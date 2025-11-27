This week on ill-advised by Bill Nighy, Bill discusses 'over-thinking', public speaking and the best song to air guitar to.This episode's playlist is called 'Too Long At The Fair':'Turn to me' by Lou Reed ‘Jackson’ by Craig Finn 'Songs She Sang in the Shower' by Jason Isbell 'Ain’t Goin’ To Goa' by Alabama 3'Blackout' by Ruston Kelly 'New Sensations' by Lou Reed You can find the playlist hereThe book that Bill recommended in this episode is 'Freaky Deaky' by Elmore LeonardWe'd love to hear from you - please send any questions and comments to Bill via Instagram @illadvisedbybillnighyFor more information on David Knopov - [email protected]
