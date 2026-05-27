Lauren Chan joins Bailey for a conversation about building a career in fashion, finding confidence through defiance, and pushing the industry toward real inclusion. She looks back on her early days at Glamour, how The Devil Wears Prada shaped her dream of becoming a fashion editor, and what it felt like to realize she didn’t fit the traditional mold of the industry. Lauren also opens up about becoming the first out lesbian cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, using fashion as a form of queer self-expression, and why confidence now comes from doing things her own way. From secondhand shopping and emerging designers to body diversity, creative burnout, and the power of rest, Lauren shares what it means to build a life and career that actually feels aligned.

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