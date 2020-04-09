Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

In The Dark

Serial investigative journalism, with host Madeleine Baran and a team of reporters. Season 1 looked at the abduction of Jacob Wetterling in rural Minnesota and

  An Announcement
    Big news! In the Dark has a new home and a new team of partners. The podcast now comes to you from The New Yorker—the legendary home of extraordinary journalism. ____ In the Dark is a Peabody Award-winning podcast that tells deeply reported stories. Season 1 investigates lapses by law enforcement after the kidnapping of eleven-year-old Jacob Wetterling. Season 2 examines the case of Curtis Flowers, a Mississippi man tried six times for the same crime. In the Dark journalists have already started reporting on Season 3. We can't tell you what it's about yet, but it's the most ambitious story we've pursued, and we're thrilled to have the resources of The New Yorker and Condé Nast Entertainment to help us tell it. For more on the new partnership, check out the team's interview with David Remnick on The New Yorker Radio Hour. And follow other podcasts from The New Yorker, including The Political Scene, The Writer's Voice, the Fiction podcast, and the Poetry podcast.
    3/9/2023
    11:16
  S2 E20: Curtis Flowers
    During three years investigating the Curtis Flowers case, we'd talked to nearly everyone involved: lawyers, witnesses, jurors, family members, investigators, politicians, and many, many people around town. But there was one person we hadn't yet interviewed — Curtis Flowers. That is, until one day in early October, a few weeks after he'd been cleared of all charges. For the final episode of Season 2, we at long last talk to the man at the center of it all. Read: Will Doug Evans face accountability? See photos of Curtis Flowers on Instagram.
    10/14/2020
    1:04:29
  S2 E19: Freedom
    After 24 years, the case against Curtis Flowers is finally over. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asks the judge to dismiss the charges against Flowers for lack of evidence. Flowers is released from house arrest and free – truly free – at last. Read the story.
    9/4/2020
    20:08
  Coronavirus in the Delta E6: Delta State
    College football is practically a religion in Mississippi. And for the players, it's life. As Covid-19 upended their world, the teammates at Delta State struggled to find structure and support for an off-season like no other.
    6/11/2020
    33:01
  Coronavirus in the Delta E5: Geno
    As the coronavirus swept into the Mississippi Delta, a judge in the small city of Indianola decided to release every inmate she had in jail. That is, every inmate except one.
    5/28/2020
    36:14

About In The Dark

Serial investigative journalism, with host Madeleine Baran and a team of reporters. Season 1 looked at the abduction of Jacob Wetterling in rural Minnesota and the accountability of sheriffs in solving crime. Season 2 examined the case of Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for the same crime. Also, a special report on COVID-19 in the Mississippi Delta.
