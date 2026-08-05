The Why Files. Operation: PODCAST

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290 episodes
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John Allen built an empire telling strange, dark, and mysterious stories. But the darkest story he's ever carried is his own.
We talk Navy SEALs, the night his life went viral in a water park hotel room, the price of fame, and the confession he's kept buried for over a decade. This one goes places I didn't expect. Stick around.
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Carl Higdon went hunting for elk in the Wyoming mountains and never fired a shot that landed. A stranger stopped him first, and nothing about the rest of that afternoon made sense.
Hours later, a search party found him soaking wet and shaking, unable to remember his own name or recognize his wife.
His truck sat three miles from where it should have been, stuck in terrain it had no business reaching. A bullet in his pocket had been fired, yet it never left the barrel the normal way.
Doctors examined him and found changes in his body they couldn't explain. What happened to Carl Higdon on that mountain still doesn't have a clean answer.
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The Basement: John B. Alexander | Roswell, MJ-12, Skinwalker: The Colonel Who Was There07/27/2026 | 3h 41 mins.Discover how to move your IRA or 401k into physical gold and silver — with no taxes or penalties. Get your free portfolio review and free gold & silver guide from GoldenCrest Metals: visit https://GoldenCrestMetals.com/thewhyfiles or call (888) 949-9172 now.
Colonel John Alexander commanded Green Berets in Vietnam, briefed the White House, and evaluated the Pentagon's strangest programs. He was the first person to spend the night on Skinwalker Ranch. For 79 years, the strange kept showing up in the middle of his official duties — and he wrote it all down. He brought the files. And the bent forks. This conversation goes places I didn't expect.
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The Basement: Jeremy Corbell | Betrayal, Surveillance, and the Secret Higher Than Nuclear Weapons07/20/2026 | 4h 6 mins.-Discover how to move your IRA or 401k into physical gold and silver — with no taxes or penalties. Get your free portfolio review and free gold & silver guide from GoldenCrest Metals: visit https://GoldenCrestMetals.com/thewhyfiles or call (888) 949-9172 now.
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Jeremy Corbell has spent years chasing the biggest secret in modern history, and it's cost him more than most people realize.
He built his reputation filming the footage governments tried to keep hidden, from Navy warships tracking objects no one can explain to whistleblowers risking everything to speak up.
Corbell talks about the years it took to earn a source's trust, the moment a supposed ally tried to steal his work in front of Congress, and what it's like knowing your phone might be tapped.
He also opens up about his friendship with journalist George Knapp and the partnership that helped change how the public sees this whole story.
This is the story behind the story, from the person who has been closest to it the longest.
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- -Discover how to move your IRA or 401k into physical gold and silver — with no taxes or penalties. Get your free portfolio review and free gold & silver guide from GoldenCrest Metals: visit https://GoldenCrestMetals.com/thewhyfiles or call (888) 949-9172 now.
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In 1139, an Irish archbishop knelt in Rome and saw every pope who would ever sit on the throne of Peter. He wrote the visions down as 112 short phrases, then the manuscript vanished for 450 years.
When it resurfaced, historians checked the list against history. Pope after pope matched.
The list ends with a name no pope has ever dared to take, followed by the destruction of Rome and Judgment Day.
Francis died in 2025. A new pope took his place, and the city kept standing.
But hidden inside the original Latin is a second countdown, one that points to a specific year: 2027. We trace the prophecy from a candlelit chapel to a four-hundred-year-old forgery, and ask why it keeps landing on the truth.
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About The Why Files: Operation Podcast
The Why Files covers mysteries, myths and legends. We tell stories and seek the truth in a fun and lighthearted way. Our content is heavily researched; we don't release an episode unless we're sure we can bring something new to a topic.Podcast website
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