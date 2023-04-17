RelicRadio.com presents tales of the strange and bizarre, the weird and the wicked. Stories not necessarily of the supernatural, but of the unnatural. Join us... More
Murder Castle by Lights Out
Murder Castle by Lights Out

This week on Strange Tales we'll hear Murder Castle from Lights Out. This episode aired August 3, 1943 and is loosely based on serial killer H.H. Holmes.
5/14/2023
The Island Of Death by Inner Sanctum
The Island Of Death by Inner Sanctum

This week on Strange Tales, Inner Sanctum brings us a story from their first year of broadcasts titled, The Island Of Death. This episode originally aired on December 7, 1941.
5/7/2023
Eye Of Evil by Escape
Eye Of Evil by Escape

Strange Tales features a story from Escape for this week's show. We'll hear Eye Of Evil, their broadcast from July 17, 1954.
4/30/2023
The Doctor Prescribed Death by Suspense
The Doctor Prescribed Death by Suspense

This time on Strange Tales, Bela Lugosi brings his unmistakable voice to The Doctor Prescribed Death, from Suspense. This episode originally aired February 2, 1943.
4/23/2023
The House On Chimney Pot Lane by The CBS Radio Mystery Theater
The House On Chimney Pot Lane by The CBS Radio Mystery Theater

We listen back to April 28, 1978, with The CBS Radio Mystery Theater for this episode of Strange Tales. Here's their story, The House On Chimney Pot Lane.
