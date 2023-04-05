Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Hounded

Some roads are long and some roads wind. Some roads show you things you’d never think you’d find… Story 1: Demon Dog Chuck and his family rent a cabin in the mountains every winter. One year he and his uncle are driving into town when they see something with red eyes chasing their truck: a huge, menacing wolf-like creature. When he’s older, he learns this creature has a name: The Demon Dog. This is the second story Chuck has graciously shared with Spooked. If you want to hear Chuck tell another spine-chilling story set in the mountains, listen to the Spooked Dismal Falls episode. Produced by Greta Weber and Chris Hambrick, original score by Yari Bundy Story 2: Deception Pass Shirley is a trucker. She gets sent out on a job and is given a tight deadline in bad weather. During the course of her four-day trip, her life is saved twice on the exact same stretch of highway. But by who? Thank you, Shirley, for sharing your story with Spooked! Produced by Zoë Ferrigno, original score by Doug Stuart Artwork by Teo Ducot