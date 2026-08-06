Happy August! This month we read The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson, a Margo pick that gave us plenty to discuss (and surprisingly agree on). We're sharing all of our thoughts on the book, from the characters to the ending and everything in between. Tune in to hear where everyone landed!

The next book is Jackie's choice and she chose Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth.

The overall Readheads rating for The Shampoo Effect is 4.425.

Submit a question or comment to us at thereadheadsbookclub@gmail.com.

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