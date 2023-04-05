Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked in the App
Listen to Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Podcast Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked
Podcast Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Snap Judgment
add
Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night... More
ArtsPerforming Arts
Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night... More

Available Episodes

5 of 67
  • Hounded
    Some roads are long and some roads wind. Some roads show you things you’d never think you’d find… Story 1: Demon Dog Chuck and his family rent a cabin in the mountains every winter. One year he and his uncle are driving into town when they see something with red eyes chasing their truck: a huge, menacing wolf-like creature. When he’s older, he learns this creature has a name: The Demon Dog. This is the second story Chuck has graciously shared with Spooked. If you want to hear Chuck tell another spine-chilling story set in the mountains, listen to the Spooked Dismal Falls episode. Produced by Greta Weber and Chris Hambrick, original score by Yari Bundy Story 2: Deception Pass Shirley is a trucker. She gets sent out on a job and is given a tight deadline in bad weather. During the course of her four-day trip, her life is saved twice on the exact same stretch of highway. But by who? Thank you, Shirley, for sharing your story with Spooked! Produced by Zoë Ferrigno, original score by Doug Stuart Artwork by Teo Ducot
    4/25/2023
    42:37
  • Always Be Polite
    John Henson, a Southern Cheyenne Native American, is the go-to person when friends and family need their homes smoked off. But when he encounters a stubborn and angry cat-like entity, he has to dig deeper than ever before — all while being polite. For Spooked, and for the first time for a non-native audience, John shares his story. Episodes now drop every week on Friday! Featuring brand new stories -- along with episodes previously available only by subscription. Listen for free on any podcast platform. Be afraid. Thanks so much to John Henson for sharing your story with us. Original score by Leon Morimoto, produced by Chris Hambrick + Anne Ford, artwork by Teo Ducot
    4/21/2023
    32:52
  • The Deer Stand
    Dan is a hunter. His favorite place in the world is his deer stand: a platform 20 feet up in an ancient tree. One day, Dan is sitting up in the tree when he sees something that changes his life forever. Episodes now drop every week on Friday! Featuring brand new stories -- along with episodes previously available only by subscription. Listen for free on any podcast platform. Be afraid… This story discuss suicide. Sensitive listeners please be advised. Thank you, Dan, for sharing your story with us here at Spooked. Produced by Annie Nguyen and Eliza Smith, original score by Leon Morimoto Artwork by Sanaa Khan + Teo Ducot
    4/14/2023
    30:38
  • Dead End
    When we meet darkness and our road grows dim, sometimes a spirit finds us and helps guide us towards the path we’re meant to take… or avoid. Spooked episodes now drop every week on Friday! Featuring brand new stories -- along with episodes previously available only by subscription. For Luminary subscribers, previously released episodes are still on Luminary. STORIES Paper Route Premonition Alyssa is taking over her friend’s paper route for the week. It’s a fun way to make a little money. There’s just one house that’s freaking her out. Thank you, Alyssa for sharing your story with us! Produced by Anne Ford, original score by Yari Bundy Stormwalker For Roberta, there’s nothing scarier than the thought of being caught out in a big storm. One day, her worst fear comes true… and then someone shows up. Thanks, Roberta, for sharing your story with Spooked. Produced by Anne Ford, original score by Yari Bundy Artwork by Teo Ducot
    4/7/2023
    33:32
  • Season VIII Trailer
    Starting Friday, April 7th Spooked drops…WEEKLY! We have held back the darkness long enough and at long last… Spooked will be available for free on ALL podcast platforms. Episodes will drop every week on Friday! Featuring brand NEW stories -- along with episodes previously available only by subscription. Be afraid. For Luminary subscribers, previously released episodes are still on Luminary.
    4/5/2023
    2:36

More Arts podcasts

About Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Spooked features true-life supernatural stories, told firsthand by people who can barely believe it happened themselves. Be afraid. Created in the dark of night, by Snap Judgment Studios, in partnership with KQED &amp; PRX. It is hosted by Glynn Washington.

Starting Friday, April 7th Spooked drops…WEEKLY! We have held back the darkness long enough and at long last… Spooked will be available for free on ALL podcast platforms.

Episodes will drop every week on Friday! Featuring brand NEW stories -- along with episodes previously available only by subscription.

For Luminary subscribers, previously released episodes are still on Luminary.

Podcast website

Listen to Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked, Pack Your Knives and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked: Podcasts in Family