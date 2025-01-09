Mindful Creative with Radim Malinic

On building a successful marketing career and business - Itir Eraslan

"I do soul searching every single day. It's not taking weeks of vacation somewhere - it's just a constant process in life." - Itir EraslanA deep dive into Itir Eraslan's remarkable journey from textile engineering in Turkey to founding her own marketing agency in New York. The conversation explores her 20-year tenure at Nike, the courage to leave corporate life, and her philosophies on time, discipline, and personal growth. Itir shares intimate insights about how losing her father shaped her approach to life and career decisions, while also discussing her balanced perspective on AI in marketing. Her unique approach to structuring work days - working seven days a week but with intentional breaks and mindful practices - offers a fresh perspective on work-life integration. The episode also delves into her thoughts on the future of marketing, the role of traditional advertising, and how maintaining a balanced view of technological advancement helps navigate industry changes.KEY TAKEAWAYS:Taking your chosen path seriously is crucial, even if that path might change laterTrue discipline is rare and essential for entrepreneurial successRecognizing when a role no longer fits ("a small jacket") is key to professional growthSoul searching should be an ongoing process, not just a one-time eventWorking alone requires both strong self-discipline and clear boundariesLoss and mortality can be powerful motivators for making conscious life choicesSuccess in marketing requires balancing expertise with openness to new tools like AIBreaks and mindfulness are essential even when working extensivelyPersonal trauma and life experiences shape professional decisions more than we realizeThe ability to work alone and maintain discipline are crucial entrepreneurial traits