Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Hounded
Some roads are long and some roads wind. Some roads show you things you’d never think you’d find…
Story 1: Demon Dog
Chuck and his family rent a cabin in the mountains every winter. One year he and his uncle are driving into town when they see something with red eyes chasing their truck: a huge, menacing wolf-like creature. When he’s older, he learns this creature has a name: The Demon Dog.
This is the second story Chuck has graciously shared with Spooked. If you want to hear Chuck tell another spine-chilling story set in the mountains, listen to the Spooked Dismal Falls episode.
Produced by Greta Weber and Chris Hambrick, original score by Yari Bundy
Story 2: Deception Pass
Shirley is a trucker. She gets sent out on a job and is given a tight deadline in bad weather. During the course of her four-day trip, her life is saved twice on the exact same stretch of highway. But by who?
Thank you, Shirley, for sharing your story with Spooked!
Produced by Zoë Ferrigno, original score by Doug Stuart
Artwork by Teo Ducot
4/25/2023
42:37
Always Be Polite
John Henson, a Southern Cheyenne Native American, is the go-to person when friends and family need their homes smoked off. But when he encounters a stubborn and angry cat-like entity, he has to dig deeper than ever before — all while being polite. For Spooked, and for the first time for a non-native audience, John shares his story.
Thanks so much to John Henson for sharing your story with us.
Original score by Leon Morimoto, produced by Chris Hambrick + Anne Ford, artwork by Teo Ducot
4/21/2023
32:52
The Deer Stand
Dan is a hunter. His favorite place in the world is his deer stand: a platform 20 feet up in an ancient tree. One day, Dan is sitting up in the tree when he sees something that changes his life forever.
This story discuss suicide. Sensitive listeners please be advised.
Thank you, Dan, for sharing your story with us here at Spooked.
Produced by Annie Nguyen and Eliza Smith, original score by Leon Morimoto
Artwork by Sanaa Khan + Teo Ducot
4/14/2023
30:38
Dead End
When we meet darkness and our road grows dim, sometimes a spirit finds us and helps guide us towards the path we’re meant to take… or avoid.
STORIES
Paper Route Premonition
Alyssa is taking over her friend’s paper route for the week. It’s a fun way to make a little money. There’s just one house that’s freaking her out.
Thank you, Alyssa for sharing your story with us!
Produced by Anne Ford, original score by Yari Bundy
Stormwalker
For Roberta, there’s nothing scarier than the thought of being caught out in a big storm. One day, her worst fear comes true… and then someone shows up.
Thanks, Roberta, for sharing your story with Spooked.
Produced by Anne Ford, original score by Yari Bundy
Artwork by Teo Ducot
4/7/2023
33:32
Season VIII Trailer
Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night, by Snap Judgment Studios, in partnership with KQED & PRX. It is hosted by Glynn Washington.
