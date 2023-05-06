The Power of Betting on Yourself ft. Jerri DeVard, Madison Utendahl, Liz Paley, and Malcolm Carfrae

“A lot of people are successful because they were just too driven to hear people drown out their dreams. You have to have the strength of conviction, have faith and bet on yourself. If it’s safe and it was that easy, everyone would do it.” - My mother, Jerri DeVard After more than a decade working in the corporate world, I’ve decided to bet on myself and build out Naked Beauty full-time.Tune in as I get some very real advice from four mentors - my mom Jerri DeVard (Black Executive CMO Alliance), Madison Utendahl (Utendahl Creative), Liz Paley (Framework), and Malcolm Carfrae (Carfrae Consulting) -, who have all transitioned from a full-time corporate role into launching their own organizations and businesses. We touch on time management, giving yourself grace, identifying your transferable skills, and what they know now that they wish they had known when they took that first leap of faith. Join the Naked Beauty Community on IG: @nakedbeautyplanet Check out nakedbeautypodcast.com for all previous episodes & search episodes by topicRate, Subscribe & Review the Podcast on Apple Thanks for all the love and support. Tag me while you’re listening @nakedbeautyplanet & as always love to hear your thoughts :) Stay in touch with me: @brookedevard Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.