Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

You know the most haunted places. The houses, the castles, the hotels. And you know the most haunted objects. The mirrors, the necklaces, the dolls. In this episode, we take you to the Stanley Hotel and introduce you to Robert the Doll.



Room 324



A film producer visits one of the most iconic haunted places in the world: The Stanley Hotel. He doesn’t believe in ghosts at all. But he’s about to question reality. A big thanks to Daniel Noah for sharing this story with us. Daniel is the cohost of SpectreVision's Visitations Podcast. Produced by Eliza Smith, original score by Davey Kim, artwork by Teo Ducot.



Robert the Doll



Robert the doll is infamous. He can curse you and ruin your life if you disrespect him. But one man is determined to figure out how Robert got his powers. Produced by John Fecile, original score by Renzo Gorrio.



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