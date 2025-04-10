Powered by RND
End of the Loop

The Midnight Mystery
Trapped in a small town where time once refused to move, End of the Loop follows Ethan, a man who spent an eternity reliving the same day, over and over again.
FictionDramaFictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • S01E01: The End
    Ethan has lived the same day for what feels like an eternity. Every moment is familiar, every sound rehearsed, every conversation memorized. Trapped in an endless time loop, he’s learned to navigate the world like a script he knows by heart. But today, something is different. Something subtle. Off.As small changes ripple through the town he thought he knew inside out, Ethan begins to feel something he hasn’t in years—uncertainty. For the first time in what feels like forever, he doesn’t know what happens next.And that might be the most terrifying thing of all.Join The Midnight Mystery Discord!Bunker 8 - Creator - Dean SmythThe Midnight MysteryBusiness enquiries: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    26:03
  • End of the Loop Trailer
    Ethan was trapped in time, lost in a town that never changed. He lived the same day an infinite number of times. Now he’s out… but freedom isn't peace. The memories haunt him. The town’s full of buried secrets. And the people who got away with everything? They're finally getting what’s coming to them.But this time, Ethan’s actions finally have consequences.Join The Midnight Mystery Discord!End of the Loop - Creator - Dean SmythThe Midnight MysteryBusiness enquiries: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    1:37

About End of the Loop

Trapped in a small town where time once refused to move, End of the Loop follows Ethan, a man who spent an eternity reliving the same day, over and over again.Now suddenly and inexplicably free, he finds himself back in the same quiet town. Its people remain the same—unaware, untouched, and blissfully ignorant.To everyone else, the town feels calm. Ordinary. But Ethan sees what no one else can: the rot behind their smiles, the crimes they commit in secret, and the darkness they desperately try to keep buried.Mentally decades older and haunted by the things he did to survive the loop, Ethan begins peeling back the town’s peaceful surface to reveal something far more sinister. Without the safety of a reset button, every move counts. Through intimate therapy sessions, a fractured inner voice, and chilling encounters with those he once knew, Ethan quietly sets out to dismantle the town’s darkest secrets before they destroy him first.If you’re drawn to psychological thrillers, eerie small-town mysteries, and slow-burning horror about guilt, survival, and redemption, End of the Loop will pull you in and refuse to let go.Created by Dean Smyth - @deansmyBusiness Enquiries: [email protected] The Midnight Mystery Discord!End of the Loop - Creator - Dean SmythThe Midnight MysteryBusiness enquiries: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
