Episode 503 || Eat Like a Heroine with Lorilee Cracker and Jenny Williams

This week on From the Front Porch, we're preparing for the holidays and forgoing our traditional episode format to bring you an author interview with Lorilee Cracker and Jenny Williams, authors of Eat Like a Heroine. This beautiful book contains wisdom on how to eat, picnic, comfort, host and more like your favorite literary heroines and is perfect for gift-giving. Annie, Lorilee, and Jenny chat about food in literature and what our childhood heroines can teach us in adulthood.