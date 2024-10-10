Cody Johnson Is As Texas As They Come

Cody Johnson was born and raised in a little place called Sebastopol, Texas, about a half hour northeast of Huntsville. It was the kind of small community where everybody knew everybody, and his family went to a small country church where his musical interest and skill found an audience. When he was 18, he went to work with his father in the prison system, an intense experience that taught him a lot about how to read people, and one that also found its way into his songs. And if all that weren’t enough for his Texas credentials, he also got into bull riding and has more recently put his passion into team roping and breeding cutting horses. As for his music, he’s been racking up CMA, CMT, and other awards, he has a new song called “That’s Texas” that is lighting up audiences far outside the Lone Star State, and his growing career has him collaborating with the likes of Carrie Underwood. Sid talks to Cody about why he got a tattoo on the bottom of his foot, why he’s at a point in his career when he can truly embrace his Texas identity, and a funny story about his grandmother’s banana pudding. For more info visit: southernliving.com/biscuitsandjam Biscuits & Jam is produced by: Sid Evans - Editor-in-Chief, Southern Living Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer Michael Onufrak - Audio Engineer/Producer Jeremiah McVay - Producer/Audio Editor Jennifer Del Sole - Director of Audio Growth Strategy & Operations Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices