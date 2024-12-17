The Record Store Day Podcast with Paul Myers

RSD BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL, Pt. 1, Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna)
Record Store Day Black Friday is November 29, and as we ramp up to the big day we offer the first of two specials. Pt. 1 features Jorma Kaukonen, founding member of the Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, talking about the double album RENO ROAD, a collection of acoustic blues field recordings made with his longtime musical accomplice Jack Casady and released on Black Friday as an RSD Exclusive. In this conversation, Jorma recalls the heady times of the 1960s, and pays his respects to many of the fallen legends he's worked with over the years, including Paul Kantner, Janis Joplin, David Crosby, Phil Lesh, and even Jaco Pastorius. For more information about Record Store Day Black Friday (November 29) visit RecordStoreDay.com The Record Store Day Podcast is a weekly music chat show written, produced, engineered and hosted by Paul Myers, who also composed the theme music and selected interstitial music. Executive Producers (for Record Store Day) Michael Kurtz and Carrie Colliton. For the most up-to-date news about all things RSD, visit RecordStoreDay.com) Sponsored by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (dogfish.com), Tito's Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com), RSDMRKT.com, and Furnace Record Pressing, the official vinyl pressing plant of Record Store Day. Please consider subscribing to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, and tell your friends, we're here every week and we love making new friends.