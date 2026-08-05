The Why Files. Operation: PODCAST

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Carl Higdon went hunting for elk in the Wyoming mountains and never fired a shot that landed. A stranger stopped him first, and nothing about the rest of that afternoon made sense.



Hours later, a search party found him soaking wet and shaking, unable to remember his own name or recognize his wife.



His truck sat three miles from where it should have been, stuck in terrain it had no business reaching. A bullet in his pocket had been fired, yet it never left the barrel the normal way.



Doctors examined him and found changes in his body they couldn't explain. What happened to Carl Higdon on that mountain still doesn't have a clean answer.

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