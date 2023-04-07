The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

The Zero Hour and The Big Story

The Relic Radio Show begins with The Zero Hour this week. We'll hear Fair's Fair, You Know, their story from May 8, 1974. (22:18) The Big Story closes out this episode with their story from January 26, 1949, Jig Saw. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/RelicRadio846.mp3 Download RelicRadio846 | Subscribe | Support The Relic Radio Show