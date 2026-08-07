Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

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249 episodes
- Stephanie Arnold is pregnant with her second child and she’s really excited. Until the premonitions begin.
Thanks Stephanie for sharing your story! Be sure to check out Stephanie’s book, 37 Seconds.
Produced by Eliza Smith & Anna Sussman, original score by Renzo Gorrio & Leon Morimoto, artwork by Sanaa Khan.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- There’s a jumbie in a jalopy and the spirits are flowing during happy hour on St. Thomas. Plus, young Lopaka meets a mysterious girl hanging by an abandoned pickup.
Joyride
There’s a jumbie in a jalopy and the spirits are flowing during happy hour on St. Thomas.
Thanks, Greg, for sharing your story!
Produced and scouted by Paulina Creque, original score by Doug Stuart, artwork by Teo Ducot.
The Pickup LIVE
Young Lopaka meets a mysterious girl hanging by an abandoned pickup in Maui.
Thank you to Lopaka for once again taking us with you on a journey to the other side. If you want to hear more stories from Lopaka or learn about his Hawaiian ghost tours – visit his website Mysteries of Hawaii.
This story was told at Spooked LIVE in Oakland. Instrumentals by Clay Xavier and Simon Keyser-Petty. Engineering by Miles Lassi.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- You know the most haunted places. The houses, the castles, the hotels. And you know the most haunted objects. The mirrors, the necklaces, the dolls. In this episode, we take you to the Stanley Hotel and introduce you to Robert the Doll.
Room 324
A film producer visits one of the most iconic haunted places in the world: The Stanley Hotel. He doesn’t believe in ghosts at all. But he’s about to question reality. A big thanks to Daniel Noah for sharing this story with us. Daniel is the cohost of SpectreVision's Visitations Podcast. Produced by Eliza Smith, original score by Davey Kim, artwork by Teo Ducot.
Robert the Doll
Robert the doll is infamous. He can curse you and ruin your life if you disrespect him. But one man is determined to figure out how Robert got his powers. Produced by John Fecile, original score by Renzo Gorrio.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Katie gets a little more history than she bargained for when she books a historic vacation rental for a trip to Gettysburg with her dad.
Thank you Katie for taking us to Gettysburg with you and sharing your story with Spooked!
Produced by Zoë Ferrigno, original score by Nick Marks, artwork by Teo Ducot.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- When Dallas Sanchez was stationed in Iraq, he saw danger every single day. But one night on patrol, when his small team took over a house in Baghdad, an unseen force had a message for them: Get. Out.
Thanks Dallas for sharing your story with us!
Produced by Anna Sussman, original score by Leon Morimoto, artwork by Sanaa Khan.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Spooked
Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night, by the creators of Snap Judgment in partnership with KQED. It is hosted by Glynn Washington. Episodes drop every week on Friday!Podcast website
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Spooked: Podcasts in Family