Strange Tales features a story from Suspense this week. First airing December 28, 1958, here is, The Thirty-Second Of December. Listen to more from Suspense https://traffic.libsyn.com/forcedn/e55e1c7a-e213-4a20-8701-21862bdf1f8a/StrangeTales861.mp3 Download StrangeTales861 | Subscribe | Spotify | Support Strange Tales Relic Radio is funded solely by listener donations. If you would like to help support it, visit Donate.RelicRadio.com for more information. Thank you.