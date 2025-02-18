Bonus: Ray on "Know What You See"

If you’ve been enjoying "What's Ray Saying?", here's another podcast we think you’ll like.On “Know What You See”, host Brian Lowery delves into the ways our fundamental need to connect with others profoundly shapes our experience of life. Brian is a professor of social psychology at Stanford University, and on his podcast, he explores the surprising, perplexing and sometimes transcendent lives we create together. On this episode, Ray and Brian talk about how the stories we share, and the ones we leave out, shape our understanding of ourselves and the world around us. For more on "Know What You See", visit knowwhatyousee.com Hope you enjoy!