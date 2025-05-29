NLGB E77: Kim Beltz, Author of "Sly as a Foxe with Justice for Luke"
Years after burying her dad then caring for her sick mother Kim Beltz's life was about to take a turn, not for the better. Sly as a Foxe with Justice for Luke, a true account of how easy it is to be sucked up into a love scam. You won't believe how this man scammed this poor woman with a dead man's identity. Her first book and it's Fiction. Listen to the interview.
--------
32:00
NLGB E76: Rachel Kerr Schneider - Author of 'The Widow Chose Red'
May is ALS month and Mark has the Amazon Hot New Release; 'The Widow Chose Red' from the Spiritual Biography category. For anyone connected with an ALS sufferer, this book is a must. This book is more than a story about loss; it's about love, faith and resilience. Meet Rachel Kerr Schneider, Mother and Author of this expertly written and thought - provoking book!
--------
32:58
NLGB E75: Sean McAleer - Author of "Deck Rebellion: Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living"
Mark interviews Sean McAleer, President of Deck Remodelers who has redefined outdoor living through visionary deck design. This trailblazer has earned over 70 national awards and holds the distinction of being the most award winning deck design firm in N America since 2010. A fun informational interview. Tons of links to check out this beautiful book. Deck Rebellion: Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living.
--------
36:34
NLGB E74: Georgene Summers - A Life in The Fast Lane
She's a warrior, adventurer, risk-taker, lover of life and shares a lot of her exploits in this book, "Angels In Sin" Mayhem, Money and Murder! You'll be breathless after each chapter of her risk-filled, wild and fearless ride through life. Her Motto, "Just say yes" and live your life like you're meant to. Read it and you will find a connection with Georgene Summers.
--------
34:24
NLGB E73: Debbie Hartung - author of "The Factory of Maladies"
"The Factory of Maladies" is Debbie Hartungs literary debut, it is written with compassion but heartbreaking, humourous and ultimately hopeful. Written from her daily journals while in a San Francisco psych ward, speaks of the complexities of mental health, trauma and family dynamics. A must read of an in-depth exploration of the stigma of mental illness and suicide, the danger of cults and family dynamics.