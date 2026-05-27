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It Girl with Bailey Taylor

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It Girl with Bailey Taylor
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • It Girl with Bailey Taylor

    Eva Meloche: YouTube Boundaries, Copenhagen Style & What’s Next

    05/27/2026 | 49 mins.
    Eva Meloche joins Bailey Taylor for her first podcast appearance to talk about growing up online, building boundaries with her audience, and learning how to keep parts of her life private while still sharing her world through YouTube. She opens up about finding her personal style through thrifting, Copenhagen fashion, and dressing for herself instead of chasing trends. Eva also talks about confidence, creativity, life in her 20s, her love of writing and Substack, and what’s next as she prepares for a new chapter in London.
    Subscribe to Evas YouTube Channel HERE
    Follow Bailey Taylor HERE
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    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Girl with Bailey Taylor

    Lauren Chan: Fashion, Queer Confidence & Redefining the It Girl Standard

    05/20/2026 | 47 mins.
    Lauren Chan joins Bailey for a conversation about building a career in fashion, finding confidence through defiance, and pushing the industry toward real inclusion. She looks back on her early days at Glamour, how The Devil Wears Prada shaped her dream of becoming a fashion editor, and what it felt like to realize she didn’t fit the traditional mold of the industry. Lauren also opens up about becoming the first out lesbian cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, using fashion as a form of queer self-expression, and why confidence now comes from doing things her own way. From secondhand shopping and emerging designers to body diversity, creative burnout, and the power of rest, Lauren shares what it means to build a life and career that actually feels aligned.
    Follow Lauren Chan HERE
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    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Girl with Bailey Taylor

    Yvette Segan: Female Comedy, New York Chaos & Making Men Cry

    05/13/2026 | 1h
    Comedian Yvette Segan joins Bailey for a hilarious, unfiltered conversation about leaving tech behind and finding her voice in the New York stand-up scene. She opens up about the realities of being a woman in comedy, building her own lane through social media, and why the internet has helped shift power away from the old gatekeepers. Yvette also gets into New York chaos, dating disasters, making men cry, delusional apartment dreams, and the woman she considers the ultimate It Girl.
    Follow Yvette HERE
    Follow Bailey Taylor HERE
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    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Girl with Bailey Taylor

    Hannah Meloche: From YouTube OG to Her New York Chapter

    05/06/2026 | 35 mins.
    Hannah Meloche joins Bailey to reflect on growing up online, from posting her first YouTube videos as a teenager to finding her place in the creator world today. She opens up about the evolution of influencer culture, learning how to balance creativity with business, and why she still feels most connected to YouTube. Hannah also talks personal style, building a new routine in New York, and the goal she’s speaking into existence for this next chapter.
    Follow Hannah HERE
    Follow Bailey Taylor HERE
    Follow the Show HERE
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • It Girl with Bailey Taylor

    Michelle Ochs: Hervé Léger, Fashion Reinvention & The Ultimate Sexy Dress

    04/29/2026 | 35 mins.
    Michelle Ochs joins the IT Girl podcast to talk about her journey from Parsons to launching her own brand and eventually becoming creative director of Hervé Léger. She opens up about taking on an iconic fashion house, bringing a feminine eye to the bandage dress, and redefining “the ultimate sexy dress” for a new generation. Michelle also shares her thoughts on fashion reinvention, vintage shopping, social media’s impact, trusting your gut, and the career advice every young designer needs to hear.
    Follow Michelle HERE
    Follow Bailey Taylor HERE
    Follow the Show HERE
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About It Girl with Bailey Taylor
Through intimate, unfiltered conversations with fashion editors, celebrities, founders, and cultural leaders, It Girl with Bailey Taylor captures both the glamour and the reality of life in the public eye. The podcast expands the popular online series into long-form storytelling, creating space to explore ambition, visibility, pressure, and the struggles that come with being an “it girl” today—beyond the highlight reel.
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