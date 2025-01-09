Mindful Creative with Radim Malinic

Five minute magic pt. 47 - Normalising mental health from the wrong direction
Welcome to five-minute magic from Mindful Creative Podcast. A short bonus episode, sharing tips and insights from the book's pages of the same title. Every week I'll share one or two ideas that can give you an actionable takeaway for your creative process or work/business, or just the food for thought for the weekend ahead. These bonus episodes share content from the audio book, and you can find the link to the full version in the show notes.Mindful Creative: How to understand and deal with the highs and lows of creative life, career and business Paperback and Kindle > https://amzn.to/4biTwFcFree audiobook (with Audible trial) > https://geni.us/free-audiobookSigned books https://novemberuniverse.co.ukLux Coffee Co. https://luxcoffee.co.uk/ (Use: PODCAST for 15% off)November Universe https://novemberuniverse.co.uk (Use: PODCAST for 10% off)
10:14
On building a successful marketing career and business - Itir Eraslan
"I do soul searching every single day. It's not taking weeks of vacation somewhere - it's just a constant process in life." - Itir EraslanA deep dive into Itir Eraslan's remarkable journey from textile engineering in Turkey to founding her own marketing agency in New York. The conversation explores her 20-year tenure at Nike, the courage to leave corporate life, and her philosophies on time, discipline, and personal growth. Itir shares intimate insights about how losing her father shaped her approach to life and career decisions, while also discussing her balanced perspective on AI in marketing. Her unique approach to structuring work days - working seven days a week but with intentional breaks and mindful practices - offers a fresh perspective on work-life integration. The episode also delves into her thoughts on the future of marketing, the role of traditional advertising, and how maintaining a balanced view of technological advancement helps navigate industry changes.KEY TAKEAWAYS:Taking your chosen path seriously is crucial, even if that path might change laterTrue discipline is rare and essential for entrepreneurial successRecognizing when a role no longer fits ("a small jacket") is key to professional growthSoul searching should be an ongoing process, not just a one-time eventWorking alone requires both strong self-discipline and clear boundariesLoss and mortality can be powerful motivators for making conscious life choicesSuccess in marketing requires balancing expertise with openness to new tools like AIBreaks and mindfulness are essential even when working extensivelyPersonal trauma and life experiences shape professional decisions more than we realizeThe ability to work alone and maintain discipline are crucial entrepreneurial traits
57:11
Five minute magic pt. 46 - How we’ve changed our minds about our minds
Welcome to five-minute magic from Mindful Creative Podcast. A short bonus episode, sharing tips and insights from the book's pages of the same title. Every week I'll share one or two ideas that can give you an actionable takeaway for your creative process or work/business, or just the food for thought for the weekend ahead. These bonus episodes share content from the audio book, and you can find the link to the full version in the show notes.
8:00
Building immersive worlds with the biggest global pop stars - Rahul Bhatt
A candid conversation with multi-disciplinary creative Rahul Bhatt, who shares his journey from doing wedding videos in Leicester to working with global music artists like Coldplay and Camila Cabello. Born in Tanzania and raised in the UK, Bhatt discusses his evolution through various roles at major music labels, his approach to creative work, and his experiences in building visual worlds for artists. His story exemplifies how dedication and adaptability can lead to success in the competitive music industry, moving from digital marketing at Def Jam to becoming a trusted creative force behind some of the biggest names in pop music. Bhatt's journey highlights the importance of understanding both the creative and business aspects of the industry while maintaining authenticity and professionalism in high-pressure situations.KEY TAKEAWAYS:• Success in the music industry requires both creative talent and business acumen• Being adaptable and understanding different platforms is crucial in modern content creation• Maintaining professionalism and managing politics is as important as creative skills• The importance of letting go of ego when working on an artist's vision• Building a signature style while remaining versatile enough to serve different artists' needs• Gratitude and perspective help manage stress in high-pressure creative situations• Understanding and respecting artists' comfort levels is crucial for behind-the-scenes work• The value of continuous learning and adapting to new technologies and trends• Managing the balance between overdelivering and maintaining personal boundaries• The reality of imposter syndrome even at high levels of success in the creative industry
53:33
Five minute magic pt. 45 - Define your denial, fear and your future self
Welcome to five-minute magic from Mindful Creative Podcast. A short bonus episode, sharing tips and insights from the book's pages of the same title. Every week I'll share one or two ideas that can give you an actionable takeaway for your creative process or work/business, or just the food for thought for the weekend ahead. These bonus episodes share content from the audio book, and you can find the link to the full version in the show notes.
