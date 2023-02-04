286 – Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own

Now is the hour come… for us to read one of our favorite passages in all of The Lord of the Rings! Need brooks no delay, so join Alan and Marcel now as the time has come for Théoden and Rohan to ride to the rescue of Minas Tirith in the second half of The Ride of the Rohirrim! The wind is changing for the better, Théoden gives the best pre-game speech, and we talk about the ‘noble savage’ trope as best we can. Alan interviews Marcel, who’s been talking Tolkien on the internet for a very long time indeed. And Alan gamely tries to read part of the Völuspá - in Old Norse.