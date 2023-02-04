The Prancing Pony Podcast is a weekly show about the Middle-earth legendarium of J.R.R. Tolkien, hosted - for six seasons - by Alan Sisto and Shawn E. Marchese.... More
288 – Pride (In the Name of Hindering)
The Witch-king arrives on the battlefield; Alan and Shawn also arrive, presumably with less stink. Join us as we finally arrive at the moment that we’ve been waiting for for more than seven years as we begin The Battle of the Pelennor Fields! Merry vomits from terror, the Witch-king mansplains the prophecy to Éowyn, and she stabs him in his invisible face. What do meat that comes in a drum, Manwë’s birthday cake, and Wormtongue in a sequined teddy have in common? We don’t know either. Thankfully, we’re also joined once again by Dr. Bret Deveraux who helps us get a handle on the hostility’s happenings.
4/23/2023
2:19:43
287 – Questions After Nightfall 22
It always comes back to Rush, at least when The Lord of the Mark returns! Join Alan, and a few of our listeners, as we celebrate Shawn’s return to the common-room with our latest Q&A episode, this time with more Star Trek than Shawn knows what to do with. We answer questions about scary book scenes, Melkor’s role in the Music, and the real meaning of ‘Nauglamir’. We speculate about Beren’s presence at the Dagor Bragollach, and what-if our way into a world without Eärendil, much to Shawn’s dismay. Also, we crew our Federation starship with Elves, and agree that Eärendil is the Ford Prefect of the legendarium.
4/16/2023
1:31:54
286 – Sometimes You Can’t Make It On Your Own
Now is the hour come… for us to read one of our favorite passages in all of The Lord of the Rings! Need brooks no delay, so join Alan and Marcel now as the time has come for Théoden and Rohan to ride to the rescue of Minas Tirith in the second half of The Ride of the Rohirrim! The wind is changing for the better, Théoden gives the best pre-game speech, and we talk about the ‘noble savage’ trope as best we can. Alan interviews Marcel, who’s been talking Tolkien on the internet for a very long time indeed. And Alan gamely tries to read part of the Völuspá - in Old Norse.
4/2/2023
1:37:01
285 – In Ghân’s Country
Merry’s obsession with luggage continues, as Alan and Marcel discuss whether he should be put in the overhead compartment or checked at the counter. Join us as we are introduced to one of the more unique characters in Middle-earth in today’s episode, as we begin The Ride of the Rohirrim! Merry misses Pippin and Dernhelm’s no help, Éomer asks a stupid question, and Théoden gets some local directions. The Lord of the Mark returns for another Philology Faire, as Saeros is asked the Middle-earth equivalent of “You mad, bro?”
3/26/2023
1:37:55
284 – Tolkien Reading Day 2023
Pack your bags and renew your passports as you join us for the PPP’s eighth annual celebration of Tolkien Reading Day, observed every March 25 in honor of the destruction of the Ring and the fall of Barad-dûr. This year’s theme, as chosen by the Tolkien Society, is Travel and Adventure! Alan and his new co-host Marcel, the Tolkienist, go through some of their favorite Tolkien passages to highlight the theme, from the Great Elven Road Trip to the Fellowship’s Final Journey. Plus, a correction about Dol Goldur and #ambitiousorc starts trending. Also, there may be singing.
The Prancing Pony Podcast is a weekly show about the Middle-earth legendarium of J.R.R. Tolkien, hosted - for six seasons - by Alan Sisto and Shawn E. Marchese. As the show returns for its seventh season, Alan welcomes an all-star cast of co-hosts to join him as he explores the first part of The Return of the King!
Alan and all his co-hosts are passionate Tolkien enthusiasts, and they invite listeners to enjoy their detailed exploration of Tolkien’s work, with smart but straightforward discussion and a healthy dose of self-effacing humor, pop-culture references, and bad puns. These are the folks you'd want to hang out with at a pub and talk Tolkien with.
