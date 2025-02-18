Let us introduce you again to another show we think you'll enjoy. RISK! is a live show and weekly podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they’d dare to share in public, created and hosted by Kevin Allison (MTV, Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix). In this best-of episode, you'll hear stories, including one from Ray, that examine ideas of exposure, vulnerability, reunion and death. To find out more about the show, visit risk-show.com.*Listener discretion is advised.
1:31:46
Talking with Dogs on the Street
In this mini episode of What’s Ray Saying, Ray whimsically explores his encounters with the “dog on the street” and the diversity of canine culture. Through dialogue that breaks down stereotypes and builds understanding, he reimagines his conversations and the epiphany of understanding difference. Special thanks to Mark Pagan, the voice of the sophisticated, street-smart-but-smooth-on-the-outside perro in Mexico, and Tiffany Christian, the voice of the former-celebrity-down-on-her-luck French poodle with chipped red fingernail polish on the streets of LA. For more on Ray, visit drraychristian.com and support the show!
10:44
Bonus: Ray on "Know What You See"
If you’ve been enjoying "What's Ray Saying?", here's another podcast we think you’ll like.On “Know What You See”, host Brian Lowery delves into the ways our fundamental need to connect with others profoundly shapes our experience of life. Brian is a professor of social psychology at Stanford University, and on his podcast, he explores the surprising, perplexing and sometimes transcendent lives we create together. On this episode, Ray and Brian talk about how the stories we share, and the ones we leave out, shape our understanding of ourselves and the world around us. For more on "Know What You See", visit knowwhatyousee.com Hope you enjoy!
31:01
Bonus: Ray on "Little Devils"
We want to share with you a new podcast I was proud to do an episode for. It's called "Little Devils", hosted by Jasmin Bauomy. "Little Devils" explores how often we are quick to judge others and ourselves for mistakes, failures and imperfections, and what happens if you move toward these things, examine how they came to be, and unearth the stories beneath them. On this episode, I tell the story of a “revenge prank” gone wrong."Little Devils" is a TRZ Media Original and an independent production. This is the pilot season. You can support the show at https://www.patreon.com/littledevils. Follow them on Instagram and BlueSky @littledevilsshow / @jasminbauomy / @trz_media.
Storyteller Ray Christian shares personal stories as a sixty-something combat veteran, historian, and goat-wrangling father of six living in the rural mountains of Appalachia, all told through the fabric of centuries of Black history.