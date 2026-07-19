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Literature and History

Doug Metzger
ArtsBooks
Literature and History
Latest episode

127 episodes

  • Literature and History

    Episode 127: Bashshar ibn Burd

    07/15/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    DOUG'S NEW BOOK - The Odyssey: An Illustrated Guide

    COLORING BOOK VERSION - The Odyssey Coloring Book

    Bashshar ibn Burd, feisty, restless, brilliant, and wise, was one of the founding figures of Classical Arabic poetry. Learn about his wife and works in this episode.

    Episode 127 Quiz:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-127/

    Episode 127 Transcription:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-127-bashshar-ibn-burd

    Bonus Content:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory

    YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Facebook:
    https://www.facebook.com/literatureandhistory

    TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lahpodcast

    Bluesky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/lahpodcast.bsky.social

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  • Literature and History

    Episode 126: Kalilah and Dimnah

    06/15/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    Kalilah and Dimnah, a cornerstone of Classical Arabic literature, is one of the most beloved story collections in history.

    DOUG'S NEW BOOK - The Odyssey: An Illustrated Guide

    COLORING BOOK VERSION - The Odyssey Coloring Book

    NYU PRESS KALILAH AND DIMNAH - Kalilah and Dimnah: Fables of Virtue and Vice

    Episode 126 Quiz:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-126/

    Episode 126 Transcription:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-126-kalilah-and-dimnah

    Bonus Content:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory

    YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Facebook:
    https://www.facebook.com/literatureandhistory

    TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lahpodcast

    Bluesky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/lahpodcast.bsky.social

    X
    https://x.com/lahpodcast
  • Literature and History

    Episode 125: The Zoroastrian Bundahisn

    05/15/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    The Bundahisn is the Zoroastrian creation story. At once an epic and encyclopedia, it's also a window into the end of Zoroastrianism's ascendancy in Iran.

    Episode 125 Quiz:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-125/

    Episode 125 Transcription:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-125-the-zoroastrian-bundahisn

    Bonus Content:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory

    YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Facebook:
    https://www.facebook.com/literatureandhistory

    TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lahpodcast

    Bluesky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/lahpodcast.bsky.social

    X
    https://x.com/lahpodcast
  • Literature and History

    Episode 124: The Last Great War of Antiquity

    04/15/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    DOUG'S NEW BOOK - The Odyssey: An Illustrated Guide

    COLORING BOOK VERSION - The Odyssey Coloring Book

    Episode 124 Quiz:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-124/

    Episode 124 Transcription:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-124-the-last-great-war-of-antiquity

    Image Credit: Alborz Fallah

    Bonus Content:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory

    YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Facebook:
    https://www.facebook.com/literatureandhistory

    TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lahpodcast

    Bluesky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/lahpodcast.bsky.social

    X
    https://x.com/lahpodcast
  • Literature and History

    Episode 123: An Introduction to the Hadiths

    03/15/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    The hadiths are second only to the Qur'an in Islam. Short narratives about the Prophet Muhammad - the things he said and did - hadiths have been a source of wisdom and inspiration for Muslims for more than a thousand years.

    Episode 123 Quiz:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-123/

    Episode 123 Transcription:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-123-an-introduction-to-the-hadiths

    Bonus Content:
    https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content

    Patreon:
    https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory

    YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/literatureandhistorypodcast/

    Facebook:
    https://www.facebook.com/literatureandhistory

    TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@lahpodcast

    Bluesky:
    https://bsky.app/profile/lahpodcast.bsky.social

    X
    https://x.com/lahpodcast
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About Literature and History
With millions of downloads, hundreds of hours of soundtracked content, and an overall emphasis on the cultural history behind famous works of literature, Literature and History is one of the most popular independent podcasts on its subject. Starting with Sumerian cuneiform in 3,100 BCE, Literature and History moves forward in chronological order through Assyriology, Egyptology, the Old Testament, Ancient Greece and Rome, the birth of Christianity, and the early Middle Ages. The show's current season is on early Islamic history. A typical episode (they average about two hours) features a general introduction to a work of literature, then a full summary of that work that expects no prior knowledge, and finally, an analysis of the cultural, biographical, and historical forces that gave rise to the work in question. Original symphonic and ambient background music is woven throughout each show, and all episodes offer free full, illustrated, footnoted transcriptions as well as quizzes for purposes of review. The show has no advertisements, and its host takes pride in a professional approach that avoids chitchat and ephemera and gets straight to the educational content. You can listen to the episodes in any order, although most listeners begin at the beginning and proceed from there, as the podcast itself is chronologically organized. Doug Metzger finished his Ph.D. in literature in 2011. His chief scholarly interest, following his dissertation work, continues to be 19th-century realism and postbellum American philosophy.
Podcast website
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