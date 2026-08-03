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187 episodes
- Another trip passed the creaking door for this week’s Strange Tales. We’ll hear Inner Sanctum‘s broadcast from February 5, 1946, Skeleton Bay. Listen to more from Inner Sanctum Mysteries https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/StrangeTales863.mp3 Download StrangeTales863 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Strange Tales Relic Radio is funded solely by listener donations. If you would like to help support it, visit Donate.RelicRadio.com for more information. Thank [...]
- Today on Strange Tales, we'll hear The Bloody Legend, the February 20, 1976, episode of The CBS Radio Mystery Theater. Listen to more from The CBS Radio Mystery Theater https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/StrangeTales862.mp3 Download StrangeTales862 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Strange Tales Relic Radio is funded solely by listener donations. If you would like to help support it, visit Donate.RelicRadio.com for more information. Thank [...]
- Strange Tales features a story from Suspense this week. First airing December 28, 1958, here is, The Thirty-Second Of December. Listen to more from Suspense https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/StrangeTales861.mp3 Download StrangeTales861 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Strange Tales Relic Radio is funded solely by listener donations. If you would like to help support it, visit Donate.RelicRadio.com for more information. Thank you.
- Strange Tales features Favorite Story this week. We'll hear Jamie Freel, its story from March 11, 1947. Listen to more from Favorite Story https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/StrangeTales860a.mp3 Download StrangeTales860 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Strange Tales Relic Radio is funded solely by listener donations. If you would like to help support it, visit Donate.RelicRadio.com for more information. Thank you.
- This week on Strange Tales, Appointment With Fear brings us a story by John Dickson Carr titled, The Speaking Clock. This episode aired April 13, 1944. Listen to more from Appointment With Fear https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/StrangeTales859.mp3 Download StrangeTales859 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Strange Tales Relic Radio is funded solely by listener donations. If you would like to help support it, [...]
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About Strange Tales (Old Time Radio)
RelicRadio.com presents tales of the strange and bizarre, the weird and the wicked. Stories not necessarily of the supernatural, but of the unnatural. Join us for Strange Tales, featuring radio drama at its most mysterious and unusual. Abnormal old time radio!Podcast website
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