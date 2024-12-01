The Christian Health Club Podcast

272: Freshly Milled Wheat and Autoimmunity with Michal Grappe

One of the questions I get often is: what do you think about eating freshly milled wheat flour if you have an autoimmune condition? Most functional health practitioners recommend removing gluten as part of an autoimmune dietary plan (that's what I've always advised as well). But unless someone has Celiac, is it necessary? I've been conflicted on how to advise people who have an autoimmune condition because is freshly milled flour the thing that's going to make it worse or make it better? In Michal Grappe's case, it made it better. In fact, it was the thing that completely erased lupus from her bloodwork. She used a long-term restrictive diet to successfully manage her Guillain-Barré syndrome, but it wasn't helping to prevent or manage lupus. When she saw a video explaining the benefits of milling wheat, she didn't feel like she had anything to lose by giving it a try. Nine months later, the lupus was no longer showing on her bloodwork, her husband's arthritis had improved, her son's warts went away and her daughter no longer had a scalp condition. Come listen to all of the details in this week's episode, including how much the Lord guided her along the way.