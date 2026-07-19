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127 episodes
- DOUG'S NEW BOOK - The Odyssey: An Illustrated Guide
COLORING BOOK VERSION - The Odyssey Coloring Book
Bashshar ibn Burd, feisty, restless, brilliant, and wise, was one of the founding figures of Classical Arabic poetry. Learn about his wife and works in this episode.
Episode 127 Quiz:
https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-127/
Episode 127 Transcription:
https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-127-bashshar-ibn-burd
Bonus Content:
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- Kalilah and Dimnah, a cornerstone of Classical Arabic literature, is one of the most beloved story collections in history.
DOUG'S NEW BOOK - The Odyssey: An Illustrated Guide
COLORING BOOK VERSION - The Odyssey Coloring Book
NYU PRESS KALILAH AND DIMNAH - Kalilah and Dimnah: Fables of Virtue and Vice
Episode 126 Quiz:
https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-126/
Episode 126 Transcription:
https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-126-kalilah-and-dimnah
Bonus Content:
https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory
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https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/
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- The Bundahisn is the Zoroastrian creation story. At once an epic and encyclopedia, it's also a window into the end of Zoroastrianism's ascendancy in Iran.
Episode 125 Quiz:
https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-125/
Episode 125 Transcription:
https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-125-the-zoroastrian-bundahisn
Bonus Content:
https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory
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https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/
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- DOUG'S NEW BOOK - The Odyssey: An Illustrated Guide
COLORING BOOK VERSION - The Odyssey Coloring Book
Episode 124 Quiz:
https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-124/
Episode 124 Transcription:
https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-124-the-last-great-war-of-antiquity
Image Credit: Alborz Fallah
Bonus Content:
https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/literatureandhistorypodcast/
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- The hadiths are second only to the Qur'an in Islam. Short narratives about the Prophet Muhammad - the things he said and did - hadiths have been a source of wisdom and inspiration for Muslims for more than a thousand years.
Episode 123 Quiz:
https://literatureandhistory.com/quiz-123/
Episode 123 Transcription:
https://literatureandhistory.com/episode-123-an-introduction-to-the-hadiths
Bonus Content:
https://literatureandhistory.com/bonus-content
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/literatureandhistory
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@literatureandhistorypodcast/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/literatureandhistorypodcast/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/literatureandhistory
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About Literature and History
With millions of downloads, hundreds of hours of soundtracked content, and an overall emphasis on the cultural history behind famous works of literature, Literature and History is one of the most popular independent podcasts on its subject. Starting with Sumerian cuneiform in 3,100 BCE, Literature and History moves forward in chronological order through Assyriology, Egyptology, the Old Testament, Ancient Greece and Rome, the birth of Christianity, and the early Middle Ages. The show's current season is on early Islamic history. A typical episode (they average about two hours) features a general introduction to a work of literature, then a full summary of that work that expects no prior knowledge, and finally, an analysis of the cultural, biographical, and historical forces that gave rise to the work in question. Original symphonic and ambient background music is woven throughout each show, and all episodes offer free full, illustrated, footnoted transcriptions as well as quizzes for purposes of review. The show has no advertisements, and its host takes pride in a professional approach that avoids chitchat and ephemera and gets straight to the educational content. You can listen to the episodes in any order, although most listeners begin at the beginning and proceed from there, as the podcast itself is chronologically organized. Doug Metzger finished his Ph.D. in literature in 2011. His chief scholarly interest, following his dissertation work, continues to be 19th-century realism and postbellum American philosophy.Podcast website
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