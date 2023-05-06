Unfiltered talk about beauty trends, selfcare journeys, skincare, wellness tips and the products we love, hosted by Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, with the women I ad...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 266
The Power of Betting on Yourself ft. Jerri DeVard, Madison Utendahl, Liz Paley, and Malcolm Carfrae
“A lot of people are successful because they were just too driven to hear people drown out their dreams. You have to have the strength of conviction, have faith and bet on yourself. If it’s safe and it was that easy, everyone would do it.” - My mother, Jerri DeVard After more than a decade working in the corporate world, I’ve decided to bet on myself and build out Naked Beauty full-time.Tune in as I get some very real advice from four mentors - my mom Jerri DeVard (Black Executive CMO Alliance), Madison Utendahl (Utendahl Creative), Liz Paley (Framework), and Malcolm Carfrae (Carfrae Consulting) -, who have all transitioned from a full-time corporate role into launching their own organizations and businesses. We touch on time management, giving yourself grace, identifying your transferable skills, and what they know now that they wish they had known when they took that first leap of faith. Join the Naked Beauty Community on IG: @nakedbeautyplanet Check out nakedbeautypodcast.com for all previous episodes & search episodes by topicRate, Subscribe & Review the Podcast on Apple Thanks for all the love and support. Tag me while you’re listening @nakedbeautyplanet & as always love to hear your thoughts :) Stay in touch with me: @brookedevard Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/10/2023
1:00:03
My 3 Favorite Luxury Hand Soaps Right Now
On the surface, hand washing can feel like a mundane routine that’s just a simple and practical part of life. But given that we do it 5-10 times a day, using a hand soap you love can actually make a huge impact! Whether you make your own soap or splurge on a more luxurious option, taking the time to invest in this ritual is well worth the cost. Tune in as I break down my favorites that are sure to take your hand washing experience to the next level. Favorite Hand Soaps - Then I Met You Hand Wash, Homecourt Neroli Leaf Hand Wash, DedCool Hand + Body Wash in “Taunt”, Davines Dedy Hand WashAdditional Products - Hudson Grace Tart Kumquat Dish Soap, Then I Met You Cleansing Balm, Blueland Refill Tablets, Homecourt (Surface Cleaner, Room Spray), Dedcool Milk Layering Fragrance, Dedcool x Starface Air Freshener Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/26/2023
15:01
Embracing Adornment and Beauty as Armor ft. KESH
Some creatives are truly in a league of their own and this guest has always stood out as someone pushing aesthetic boundaries all while being incredibly thoughtful. Artist, singer, designer, muse, creative director, and Tumblr icon KESH has never been too interested in adhering to the typical standards of beauty. She effortlessly rocks red eyeliner and gemstones on her nose, treating her face as a canvas for true self-expression. This level of “divine creativity” as KESH puts it, is what made me - along with so many others - fall in love with her. From spray painting the back of her classmates’ uniforms in Croydon, to collaborating with American Apparel, to creative directing a Good American shoot with TLC, tune in as we discuss KESH’s creative journey, inspirations, use of beauty as a form of armor and so much more. Enjoy! Links to Products/Resources Mentioned: Simi Haze Eye Gems, Lady Vengeance (2005), TLC for Good American (directed by KESH) Join the Naked Beauty Community on IG: @nakedbeautyplanet Check out nakedbeautypodcast.com for all previous episodes & search episodes by topicRate, Subscribe & Review the Podcast on Apple Thanks for all the love and support. Tag me while you’re listening @nakedbeautyplanet & as always love to hear your thoughts :) Stay in touch with me: @brookedevardFollow KESH: @kesh Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/21/2023
49:36
When Do You Feel Most Beautiful?
Today, at more than 250 episodes into Naked Beauty, I wanted to take a moment to pause and reflect on the question that started it all: When do you feel most beautiful? Tune in for a rerun of the 100th episode of the show, which served as a compilation of answers to this exact question. From glamming it up to sweating it out, from meditating to having a good, long cry, my guests have taught me one thing: beauty is deeply personal and forever evolving. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/12/2023
25:04
Disrupting the Celebrity Skincare Game ft. John Legend
“It’s outrageous how little we’re considered. In dermatology books, they almost never feature Brown or Black skin tones. That means in a nation where the majority of our kids are Brown or Black, we’re not even preparing for the world as it is right now.” - John LegendWhen EGOT-winning artist John Legend was approached to start a skincare company, he knew that accessibility and audience would be key to standing apart from the seemingly infinite lines of other celebrity brands. Which is exactly why Loved01 (pronounced “Loved One”) fills the rapidly growing market demand for those of us with melanin-rich skin, all at an affordable drugstore price point. And with L’Oreal veteran Kia Lowe by his side as the brand’s president, Loved01 is determined to centralize the Brown and Black consumers that are all too often characterized as a “niche market.” Tune in as I sit down with John to discuss his entry point into beauty, his journey from the business world to the music industry, his insights on Succession, and Loved01 president Kia Lowe to discuss her journey to Loved01 as well as the future of the brand. Links to Products/Resources Mentioned: Loved01 (Face + Body Wash, Exfoliating Cleanser, Face + Body Moisturizer, Shave Cream, Toning Mist, Face + Body Oil), Biore Blackhead Stips, Tom Ford Black Orchid, Bevel Shaving, Marvis Toothpaste, Dr. Jason DiamondJoin the Naked Beauty Community on IG: @nakedbeautyplanet Check out nakedbeautypodcast.com for all previous episodes & search episodes by topicRate, Subscribe & Review the Podcast on Apple Follow Loved01: @loved01skin Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Unfiltered talk about beauty trends, selfcare journeys, skincare, wellness tips and the products we love, hosted by Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, with the women I admire. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.