When a night watchman finishes his shift at work, he is terrified to discover that everyone in the world who went to sleep the previous night has died. Now he a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
Season 2 Official Announcement - Coming 2023
In The Edge Of Sleep season 2, we find Dave Torres living thousands of miles from home as a stranger in a strange land. In the heart of the jungle, he must learn to fight the mysterious nightmare that has ravaged the world.
To keep up to date with the latest news on The Edge of Sleep Season 2, be sure to follow QCODEMedia on social.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/qcodemedia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/QCODEmedia
Tik-Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@qcodemedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/14/2022
0:16
The Pit | Episode 8
In the Season One Finale, Dave meets the whale. After a perilous journey, he must come face to face with all that he’s lost.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
11/5/2019
36:19
Escape | Episode 7
Trying to convince the group to leave California, Dave fights against sleep. The enemy draws near and the group must make life or death decisions.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
10/29/2019
27:55
The Dream | Episode 6
As everyone struggles to stay awake, Dave takes a journey into the unknown.
Trigger warning: This episode contains violent situations.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
10/22/2019
28:07
The Maniac and The Moobles Pt. II | Episode 5
Dave recovers from an attack at the hospital. The group decides what to do with their prisoner.
Warning: This episode contains adult language and graphic situations.
~~
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins.
Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
Follow us:
On Instagram @QCODEMedia
On Twitter @QCODEMedia
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
When a night watchman finishes his shift at work, he is terrified to discover that everyone in the world who went to sleep the previous night has died. Now he and a band of survivors must stay awake and uncover the secret of this global epidemic, before they fall asleep.
Starring and produced by Markiplier. Created by Jake Emanuel & Willie Block.