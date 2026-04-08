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11 episodes
- The first five episodes are available now. Subscribe today!
Loved, hated, and an endlessly controversial figure in modern sports, Georgia Frontiere's story is one of ambition, power, scandal, and a relentless quest for respect and legacy. Inheriting the LA RAMS after the sudden and mysterious death of her sixth husband, Georgia, once dubbed a "trophy wife," defies expectations by taking her shot at a Super Bowl trophy. MADAM RAM follows the extraordinary rise of Georgia Frontiere, played by Toni Collette, from aspiring opera singer and entertainer to a trailblazing NFL owner. Eccentric and fearless, she navigates a male-dominated world using astrological charts to guide her decisions.
Expect the Unexpected | Episode 1
Georgia Rosenbloom recounts her rise to power as the Rams’ owner following her husband’s mysterious death, navigating grief, media scrutiny, and the complexities of her new role, all while preparing for the battleground that lies ahead.
This episode contains graphic language.
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Madam Ram is a QCODE, LuckyChap, The Cantillon Company and Vocab Films production, created by Michelle Rosenfarb.
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This series is a dramatization of certain facts and actual events. Dialogue, scenes, characters
and some events have been fictionalized, modified or created for dramatic purposes.
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All episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes along with episode commentary and roundtable discussions with creators. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
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On Instagram @QCODEMedia
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Visit QCODEMedia.com
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- Podcast updates and more. With a fully expanded world and narrative, THE EDGE OF SLEEP is now a novel based on the hit QCODE podcast! The book delivers more mystery, more suspense, and more danger, as Dave Torres and his friends fight to save everyone they’ve ever loved, and to keep their eyes open in the terrifying world where falling asleep means you’ll never wake up again.
On sale June 20th, THE EDGE OF SLEEP is available for preorder now wherever books and audiobooks are sold. bit.ly/TheEdgeOfSleepBook
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- In the Season One Finale, Dave meets the whale. After a perilous journey, he must come face to face with all that he’s lost.
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From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
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- Trying to convince the group to leave California, Dave fights against sleep. The enemy draws near and the group must make life or death decisions.
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From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- As everyone struggles to stay awake, Dave takes a journey into the unknown.
Trigger warning: This episode contains violent situations.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Edge of Sleep
When a night watchman finishes his shift at work, he is terrified to discover that everyone in the world who went to sleep the previous night has died. Now he and a band of survivors must stay awake and uncover the secret of this global epidemic, before they fall asleep. Starring and produced by Markiplier. Created by Jake Emanuel & Willie Block.Podcast website
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