Evie McGee-Colbert grew up in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, the daughter of a true Southern hostess and a father who would take her to her dance classes on the handlebars of his bike. Now she’s got a cookbook out that leans heavily on the Lowcountry traditions she grew up with as well as the ones she’s built up with her own family in recent years, especially during the pandemic. The book is called Does This Taste Funny? Recipes Our Family Loves, and it’s co-written with a certain late night talk show host who happens to be her husband: Stephen Colbert. Sid talks to Evie about the Boykin spaniel who’s known to sit in on Late Show rehearsals, the controversial spoon story that’s been hanging around in their family for about 28 years, and why she dedicated the book to her late mother, Patti.
Biscuits & Jam is produced by:
Sid Evans - Editor-in-Chief, Southern Living
Krissy Tiglias - GM, Southern Living
Lottie Leymarie - Executive Producer
Michael Onufrak - Audio Engineer & Editor/Producer
Jeremiah McVay - Producer
Jennifer Del Sole - Director of Audio Growth Strategy & Operations
The Biscuits & Jam Holiday Special
In this week’s episode, Sid Evans, Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living, revisits some of his favorite conversations from Season 5 - many of which have never aired - about his guests’ holiday traditions and memories. You’ll hear stories from Kimberly Schlapman, Tyler Florence, Brittney Spencer, Scotty McCreery, and more. Happy Holidays!
Cody Johnson Is As Texas As They Come
Cody Johnson was born and raised in a little place called Sebastopol, Texas, about a half hour northeast of Huntsville. It was the kind of small community where everybody knew everybody, and his family went to a small country church where his musical interest and skill found an audience. When he was 18, he went to work with his father in the prison system, an intense experience that taught him a lot about how to read people, and one that also found its way into his songs. And if all that weren’t enough for his Texas credentials, he also got into bull riding and has more recently put his passion into team roping and breeding cutting horses. As for his music, he’s been racking up CMA, CMT, and other awards, he has a new song called “That’s Texas” that is lighting up audiences far outside the Lone Star State, and his growing career has him collaborating with the likes of Carrie Underwood. Sid talks to Cody about why he got a tattoo on the bottom of his foot, why he’s at a point in his career when he can truly embrace his Texas identity, and a funny story about his grandmother’s banana pudding.
Toni Tipton-Martin Is America’s Culinary Detective
Growing up in Los Angeles, Toni Tipton-Martin lived for a time with her Southern-born grandmother who happened to be a professional chef, and who exposed her to what would eventually become a lifelong passion. As Editor-in-Chief of Cook's Country Magazine and as author of books like The Jemima Code, Jubilee, and last year’s Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs, and Juice, Toni has spent much of her career as a kind of culinary detective, exploring the legacy and impact of African American food culture. Her work has garnered two James Beard Awards, a Julia Child Award, and just about every other food award there is, and she’s also a frequent host of the Cook’s Country television show and, recently, a podcast series called 100 Proof: The Golden Age of Cocktails. Sid talks to Toni about some of the memorable women and recipes she’s come across in her work, her grandmother’s cornbread dressing, and her incredible new book with America’s Test Kitchen, When Southern Women Cook: History, Lore, and 300 Recipes with Contributions from 70 Women Writers.
Lucy Buffett on the Power of Gumbo
Lucy Buffett grew up as the kid sister of Jimmy Buffett in a working class neighborhood in Mobile, Alabama. A self-proclaimed gypsy rebel, she had plenty of misadventures that took her from Key West to Southern California to New Orleans and the Caribbean, but eventually she moved home to open up a gumbo and burger spot called Lulu’s when she was 46 years old. Now she’s got three locations in Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina, and a couple of cookbooks including Gumbo Love: Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining, and Savoring the Good Life. Like her brother, Lucy is full of stories, including a few from family history that found their way into his songs. Sid talks to Lucy about how she discovered a love of cooking at a French restaurant in Key West, how her grandmother’s gumbo recipe led to a lot of what she’s doing now, and how she honored the first anniversary of her brother’s passing. She also shares her favorite Jimmy Buffett song and why Lulu’s has become a beloved destination for Parrot Heads.
In the South, food and music go hand in hand. They define much of what we think of as Southern culture, and they say a lot about our past, our present, and our future. Each week, Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, sits down with musicians, chefs, and other Southern icons to hear the stories of how they grew up, what inspires them, and why they feel connected to the region. Through honest conversations, Sid explores childhood memories, the family meals they still think about, and the intersection of food and music in their lives. Always surprising, always engaging, Biscuits & Jam is a celebration of the South—and the people who are moving it forward every day. New episodes every Tuesday.