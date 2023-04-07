Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

Podcast The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)
RelicRadio.com
Available Episodes

5 of 125
  • Rocky Jordan and The Whistler
    Rocky Jordan is up first on this week's Relic Radio Show. We'll hear The Man With No Name, from October 9, 1949. (30:34) Our second story is Chain Reaction, from The Whistler. That episode was first heard on May 12, 1948. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/RelicRadio848.mp3 Download RelicRadio848 | Subscribe | Support The Relic Radio Show
    7/4/2023
  • Night Beat and Gunsmoke
    We begin with Night Beat on The Relic Radio Show this week. We'll hear its story from August 7, 1950, Old Blind Pop. (29:50) Our second story is The Cabin, from Gunsmoke. That episode aired December 27, 1952. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/RelicRadio847.mp3 Download RelicRadio847 | Subscribe | Support The Relic Radio Show
    6/27/2023
  • The Zero Hour and The Big Story
    The Relic Radio Show begins with The Zero Hour this week. We'll hear Fair's Fair, You Know, their story from May 8, 1974. (22:18) The Big Story closes out this episode with their story from January 26, 1949, Jig Saw. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/RelicRadio846.mp3 Download RelicRadio846 | Subscribe | Support The Relic Radio Show
    6/20/2023
  • Country Of Fear by The Sears Radio Theatre
    The Relic Radio Show features The Sears Radio Theatre this week. We'll hear Country Of Fear, their broadcast from May 18, 1979. Listen to more Sears Radio Theatre https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/RelicRadio845.mp3 Download RelicRadio845 | Subscribe | Support The Relic Radio Show
    6/14/2023
  • Escape and The Adventures Of The Falcon
    The Relic Radio Show begins with Escape this week. We'll hear its broadcast from April 5, 1953, A Sleeping Draught. (30:30) Our second story is The Case Of The Worried Champion, from The Adventures Of The Falcon. This episode was originally aired September 10, 1950. https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/RelicRadio844.mp3 Download RelicRadio844 | Subscribe | Support The Relic Radio Show
    6/6/2023

About The Relic Radio Show (old time radio)

Podcast website

