In this empowering episode of The Model Way Podcast, host Lenny Wheeler sits down with model Alex Strawn to share the raw, real journey from student to runway.
At just 14, Alex dipped her toes into the modeling world, balancing school and castings while navigating the uncertainty of youth. Modeling was never her main focus—until a chance meeting with Lenny changed everything. Now, she’s opening up about the challenges, turning points, and what it really takes to chase a dream in an industry that doesn’t always play fair.
Get ready for a bold, honest conversation about ambition, resilience, and redefining what it means to be a model today.
How She Found Her Confidence with Reissen V. Blum
Episode Title: “How She Found Her Confidence with Reissen V. Blum”
The Model Way Podcast | Hosted by Lenny Wheeler
In this inspiring episode of The Model Way Podcast, host Lenny Wheeler sits down with rising model Reissen V. Blum to explore the journey of finding true confidence in an industry that often tests it.
From small-town beginnings to the fast-paced world of New York City, Reissen opens up about leaving home, chasing her dreams, and the emotional resilience it took to become a signed, working model. She shares how she overcame self-doubt, rejection, and the pressure to be perfect—and how confidence became her superpower both on set and in life.
This episode is for anyone who’s ever questioned their worth or wondered if they have what it takes. Spoiler: You do.
Mastering the Game of Personal Branding
In this powerful episode of The Model Way Podcast, host Lenny Wheeler reveals the must-know strategies for building a personal brand that gets models signed and noticed. Learn how to identify your niche, craft a signature look, and turn your uniqueness into unstoppable marketability. Whether you’re an aspiring model starting out or a seasoned pro ready to level up, you’ll get actionable tips to attract top agencies, boost your image, and command attention in the competitive modeling industry.
When Dreams Hurt: A Talk with Stevie Corn
In this episode of The Model Way Podcast, I talk with Stevie Corn about what happens when the dream turns dark.
We dive into real conversations about hate, depression, and betrayal in the creative and modeling industries — the kind of stories that usually stay hidden.
Stevie opens up about their journey through pain, self-doubt, and finding resilience when everything feels like it’s falling apart.
If you’ve ever felt alone in your hustle, this one’s for you.
The Power of Patience: Staying Consistent in the Modeling Industry
In this empowering episode of The Model Way Podcast, host Lenny Wheeler sits down with the inspiring Miss Lavonia Xuan to talk about one of the biggest challenges in modeling: staying consistent. From early rejections to the mental battles behind the scenes, Lavonia opens up about the importance of patience, resilience, and keeping your confidence intact—especially during those first few tough months when excitement fades and reality sets in.
Whether you’re just starting out or struggling to stay motivated, this conversation is a reminder that success in modeling is a journey—not an overnight result. Tap in as we explore how to keep going when others give up, and why staying the course is what separates the dreamers from the professionals.
Listen now and step into your power — the model way.
The Model Way Podcast is your backstage pass to the modeling industry. Hosted by Lenny Wheeler, each episode empowers aspiring and professional models with the tools, strategies, and mindset shifts needed to stand out, get signed, and thrive in a competitive market. From branding and posing to mental resilience and industry insights, Lenny brings expert advice, real-world experiences, and interviews with top agents, photographers, and models. Whether you're starting your journey or elevating your career, The Model Way Podcast helps you walk the walk—on and off the runway.