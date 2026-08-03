Dr. Carl Truesdale joins Naked Beauty to talk about how he became the go-to plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills. During our conversation Dr. Truesdale shared how his scientist and artist parents influenced his early interests, and ultimately his career. As a child he was a science nerd who attended science camp, and a gifted portrait artist. He was always interested in finding the beauty in people’s faces, an interest that would never leave him. While in medical school, Dr. Truesdale was faced with more limited perspectives on beauty and technique that prioritized Eurocentric features. Dr. Truesdale shared with us that he made it his mission to challenge these dated perspectives and provide his clients of color with high quality service that does not fundamentally change what they look like, and ultimately, who they are.



Dr. Truesdale is best known for his natural-looking procedures, especially deep plane face lifts, but our conversation covers many procedures. We get the scoop on facelifts filler, buccal fat removal, fat transfers, rhinoplasty, lip lifts and more. Dr. Truesdale generously explains how many of these procedures work, and what he takes into account before agreeing to perform them on his patients. We also talk about his interest in social media, and why dispelling disinformation online about medicine and science is so important to him. We also discuss the treatments he dislikes, when he’ll reject patient requests, and the signs that tell him a patient should be recommended to therapeutic services pre-treatment. Dr.Truesdale has changed his industry and we are so excited for you to hear how he changed what was possible in his field.



Tune in as we discuss:

(3:45) Growing Up A Science Nerd

(5:05) His Background As A Portrait Artist

(6:20) How He Saw Himself Growing Up

(7:25) Challenging Norms About What It Means To Be Beautiful

(8:50) How Plastic Surgery Helps People

(9:45) The Privilege Of This Work

(10:55) How Aging Changes Our Faces

(11:35) If The Collagen Hype Is Legitimate

(13:15) Aging More Rapidly At Certain Periods In Our Lives

(15:15) What A Deep Plane Facelift Entails

(16:40) Why Lip Lifts Are So Interesting

(19:50) Avoiding Overfilling and Over-Injecting

(21:00) Thoughts On The Lack Of Integrity In The Plastic Surgery Industry

(22:25) The Rising Popularity of Blepharoplasty

(23:50) The Value Of Buccal Fat Removal

(25:55) Why Fat Transfers Are The BBL of The Face

(27:00) Fat Transfer Under The Eye Versus Filler

(27:30) How Long Filler Can Actually Last

(28:35) Lower Face Jowling

(29:39) Why He Doesn’t Love KYBELLA

(30:05) Why Brow Lifts Are Effective Procedures

(31:17) How Rapid Weight Loss Affects The Face

(36:20) Unlearning Eurocentric Teaching Models

(36:45) Why He’s Vocal On Social Media

(38:25) Procedures He May Get Done One Day

(39:25) Thoughts On Ethnic Rhinoplasty

(41:08) The Best Way To Determine How We’ll Look As We Age

(42:15) Red Flags From Patients

(46:10) Advice to Upcoming Plastic Surgeons

(47:15) Self-Care and Gratitude Practice

(50:15) When He Feels Most Beautiful



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