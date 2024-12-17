The Record Store Day Podcast with Paul Myers

Steve Perry Celebrates "The Season"

As Christmas nears, we caught up with the legendary rock vocalist Steve Perry, a certified Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who first made his name as the former lead singer for Journey before going on to a successful solo career with era-defining '80s hits like "Oh Sherrie" and "Foolish Heart." The occasion for this chat is the release of Perry's Holiday themed album of sentimental standards, The Season 3 (his first for Dark Horse Records). Since Steve doesn't do many interviews, Paul seized the opportunity to ask Perry about singing for the late great Quincy Jones on "We Are The World," or the story behind Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" ending up in the finale of HBO's The Sopranos. Paul even made sure to ask Steve to weigh in on the whole Yacht Rock discourse. The Record Store Day Podcast is a weekly music chat show written, produced, engineered and hosted by Paul Myers, who also composed the theme music and selected interstitial music. Executive Producers (for Record Store Day) Michael Kurtz and Carrie Colliton. For the most up-to-date news about all things RSD, visit RecordStoreDay.com) Sponsored by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (dogfish.com), Tito's Handmade Vodka (titosvodka.com), RSDMRKT.com, and Furnace Record Pressing, the official vinyl pressing plant of Record Store Day. Please consider subscribing to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, and tell your friends, we're here every week and we love making new friends.