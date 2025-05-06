The Power of Patience: Staying Consistent in the Modeling Industry

In this empowering episode of The Model Way Podcast, host Lenny Wheeler sits down with the inspiring Miss Lavonia Xuan to talk about one of the biggest challenges in modeling: staying consistent. From early rejections to the mental battles behind the scenes, Lavonia opens up about the importance of patience, resilience, and keeping your confidence intact—especially during those first few tough months when excitement fades and reality sets in. Whether you’re just starting out or struggling to stay motivated, this conversation is a reminder that success in modeling is a journey—not an overnight result. Tap in as we explore how to keep going when others give up, and why staying the course is what separates the dreamers from the professionals. Listen now and step into your power — the model way.