2024 is in the Books!

We are Traci and Ellie, two bookish friends who read in any spare minute that we have. This week we are looking back on our year of reading. Literally Reading: Shadow of Night by Deborah Harkness (Ellie) Smitten Kitchen Keepers: A Kitchen Counter Conversation by Deb Perelman (Traci) Crack the Book Open: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C. S. Lewis (Ellie) Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling (Traci) The Wedding People by Allison Espach (Ellie) Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Ellie) We are the Brennans by Tracey Lange (Ellie) A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes (Traci) The Rom-Commers by Katherine Center (Ellie) The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han (Traci) Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris (Ellie) Darkness, Take My Hand by Dennis Lehane (Traci) The Women by Kristin Hannah (Ellie) It End With Us by Colleen Hoover (Traci) The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Ellie) The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Traci) Absolution by Alice McDermott (Ellie) All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Traci) House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Ellie) Twilight by Stephenie Meyer (Traci) What Happened to the McCrays by Tracey Lange (Ellie) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yaarros (Ellie) Beg, Borrow, or Steal by Sarah Adams (Ellie) Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Traci)