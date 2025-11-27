Bill is back to answer your questions from how to cook eggs to communing with your horse.This episode's playlist is called 'She Tried to Love You''Kyoto' by Phoebe Bridges'Coyote' by Joni Mitchell'Go Find Yourself or Whatever' by Carly Rae Jepsen'Morning Elvis' by Florence and the Machine featuring Ethel Cain'Don’t Remind Me' by Amber Mark with Anderson .PaakYou can find the playlist on Spotify hereAnd the book of the episode is 'Moderation' by Elaine CastilloWe'd love to hear from you - please send any questions and comments to Bill via Instagram @illadvisedbybillnighy Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Bill answers your important questions on choosing the right pair of glasses, assimilating into Japanese culture, salsa dancing and the best way to enjoy scones. This episode's playlist is called 'Don't Forget To Disco';Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up - Barry White It's A Disco Night (Rock Don't Stop) Pts.1&2 - The Isley Brothers What' Cha Gonna Do For Me - Chaka KhanWish I Didn't Miss You - Angie Stone Runaway - by Nuyorican Soul, India You can find the playlist hereThe book of the episode is Pattern Recognition by William GibsonWe'd love to hear from you, please send any questions and comments to Bill via Instagram @illadvisedbybillnighy

Another slice of Bill's ill-advice from how to cope with early mornings to placating your clean-freak husband. This episode's playlist is called 'I Forget To Breathe':'I'll Be Your Lover, Too' by Van Morrison 'At Last' by Aretha Franklin'Here I Am' by Mary J.Blige'This Day Is For You' by Leela James 'Thanks To You' by Boz Scaggs 'Call My Name' by Prince The playlist can be found on Spotify hereThe book of the episode is by Ford Madox Ford and is called Parade's End.We'd love to hear from you, if you have any questions for Bill you can get in touch via Instagram @illadvisedbybillnighy

Bill answers your questions from how to deal with challenging odours to what to wear on the aeroplane.This episode's playlist is called 'Dance Tunes For Snake Hips' 'It's About That Walk' by Prince'Good and Strong' by Sy Smith 'Only In It For The Money' by Jimmy Smith, Dr.John'A Rose Is Still a Rose' by Aretha Franklin'Stay - Live Nassau Coliseum '76' by David Bowie'I Wanna Know' by Cymande And the book of the episode is 'The Bookshop' by Penelope FitzgeraldSpotify link to the playlist here & you can find it on Apple Music here We'd love to hear from you, if you have any questions for Bill you can get in touch via Instagram @illadvisedbybillnighy

About ill-advised by Bill Nighy

A podcast for people who don't get out much and can't handle it when they do.A refuge for the clumsy and the awkward.Join Bill Nighy to squander some time as he attempts to answer your questions and dilemmas without actually making things worse.If you have questions about anything – from choosing the right shirt to how to hide at parties, please send us a voice-note via Instagram @illadvisedbybillnighyThere will also be a recommended book and a 'playlist of the week' and given that Bill is making this up as he goes along, who knows what other features might develop.He would further like to add that he knows you have busy lives and wants you to feel free to ignore this podcast Stay looseProduced by Alice Williams & Ciara Gregory with assistant production by Angelique Somers. Cover image by Charlie Gray. Artwork by Anna Davie.