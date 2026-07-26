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424 episodes
- It turns out the Stones are more amenable to legitimate users; too bad all we have are Alan and Shawn. Join The Man of the West and The Lord of the Mark as we conclude our reading of the chapter on The Palantíri, as well as our time in Unfinished Tales, as Season 10 of The Prancing Pony Podcast stumbles across the finish line. Denethor trusts in his own strength, the Stones don’t come with owner’s manuals, and shrouding remains a complete mystery. We observe that Tolkien is really committed to the bit, discuss the lore of the Stones (and the Stones), and agree that Sauron is a micromanager. Also, Shawn chats with Alan about the future of the PPP and calls him a nerd.
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- After the Kings, Gondor declined into a Middle Age of fading knowledge and simpler skills. Alan and Shawn find that surprisingly familiar. Join The Man of the West and The Lord of the Mark as we begin our two-episode look at the final chapter of Unfinished Tales on The Palantíri. The Stewards know better than to use the Stones — for awhile, Saruman takes the concept of free agency a bit too far, and Tolkien lets us think through the problem with Gandalf. We lament the absence of Jack Black, agree that Calenardhon’s name change is nobody’s business but the Rohirrim, and come up with a most-disturbing Lionel Richie adaptation. Also, Carnac the Magnificent.
For more on the Middle-earth Online Art Exhibition that Katie spoke about in the intro, please visit: https://sites.google.com/breecrossroadsartexhibitionevent.com/home/home
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- Some people believe that “Gandalf” was the last appearance of Manwë; Alan is convinced Shawn is the last appearance of Oromë. Join The Man of the West and The Lord of the Mark as they conclude their three-episode walk through the chapter on The Istari from Unfinished Tales. The lore of the wizards is given in alliterative verse; the “north” is defined very, very broadly; and where did Gandalf go, really? We find that a Philology Faire can get Shawn in trouble, wonder what Sindarin might be for ‘burning man’, and discover it’s 106 miles to Chicago. Also, silver badger?
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- The Istari were never young and aged only slowly; Alan and Shawn will have to settle for only one of those two. Join The Man of the West and The Lord of the Mark as they continue their three-part study of The Istari from Unfinished Tales. The Valar hold a council meeting to help make up for ancient errors; Olórin would prefer to say no to the promotion; and Legolas is called out for underachievement. We speculate about the Blues’ street-wizard lifestyle, wonder about second jottings, and think Morrissey would have made a great Black Wizard. Also: send Thufir, not Duncan.
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- The wizards went about in simple guise, as it were of Men already old in years. Alan and Shawn have been doing that for years. Join The Man of the West and The Lord of the Mark as they embark on a three-episode look at the chapter on the Istari in Unfinished Tales. The Valar send five emissaries, two of whom promptly disappear; Radagast gets distracted watching nature documentaries, and Gandalf has nothing to do with Grand-Elf. We engage in some light blasphemy, imagine Saruman and Gandalf in a Highlander-universe, and decide we ought not count on the parakeets of doom. Also, Kermit the Wizard.
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About The Prancing Pony Podcast
The Prancing Pony Podcast is a weekly show about the Middle-earth legendarium of J.R.R. Tolkien, hosted - for six seasons - by Alan Sisto and Shawn E. Marchese. Now in its ninth season, Alan is joined by an all-star cast of co-hosts as he explores more of Middle-earth! Alan and all his co-hosts are passionate Tolkien enthusiasts, inviting listeners to enjoy their detailed exploration of Tolkien’s work, with smart but straightforward discussion and a healthy dose of self-effacing humor, pop-culture references, and bad puns. These are the folks you'd want to hang out with at a pub and talk Tolkien with!Podcast website
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