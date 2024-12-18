We are Traci and Ellie, two bookish friends who read in any spare minute that we have. This week we are looking back on our year of reading. To shop the books listed in this episode, visit our shop at bookshop.org. Care to join us on Patreon with even more content? We would love to have you join us at From the Bookstacks of Literally Reading! Literally Reading: Shadow of Night by Deborah Harkness (Ellie) Smitten Kitchen Keepers: A Kitchen Counter Conversation by Deb Perelman (Traci) Crack the Book Open: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C. S. Lewis (Ellie) Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling (Traci) The Wedding People by Allison Espach (Ellie) Sandwich by Catherine Newman (Ellie) We are the Brennans by Tracey Lange (Ellie) A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes (Traci) The Rom-Commers by Katherine Center (Ellie) The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han (Traci) Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris (Ellie) Darkness, Take My Hand by Dennis Lehane (Traci) The Women by Kristin Hannah (Ellie) It End With Us by Colleen Hoover (Traci) The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Ellie) The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Traci) Absolution by Alice McDermott (Ellie) All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker (Traci) House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas (Ellie) Twilight by Stephenie Meyer (Traci) What Happened to the McCrays by Tracey Lange (Ellie) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yaarros (Ellie) Beg, Borrow, or Steal by Sarah Adams (Ellie) Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Traci)
Countdown to 2025!
Countdown to 2025! This week we are counting down to 2025 with some New Year's reading intentions. Literally Reading: PS: I Hate You by Lauren Connolly (Traci) Dinner for Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz Crack the Book Open: Dracula by Bram Stoker (Traci) Elizabeth Strout (Ellie) Wolf Hall by Hillary Mantel (Ellie)
Literary Lineup: December 2024
Literary Lineup: December 2024 On this mini-episode, we'll each share three books that we are hoping to pick-up in December. December 2024 The Holiday Honeymoon Switch by Julia McKay (Traci) The Wedding Witch by Erin Sterling (Traci) Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret by Benjamin Stevenson (Traci) The Christmas You Found Me by Sarah Morgenthaler (Ellie) The Christmas Countdown by Holly Cassidy (Ellie) One Foggy Christmas by Kortney Kiesel
2024 Holiday Gift Guide
2024 Holiday Gift Guide This week we have our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide for you! Literally Reading: Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Ellie) The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst (Traci) Crack the Book Open: 2020 Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Holiday Gift Guide 2022 Holiday Gift Guide 2023 Holiday Gift Guide Listen for the Lie by Amy Tintera (Ellie) LEGO Books Are My Passion The Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman (Traci) The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams (Traci) No Cure for Being Human by Kate Bowler (Ellie) What Kind of Woman by Kate Baer (Ellie) The Harper Muse Classic Painted Editions (Traci) The Cook's Book by Bri McKoy (Ellie) Smitten Kitchen Keepers by Deb Perelman (Traci) Author Clock (Ellie) Kill for Me, Kill for You by Steve Cavanagh (Traci) Kindle Bookstand (Ellie) Kindle Bookstand Pillow (Ellie) Kindle Remote (Ellie) Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Traci)
Why We're Thankful for Reading
Why We're Thankful for Reading This week we are chatting about why we are thankful for reading. Literally Reading: Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Traci) A Grim Reaper's Guide to Catching a Killer by Maxie Dara (Ellie) Crack the Book Open: Love & Saffron by Kim Fay (Traci) Tweet Cute by Emma Lord (Ellie) Emily Henry (Traci) T.J. Newman (Traci) People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Ellie) The Love of My Life by Rosie Walsh (Ellie)