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The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

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ArtsPerforming Arts
The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)
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186 episodes

  • The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

    Theater Five and The Saint

    08/04/2026
    Theater Five starts off this week's Relic Radio Show with, An Honorable Way To Die, from October 19, 1964. (20:50) We close with The Saint, and his episode from November 19, 1950, titled, No Hiding Place. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/RelicRadio1009.mp3 Download RelicRadio1009 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Relic Radio Show If you’d like to support Relic Radio, please consider a donation [...]
  • The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

    Escape and Radio City Playhouse

    07/28/2026
    First this week on The Relic Radio Show, Escape brings us its story from December 27, 1949, Seeds Of Greed. (30:25) Our second story is Interval, from Radio City Playhouse. That episode aired November 27, 1949. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/RelicRadio1008.mp3 Download RelicRadio1008 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Relic Radio Show If you’d like to support Relic Radio, please consider a donation [...]
  • The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

    The Key and Gunsmoke

    07/21/2026
    The Key is up first on this week's Relic Radio Show. We'll hear an episode titled, Big Time Hoodlum, from sometime in 1956. (25:30) Next is Gunsmoke with its episode from March 28, 1953, Quarter Horse. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/RelicRadio1007.mp3 Download RelicRadio1007 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Relic Radio Show If you’d like to support Relic Radio, please consider a donation [...]
  • The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

    Big Town and The Hollywood Star Playhouse

    07/14/2026
    Big Town opens this week's Relic Radio Show with its story from March 15, 1949, The Shiny Gun. (29:20) Our second story is On A Windy Night, from The Hollywood Star Playhouse. This story aired June 11, 1951. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/RelicRadio1006.mp3 Download RelicRadio1006 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Relic Radio Show If you’d like to support Relic Radio, please consider [...]
  • The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

    High Adventure and Box 13

    07/07/2026
    The Relic Radio Show begins with Night Alarm, from High Adventure. (27:50) Box 13 follows with Hare And Hounds, its episode from February 27, 1949. https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/RelicRadio1005.mp3 Download RelicRadio1005 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support The Relic Radio Show
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About The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)
Unearthing audio artifacts from radio's golden age. Relic Radio features a variety of old time radio including horror, science fiction, comedy, adventure, and anything else you would like to hear!
Podcast website
ArtsPerforming Arts

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