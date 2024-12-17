Powered by RND
The Record Store Day Podcast with Paul Myers

From the people who created Record Store Day, The Record Store Day Podcast with Paul Myers is an informative, record store-centric interview show featuring conv...
  • Steve Perry Celebrates "The Season"
    As Christmas nears, we caught up with the legendary rock vocalist Steve Perry, a certified Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who first made his name as the former lead singer for Journey before going on to a successful solo career with era-defining '80s hits like "Oh Sherrie" and "Foolish Heart." The occasion for this chat is the release of Perry's Holiday themed album of sentimental standards, The Season 3 (his first for Dark Horse Records). Since Steve doesn't do many interviews, Paul seized the opportunity to ask Perry about singing for the late great Quincy Jones on "We Are The World," or the story behind Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" ending up in the finale of HBO's The Sopranos. Paul even made sure to ask Steve to weigh in on the whole Yacht Rock discourse.  The Record Store Day Podcast is a weekly music chat show written, produced, engineered and hosted by Paul Myers, who also composed the theme music and selected interstitial music.  Executive Producers (for Record Store Day) Michael Kurtz and Carrie Colliton. For the most up-to-date news about all things RSD, visit RecordStoreDay.com)   Sponsored by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (dogfish.com), Tito's Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com), RSDMRKT.com, and Furnace Record Pressing, the official vinyl pressing plant of Record Store Day.   Please consider subscribing to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, and tell your friends, we're here every week and we love making new friends.
    51:59
  • Holiday Gift Ideas for Record Fans, Pt. 1: Robyn Hitchcock Returns, plus Ann Powers & Alison Fensterstock on How Women Made Music.
    Holiday Gift Ideas for Record Fans, Pt. 1 As the holiday season gets into full swing, we feature two books (and one accompanying record) that would make great gifts for any record loving person in your life. The always fascinating Robyn Hitchcock returns to the RSD Pod to talk about his new memoir, 1967: How I Got There, And Why I Never Left, as well as his accompanying covers album, 1967: Vacations In The Past. NPR Music's Ann Powersalso returns, this time with Alison Fensterstock, editor of a great new anthology book How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music.  The Record Store Day Podcast is a weekly music chat show written, produced, engineered and hosted by Paul Myers, who also composed the theme music and selected interstitial music.  Executive Producers (for Record Store Day) Michael Kurtz and Carrie Colliton. For the most up-to-date news about all things RSD, visit RecordStoreDay.com)   Sponsored by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (dogfish.com), Tito's Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com), RSDMRKT.com, and Furnace Record Pressing, the official vinyl pressing plant of Record Store Day.   Please consider subscribing to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, and tell your friends, we're here every week and we love making new friends.
    1:18:28
  • The dB's' Peter Holsapple & Will Rigby
    This year, The dB's (Peter Holsapple, Chris Stamey, Will Rigby, and Gene Holder) reissued their first two albums, Stands For deciBels and Repercussion (both from 1981) for the first time on vinyl via the emerging indie label Propeller Sound Recordings. To celebrate we invited Peter and Will to peel back the stories and songs within the grooves of these two seminal power pop/ indie rock/ jangle rock albums. The Record Store Day Podcast is a weekly music chat show written, produced, engineered and hosted by Paul Myers, who also composed the theme music and selected interstitial music.  Executive Producers (for Record Store Day) Michael Kurtz and Carrie Colliton. For the most up-to-date news about all things RSD, visit RecordStoreDay.com)   Sponsored by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (dogfish.com), Tito's Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com), RSDMRKT.com, and Furnace Record Pressing, the official vinyl pressing plant of Record Store Day.   Please consider subscribing to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, and tell your friends, we're here every week and we love making new friends.
    55:04
  • RSD BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL, Pt. 2, The Edge (U2), John Densmore (The Doors), Julian Lage
    Record Store Day Black Friday is November 29, and as we ramp up to the big day we offer the first of two specials. Pt. 2 features The Edge from U2 discussing their RSD Exclusive How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb. Plus, The Doors' John Densmore on the 4 LP set, The Doors: Live In Detroit. And, Jazz guitarist Julian Lage on his Live In Los Angeles EP.  For more information about Record Store Day Black Friday (November 29) visit RecordStoreDay.com The Record Store Day Podcast is a weekly music chat show written, produced, engineered and hosted by Paul Myers, who also composed the theme music and selected interstitial music.  Executive Producers (for Record Store Day) Michael Kurtz and Carrie Colliton. For the most up-to-date news about all things RSD, visit RecordStoreDay.com)   Sponsored by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (dogfish.com), Tito's Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com), RSDMRKT.com, and Furnace Record Pressing, the official vinyl pressing plant of Record Store Day.   Please consider subscribing to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, and tell your friends, we're here every week and we love making new friends.
    1:32:50
  • RSD BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL, Pt. 1, Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna)
    Record Store Day Black Friday is November 29, and as we ramp up to the big day we offer the first of two specials. Pt. 1 features Jorma Kaukonen, founding member of the Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna, talking about the double album RENO ROAD, a collection of acoustic blues field recordings made with his longtime musical accomplice Jack Casady and released on Black Friday as an RSD Exclusive. In this conversation, Jorma recalls the heady times of the 1960s, and pays his respects to many of the fallen legends he's worked with over the years, including Paul Kantner, Janis Joplin, David Crosby, Phil Lesh, and even Jaco Pastorius. For more information about Record Store Day Black Friday (November 29) visit RecordStoreDay.com The Record Store Day Podcast is a weekly music chat show written, produced, engineered and hosted by Paul Myers, who also composed the theme music and selected interstitial music.  Executive Producers (for Record Store Day) Michael Kurtz and Carrie Colliton. For the most up-to-date news about all things RSD, visit RecordStoreDay.com)   Sponsored by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (dogfish.com), Tito's Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com), RSDMRKT.com, and Furnace Record Pressing, the official vinyl pressing plant of Record Store Day.   Please consider subscribing to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, and tell your friends, we're here every week and we love making new friends.  
    52:43

About The Record Store Day Podcast with Paul Myers

From the people who created Record Store Day, The Record Store Day Podcast with Paul Myers is an informative, record store-centric interview show featuring conversations with great guests talking about records, record stores and experiences in the physical retail space.
