Episode 503 || Eat Like a Heroine with Lorilee Cracker and Jenny Williams
This week on From the Front Porch, we’re preparing for the holidays and forgoing our traditional episode format to bring you an author interview with Lorilee Cracker and Jenny Williams, authors of Eat Like a Heroine. This beautiful book contains wisdom on how to eat, picnic, comfort, host and more like your favorite literary heroines and is perfect for gift-giving. Annie, Lorilee, and Jenny chat about food in literature and what our childhood heroines can teach us in adulthood.
To purchase the books mentioned in this episode, stop by The Bookshelf in Thomasville, visit our website (search “Episode 503” to find the books mentioned in this episode), or download and shop on The Bookshelf’s official app:
Eat Like a Heroine by Jenny Williams and Lorilee Craker
From the Front Porch is a weekly podcast production of The Bookshelf, an independent bookstore in South Georgia.
This week, Annie is reading Penitence by Kristin Koval.
If you liked what you heard in today's episode, tell us by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts. You can also support us on Patreon at patreon.com/fromthefrontporch.
We’re so grateful for you, and we look forward to meeting back here next week.
Our Executive Producers are Jennifer Bannerton, Stephanie Dean, Linda Lee Drozt, Ashley Ferrell, Susan Hulings, Wendi Jenkins, Martha, Nicole Marsee, Gene Queens, Cammy Tidwell, and Amanda Whigham.
Our 2025 Conquer a Classic announcement
To read along with our 2025 Conquer a Classic selection, make sure you join From the Front on Patreon: www.patreon.com/fromthefrontporch.
Then buy the book from The Bookshelf: https://bookshelfthomasville.com/products/don-quixote. Our annual reading begins in January!
Episode 502 || November New Release Rundown
This week on From the Front Porch, it’s another New Release Rundown! Annie, Erin, and Olivia are sharing the November releases they’re excited about to help you build your TBR. When you purchase or preorder any of the books they talk about, enter the code NEWRELEASEPLEASE at checkout for 10% off your order!
Annie's books:
Lazarus Man by Richard Price (11/12)
Heartbreak Is the National Anthem by Rob Sheffield (11/12)
Pictures of You: A Novel by Emma Grey (11/12)
Olivia's books:
All the Best Dogs by Emily Jenkins (11/5)
Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney (11/12)
The Winterton Deception 2: Fault Lines by Janet Sumner Johnson (11/12)
Erin's books:
Shy Creatures by Clare Chambers (11/12)
Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso by Jeremy Egner (11/12)
Time of the Child by Niall Williams (11/19)
This week, Annie is reading The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune. Olivia is reading Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney. Erin is listening to What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci.
Episode 501 || October Reading Recap
This week on From the Front Porch, Annie recaps the books she read and loved in October. You get 10% off your books when you order your October Reading Recap Bundle. Each month, we offer a Reading Recap bundle, which features Annie’s favorite books she read that month.
Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby van Pelt
The Barn by Wright Thompson
The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak
Casket Case by Lauren Evans
Big Fan by Alexandra Romanoff
Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
From Here to the Great Unknown by Lisa-Marie Presley and Riley Keough
October Reading Recap Bundle - $88
The Barn by Wright Thompson
The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak
Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
A full transcript of today’s episode can be found below.
This week, Annie is reading From Here to the Great Unknown by Lisa-Marie Presley and Riley Keough.
Episode 500 || Patreon Unlocked: Porch Visit Q&A with Annie
Happy 500 episodes of From the Front Porch! This week, we’re celebrating by unlocking a Patreon perk: one of our Porch Visits, our monthly Q&As with Annie. Every month over on Patreon, Annie answers your questions in a live Zoom meeting. Listen to today’s episode for a peek into Patreon. Join the fun on Patreon here.
What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci
A Bit Much by Lyndsay Rush
Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten
James by Percival Everett
Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
Playground by Richard Powers
The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich
The Book of Belonging by Mariko Clark
The Man Who Didn't Like Animals by Deborah Underwood
Adult Holiday Literary First Look ticket
Kid's Holiday Literary First Look ticket
Virtual Holiday Market ticket
A full transcript of today’s episode can be found here.
This week, Annie is reading Three Days in June by Anne Tyler.
