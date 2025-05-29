NLGB E77: Kim Beltz, Author of "Sly as a Foxe with Justice for Luke"

Years after burying her dad then caring for her sick mother Kim Beltz's life was about to take a turn, not for the better. Sly as a Foxe with Justice for Luke, a true account of how easy it is to be sucked up into a love scam. You won't believe how this man scammed this poor woman with a dead man's identity. Her first book and it's Fiction. Listen to the interview.