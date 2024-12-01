The Christian Health Club Podcast

272: Freshly Milled Wheat and Autoimmunity with Michal Grappe
One of the questions I get often is: what do you think about eating freshly milled wheat flour if you have an autoimmune condition? Most functional health practitioners recommend removing gluten as part of an autoimmune dietary plan (that's what I've always advised as well). But unless someone has Celiac, is it necessary? I've been conflicted on how to advise people who have an autoimmune condition because is freshly milled flour the thing that's going to make it worse or make it better? In Michal Grappe's case, it made it better. In fact, it was the thing that completely erased lupus from her bloodwork. She used a long-term restrictive diet to successfully manage her Guillain-Barré syndrome, but it wasn't helping to prevent or manage lupus. When she saw a video explaining the benefits of milling wheat, she didn't feel like she had anything to lose by giving it a try. Nine months later, the lupus was no longer showing on her bloodwork, her husband's arthritis had improved, her son's warts went away and her daughter no longer had a scalp condition. Come listen to all of the details in this week's episode, including how much the Lord guided her along the way.
--------
58:44
Wednesday Word: An Armed Lady
Word Up, friends! Each Wednesday I'm bringing you a quick hit of Scripture Inspiration to keep you in His Word and remind you of all of the power and blessings available to you as a Christian. These mini-episodes are only a few minutes long and a wonderful way to be instantly lifted in Spirit, Mind and Body. Listen in for more love and light in your week! ✨
--------
1:31
271: Breath Prayer And Biblical Meditation with Jennifer Tucker
When Jennifer Tucker's daughter was diagnosed with an anxiety and panic disorder, she found herself facing her own struggle with anxiety. In a desperate moment in the hospital, Jenn found deep solace in breath prayer, a centuries-old practice that combines deep breathing and Scripture. This, along with another ancient approach called Lectio Divina, became tools that she used to navigate and care for her physical, mental and spiritual health. Even though she never dreamed of being an author, the Lord opened a door that led to publishing her books Breath As Prayer and Present In Prayer. In this week's episode, Jenn shares the details of these ancient practices and how we can use them in our daily lives. 📩 Get on my Sunday Sendout List to receive all of my best tips and information! 📲 Check out my website for access to recipes, The Christian Health Club Podcast, free guides, and more! Join The Christian Health Club Find more from Jennifer Tucker:WebsiteInstagram
--------
55:07
Wednesday Word: The Martini Verse
Word Up, friends! Each Wednesday I'm bringing you a quick hit of Scripture Inspiration to keep you in His Word and remind you of all of the power and blessings available to you as a Christian. These mini-episodes are only a few minutes long and a wonderful way to be instantly lifted in Spirit, Mind and Body. Listen in for more love and light in your week! ✨
--------
1:41
Food, Light and A Cancer Diagnosis with Logan Duvall
When his 5-year old son was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer, Logan Duvall dove into everything he could learn about health and nutrition. It led him in surprising directions and down deep rabbit holes which shaped the way he supported his son through his healing journey and how he and his family approach their health today. In this week’s episode, Logan shares their dietary strategy and the significant role sunlight plays in their daily life. 📩 Get on my Sunday Sendout List to receive all of my best tips and information! 📲 Check out my website for access to recipes, The Christian Health Club Podcast, free guides, and more! Join The Christian Health Club Find more from Logan Duvall:Sowing Prosperity PodcastSowing Prosperity YoutubeMe & McGee Market