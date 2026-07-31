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Special Sauce with Ed Levine

Ed Levine
ArtsFood
Special Sauce with Ed Levine
Latest episode

467 episodes

  • Special Sauce with Ed Levine

    Reheating Some Yemeni Coffee

    07/31/2026 | 44 mins.
    Are Yemeni coffee shops the next big thing? On this reheated episode from 2025 serious eaters will meet Mokhtar Alkhanshali who has braved gunfire and jail and AK-47s as he tries to bring single origin Port of Mokha Yemeni coffee to the world. His story is the stuff of movies!

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  • Special Sauce with Ed Levine

    Loving Food Can Actually Be the Secret to Eating Less of It

    07/24/2026 | 42 mins.
    This week on Special Sauce Dr. Dana Small, a professor at McGill University and one of the leading experts on the neuroscience of food decisions, and longtime friend of the podcast Pete Wells of The New York Times join us to explain how the pleasure and enjoyment of food can be the most important element in helping us stick to a healthier diet.

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  • Special Sauce with Ed Levine

    The Russ and Daughters Story

    07/17/2026 | 43 mins.
    How does a family business survive more than a century of selling smoked fish, bagels, and candy? Russ and Daughters' Niki Russ Federman explains all. 

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  • Special Sauce with Ed Levine

    The Bear's Final Season with the NYT's James Poniewozik

    07/10/2026 | 45 mins.
    If there is a smarter or better TV critic than The New York Times's James Poniewozik I have yet to come across him or her. So when I was dying to talk to someone about The Bear's moving final season I rang up James and he graciously agreed to come on Special Sauce to talk about it. We had a blast talking about Carmy and Sydney and all the other finely etched characters on the show. 

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  • Special Sauce with Ed Levine

    A Pie Reheat for the 4th of July

    07/03/2026 | 27 mins.
    Here at Special Sauce we love pie in all its forms: we love shepherd's pie, apple pie, key lime pie, lemon meringue pie, and our absolute favorite, peach pie. And given that we're coming up on America's 250th birthday and Americans love pie we thought we'd reheat one of our favorite pie episodes to get in the spirit of things. Stacey Mei Yan Fong catalogued her love of pie when she published 50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant's Love Letter. Even if you don't love pie her story is well worth listening to. 

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About Special Sauce with Ed Levine
Serious Eats' podcast Special Sauce enables food lovers everywhere to eavesdrop on an intimate conversation about food and life between host and Serious Eats founder Ed Levine and his well-known/famous friends and acquaintances both in and out of the food culture.
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ArtsFood

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