The Why Files. Operation: PODCAST

Do you have natural curiosity, interest in scientific mysteries and a great sense of humor? You're in the right place! We cover brainy topics with comedy spin.
Aliens & Espionage: Crop Circles and the CIA Coverup
In 1974 a group of scientists beamed a message into space. The message, meant to be received by an intelligent alien species, described life on Earth.
Written in simple binary code, and using the most powerful radio telescope on the planet, the message was broadcast to a dense cluster of stars in the constellation of Hercules.
This exercise was just ceremonial; a way to demonstrate new technology in radio astronomy. Nobody was really expected to receive it. And even if they did, it wouldn't be any time soon. The nearest star in the direction of the broadcast is 25,000 light-years away.
So, the telescope was tuned to 2380 Megherz, aimed at Hercules, and fired up. The scientists congratulated each other, shook hands, and went on with their lives.
But 27 years later, something very unexpected happened with that message beamed into deep space.
We got a reply.
---
5/26/2023
52:33
Surviving The Sixth Extinction: Are we too late?
Of all the species that have ever existed on Earth, 99% of them are gone. Most of those were wiped out during what are known as "Mass Extinction Events".
Since life emerged on our planet, there have been five mass extinctions. Sometimes these events last many years. But sometimes a mass extinction can happen very, very suddenly.
Some scientists think we're on the verge of a sixth mass extinction. Others think it's already begun.
But the question everybody asks is: "Is there anything we can do to stop it?"
---
5/19/2023
37:26
Varginha UFO Crash: Alien Contact, Government Denial and Coverup
The North American Air Defense Command, known as NORAD, was established in 1958. It was to provide early warning and defense against Soviet bombers and missile launches.
But it wasn't long before NORAD would be monitoring skies around the entire planet.
Early in the morning, on January 13th, 1996, NORAD contacted Brazilian Air Defense to report an object entering the Earth's atmosphere about 200 miles Northeast of Sao Paolo.
When asked what type of object, NORAD said it was "unidentified". A few minutes later, it crashed somewhere near the town of Varginha.
The Brazilian Army and Air Force quickly scrambled to get to the crash site before any civilians did.
But they were too late. The craft was seen -- and the beings driving the craft: we're gone.
Over the next few days, a series of events would unfold that would change the lives of the people in Varginha forever.
Well, at least the lives of the people who survived.
---
5/12/2023
27:54
Sacred Object or Ancient Weapon? Where is the Ark of the Covenant and what technology did it use?
Even though UFOs are seen everywhere: over the desert, over the ocean, over cities; there's no way to predict when and where they'll show up.
Well, no way except for one: build or detonate a nuclear weapon.
Since the dawn of the atomic age, UFOs have been seen -- and photographed -- during nuclear weapons tests and near nuclear weapons facilities.
The Ark of the Covenant is one of the most mysterious artifacts in human history. The Ark, a sacred chest made of wood and covered in gold, has been missing since 587 BC. Its last known location was Jerusalem, somewhere under the Temple Mount.
What does this have to do with UFOs?
In 2011, a UFO was hovering over the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. It emitted a flash of light, then shot straight up and disappeared into the night sky.
This could be just a coincidence. But it could be that the craft was looking for the Ark.
The Ark of the Covenant is an object of extreme religious importance to over 2 billion people. But why would a UFO be looking for it? Because it's the most dangerous weapon of mass destruction ever created.
---
5/5/2023
28:44
Martian Mysteries: What NASA doesn't want you to know
On July 25th, a NASA scientist was studying images of a region of Mars called "Cydonia" when something caught his eye.
He had to take a second to process what he was seeing. He grabbed a magnifying glass.
There was no doubt. On the surface of Mars, 140 million miles from Earth, was a structure in the shape of a human face.
It was huge; about a mile wide; and showed two eyes, a nose, and a mouth. Around the Face were pyramids and structures that didn't look natural. They look like they were built... by someone.
The following day, NASA held a press conference. Of the thousands of photos sent back from Mars, all anyone asked about was The Face.
Who built it and why? Is it a message from an advanced civilization now long extinct? Is it a religious artifact? Is it solid like the Great Sphinx? Or could it contain chambers like the Great Pyramid?
Then NASA threw cold water on the speculation. They said there was a second photograph of the area taken shortly after.
And that photo showed that the face was nothing more than an optical illusion.
Small problem. That second photo doesn't exist.
So why did NASA lie?
The answer to *that* question is in the other pictures.
---
I'm AJ , the Head Nerd In Charge.
The Why Files is a channel for people who are fascinated (obsessed) with science, science-fiction, bizarre history, weird facts, strange places, conspiracies and unusual people.
----
OFFICIAL
