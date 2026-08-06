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81 episodes
- Happy August! This month we read The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson, a Margo pick that gave us plenty to discuss (and surprisingly agree on). We're sharing all of our thoughts on the book, from the characters to the ending and everything in between. Tune in to hear where everyone landed!
The next book is Jackie's choice and she chose Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth.
The overall Readheads rating for The Shampoo Effect is 4.425.
Submit a question or comment to us at thereadheadsbookclub@gmail.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Happy July! This month we read Whistler by Ann Patchet, a Dana's choice by one of her favorite authors. We are sharing all of our thoughts on the book and perhaps introducing a new segment. Or just a rebranded segment? Don't miss this episode!
The next book is Margo's choice and she chose The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson.
The overall Readheads rating for Whistler is 4.1.
Submit a question or comment to us at thereadheadsbookclub@gmail.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Happy June! This month we read Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke. The novel follows Natalie, a modern-day woman who unexpectedly finds herself transported back to the year 1805, where she must navigate life, love, and society in a world vastly different from her own. Jackie, Dana, Becky and Snitch share their thoughts on the book, the characters, and the overall story. Enjoy!
The next book is Dana’s choice and she chose Whistler by Ann Patchett.
The overall Readheads rating for Yesteryear is 3.125.
Submit a question or comment to us at thereadheadsbookclub@gmail.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Happy May! This month we read It Girl by Alison Pataki - our second Alison Pataki book and our second Readheads choice titled It Girl. The book follows showgirl Evelyn Talbot as she rises to mega stardom in the early 1900s. Jackie, Dana, Becky and Snitch share their thoughts on the book, the characters and the overall story. Enjoy!
The next book is Becky's choice and she chose Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke.
The overall Readheads rating for It Girl is 3.075.
Submit a question or comment to us at thereadheadsbookclub@gmail.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Happy April! This month we read This Book Made Me Think of You by Libby Page, a Snitch's choice. Snitch is leading this lively discussion of the book as the girls agree to disagree on their opinions!
The next book is Jackie's choice and she chose It Girl by Alison Pataki.
The overall Readheads rating for This Book Made Me Think of You is 3.275.
Submit a question or comment to us at thereadheadsbookclub@gmail.com.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Readheads Book Club
Welcome to The Readheads Book Club, your new favorite book club and podcast! Hosted by The Toast’s Jackie Oshry, and co-hosted by some of her best friends, each month they'll choose a new book to read, dissect, and chat about here on The Readheads Book Club.Podcast website
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