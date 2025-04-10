Trapped in a small town where time once refused to move, End of the Loop follows Ethan, a man who spent an eternity reliving the same day, over and over again.Now suddenly and inexplicably free, he finds himself back in the same quiet town. Its people remain the same—unaware, untouched, and blissfully ignorant.To everyone else, the town feels calm. Ordinary. But Ethan sees what no one else can: the rot behind their smiles, the crimes they commit in secret, and the darkness they desperately try to keep buried.Mentally decades older and haunted by the things he did to survive the loop, Ethan begins peeling back the town’s peaceful surface to reveal something far more sinister. Without the safety of a reset button, every move counts. Through intimate therapy sessions, a fractured inner voice, and chilling encounters with those he once knew, Ethan quietly sets out to dismantle the town’s darkest secrets before they destroy him first.If you’re drawn to psychological thrillers, eerie small-town mysteries, and slow-burning horror about guilt, survival, and redemption, End of the Loop will pull you in and refuse to let go.Created by Dean Smyth - @deansmyBusiness Enquiries: [email protected]
The Midnight Mystery Discord!End of the Loop - Creator - Dean SmythThe Midnight MysteryBusiness enquiries: [email protected]
