The Ferry”
Ben Lerner reads his story “The Ferry,” which appeared in the April 10, 2023, issue of the magazine. Lerner is the author of the novels “Leaving the Atocha Station,” “10:04,” and “The Topeka School,” which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2020. He was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2015.
4/3/2023
38:06
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain Reads “False Star”
Sterling HolyWhiteMountain reads his story “False Star,” which appeared in the March 20, 2023, issue of the magazine. HolyWhiteMountain is a former Stegner fellow and current Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, and an unrecognized citizen of the Blackfeet Nation. He is at work on a novel.
3/13/2023
40:31
Rivka Galchen Reads “How I Became a Vet”
Rivka Galchen reads her story “How I Became a Vet,” which appeared in the March 13, 2023, issue of the magazine. Galchen is the author of three books of fiction, including the story collection “American Innovations” and the novel “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” which was published in 2021.