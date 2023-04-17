Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
RelicRadio.com
  • Murder Castle by Lights Out
    This week on Strange Tales we'll hear Murder Castle from Lights Out.  This episode aired August 3, 1943 and is loosely based on serial killer H.H. Holmes. Listen to more from Lights Out https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/StrangeTales695.mp3 Download StrangeTales695 | Subscribe | Support Relic Radio Visit donate.relicradio.com to find out more about our special downloadable sets available for certain donation amounts. [...]
    5/14/2023
  • The Island Of Death by Inner Sanctum
    This week on Strange Tales, Inner Sanctum brings us a story from their first year of broadcasts titled, The Island Of Death. This episode originally aired on December 7, 1941. Listen to more Inner Sanctum https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/StrangeTales694.mp3 Download StrangeTales694 | Subscribe | Support Strange Tales
    5/7/2023
  • Eye Of Evil by Escape
    Strange Tales features a story from Escape for this week's show. We'll hear Eye Of Evil, their broadcast from July 17, 1954. Listen to more from Escape https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12023/StrangeTales693.mp3 Download StrangeTales693 | Subscribe | Support Strange Tales Your support makes this show possible. If you'd like to help out, visit donate.relicradio.com for more information. Thank [...]
    4/30/2023
  • The Doctor Prescribed Death by Suspense
    This time on Strange Tales, Bela Lugosi brings his unmistakable voice to The Doctor Prescribed Death, from Suspense. This episode originally aired February 2, 1943. Listen to more from Suspense https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12022/StrangeTales692.mp3 Download StrangeTales692 Donate to RelicRadio.com Subscribe To This Podcast
    4/23/2023
  • The House On Chimney Pot Lane by The CBS Radio Mystery Theater
    We listen back to April 28, 1978, with The CBS Radio Mystery Theater for this episode of Strange Tales. Here's their story, The House On Chimney Pot Lane. Listen to more CBS Radio Mystery Theater https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/archive.org/download/rr12022/StrangeTales691.mp3 Download StrangeTales691
    4/17/2023

About Strange Tales (Old Time Radio)

RelicRadio.com presents tales of the strange and bizarre, the weird and the wicked. Stories not necessarily of the supernatural, but of the unnatural. Join us for Strange Tales, featuring radio drama at its most mysterious and unusual. Abnormal old time radio!
