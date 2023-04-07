The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

Rocky Jordan is up first on this week's Relic Radio Show. We'll hear The Man With No Name, from October 9, 1949. (30:34) Our second story is Chain Reaction, from The Whistler. That episode was first heard on May 12, 1948. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/RelicRadio848.mp3 Download RelicRadio848 | Subscribe | Support The Relic Radio Show
7/4/2023
Night Beat and Gunsmoke
We begin with Night Beat on The Relic Radio Show this week. We'll hear its story from August 7, 1950, Old Blind Pop. (29:50) Our second story is The Cabin, from Gunsmoke. That episode aired December 27, 1952.
6/27/2023
The Zero Hour and The Big Story
The Relic Radio Show begins with The Zero Hour this week. We'll hear Fair's Fair, You Know, their story from May 8, 1974. (22:18) The Big Story closes out this episode with their story from January 26, 1949, Jig Saw.
6/20/2023
Country Of Fear by The Sears Radio Theatre
The Relic Radio Show features The Sears Radio Theatre this week. We'll hear Country Of Fear, their broadcast from May 18, 1979.
6/14/2023
Escape and The Adventures Of The Falcon
The Relic Radio Show begins with Escape this week. We'll hear its broadcast from April 5, 1953, A Sleeping Draught. (30:30) Our second story is The Case Of The Worried Champion, from The Adventures Of The Falcon. This episode was originally aired September 10, 1950.