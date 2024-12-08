Retail Therapy by Sunday Scaries

Powered by RND
Hosted by Will deFries and Barrett Dudley, Retail Therapy covers the ever-changing landscape of online trends, aesthetics, style, shopping, and (of course) shif...
  • Retail Therapy 097: Beards and Guinness
    A look at both Barrett and Will's Spotify Wrapped, Jacob Elordi's new beard and some "Babygirl of the Year" talk, Guinness's rise with splitting the G, potential Drink of the Winter nominees, wishlist items, and more. Subscribe to the newsletter: retailpod.substack.com  Shop the Sunday Scaries Scented Candles: www.vellabox.com/sundayscaries Watch all Retail Therapy episodes on YouTube: www.youtube.com/sundayscariespodcast Support This Week's Sponsors Earlybird: www.earlybirdcbd.com (RT20 for 20% off entire cart) Shopify: www.shopify.com/scaries ($1/month trial!) Aura Frames: www.auraframes.com (RETAILPOD for $45 off Carver Mat Frames) Follow Along Retail Therapy on Instagram: www.instagram.com/retail.pod Will deFries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/willdefries Will deFries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/willdefries  Barrett Dudley on Twitter: www.twitter.com/barrettdudley Barrett Dudley on Instagram: www.instagram.com/barrettdudley Sunday Scaries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/sundayscaries • • Sunday Scaries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sunday.scaries
    --------  
    1:13:02
  • Retail Therapy 096: The 2024 Gift Guide
    Barrett, Will, and special guest Sally break down their favorite gifting ideas for the 2024 holiday season. From bag charms to sweaters to Japanese robes, there are truly gifts for anyone you’re looking for. Or, in true Retail Therapy fashion, these would also make good gifts to yourself.  For links to all gifts talked about, keep an eye out for a full list releasing on the Retail Therapy Substack: retailpod.substack.com⁠  Shop the Sunday Scaries Scented Candles: ⁠www.vellabox.com/sundayscaries⁠ Watch all Retail Therapy episodes on YouTube: ⁠www.youtube.com/sundayscariespodcast⁠ Support This Week's Sponsors Earlybird: ⁠www.earlybirdcbd.com⁠ (RT20 for 20% off entire cart) SPRKL: ⁠⁠Sprklwipes.com (SCARIES for 20% your order) Mugsy: ⁠⁠⁠Mugsy.com (20% off when you enter your email) Follow Along Retail Therapy on Instagram: ⁠www.instagram.com/retail.pod⁠ Will deFries on Twitter: ⁠www.twitter.com/willdefries⁠ Will deFries on Instagram: ⁠www.instagram.com/willdefries ⁠ Barrett Dudley on Twitter: ⁠www.twitter.com/barrettdudley⁠ Barrett Dudley on Instagram: ⁠www.instagram.com/barrettdudley⁠ Sunday Scaries on Twitter: ⁠www.twitter.com/sundayscaries⁠ Sunday Scaries on Instagram: ⁠www.instagram.com/sunday.scaries⁠
    --------  
    1:25:13
  • Retail Therapy 095: Burberry, Zyn, and Belgians
    A loaded episode containing the sudden rise of Burberry, Belgian shoes gaining popularity among those who ~know~, Spotify Wrapped Season, 90s office culture, Zyns being in the bro culture zeitgeist, and more. We also touch on a recent New York Times piece about burgundy, the recent Skims x Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign, denim shirts, and some wishlist items. Subscribe to the newsletter: retailpod.substack.com  Shop the Sunday Scaries Scented Candles: www.vellabox.com/sundayscaries Watch all Retail Therapy episodes on YouTube: www.youtube.com/sundayscariespodcast Support This Week's Sponsors Earlybird: www.earlybirdcbd.com (RT20 for 20% off entire cart) Magic Mind: www.magicmind.com/retailtherapy  (Code: RETAILTHERAPY for up to 48% off your subscription or 20% off one time purchase) Follow Along Retail Therapy on Instagram: www.instagram.com/retail.pod Will deFries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/willdefries Will deFries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/willdefries  Barrett Dudley on Twitter: www.twitter.com/barrettdudley Barrett Dudley on Instagram: www.instagram.com/barrettdudley Sunday Scaries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/sundayscaries Sunday Scaries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sunday.scaries
    --------  
    1:16:28
  • Retail Therapy 094: The Brotox Episode (with Caleb Martin and Sally deFries)
    This week, we were joined by nurse practitioner Caleb Martin (and, of course, Sally) to talk all things brotox, botox, filler, mini-facelifts, thread lifts, and more. Subscribe to the newsletter: retailpod.substack.com  Shop the Sunday Scaries Scented Candles: www.vellabox.com/sundayscaries Watch all Retail Therapy episodes on YouTube: www.youtube.com/sundayscariespodcast Support This Week's Sponsors Earlybird: www.earlybirdcbd.com (RT20 for 20% off entire cart) Betterhelp: www.betterhelp.com/scaries (10% off first month) Follow Along Retail Therapy on Instagram: www.instagram.com/retail.pod Will deFries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/willdefries Will deFries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/willdefries  Barrett Dudley on Twitter: www.twitter.com/barrettdudley Barrett Dudley on Instagram: www.instagram.com/barrettdudley Sunday Scaries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/sundayscaries Sunday Scaries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sunday.scaries
    --------  
    1:16:56
  • Retail Therapy 093: Long Coats, Influencer DJs, and Lookalikes
    The Saltburn vinyl delivery is imminent, Barrett on Halloween, Will's stops in NYC, Paul Mescal's babygirl slip-up, the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest in Washington Square Park, Ralph Lauren and SSENSE crushing social, adjustments for wearing longer coats this winter, the influencer to DJ pipeline, and (of course) wishlist items. Subscribe to the newsletter: retailpod.substack.com  Shop the Sunday Scaries Scented Candles: www.vellabox.com/sundayscaries Watch all Retail Therapy episodes on YouTube: www.youtube.com/sundayscariespodcast Support This Week's Sponsors Earlybird: www.earlybirdcbd.com (RT20 for 20% off entire cart) Magic Mind: www.magicmind.com/retailtherapy  Follow Along Retail Therapy on Instagram: www.instagram.com/retail.pod Will deFries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/willdefries Will deFries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/willdefries  Barrett Dudley on Twitter: www.twitter.com/barrettdudley Barrett Dudley on Instagram: www.instagram.com/barrettdudley Sunday Scaries on Twitter: www.twitter.com/sundayscaries Sunday Scaries on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sunday.scaries
    --------  
    1:10:22

Retail Therapy by Sunday Scaries

Hosted by Will deFries and Barrett Dudley, Retail Therapy covers the ever-changing landscape of online trends, aesthetics, style, shopping, and (of course) shifting vibes. What's in, what's out, and what everyone might be talking about at your next group dinner. Also Airing: The Sunday Scaries Podcast — a wellness and self-care podcast for those with blurry Friday and Saturday nights. Hosted by Will deFries, The Sunday Scaries Podcast is your cure for the Sunday blues.
