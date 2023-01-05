Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Book Riot
Book Riot - The Podcast is a weekly news and talk show about what's new, cool, and worth talking about in the world of books and reading, brought to you by the editors of BookRiot.com
Book Riot - The Podcast is a weekly news and talk show about what's new, cool, and worth talking about in the world of books and reading, brought to you by the ... More

  • People Have Lost Their Minds
    Kelly Jensen joins Jeff to talk about two very weird publishing stories and then a long discussion about book banning and new legislation attempting to combat it. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter! This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Discussed in this episode: First Edition! First Edition on Twitter. First Edition on Instagram. The First Edition (free) Substack. The Book Riot Podcast Patreon An Interview With the Author Whose Novel Is Rocketing up the Amazon Charts Thanks to a Tweet From Someone Called “Bigolas Dickolas” Right To Read Bills Taylor Swift Rumor Fuels Pre-Orders of Untitled Non-Fiction Book Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    1:17:16
  • Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendations: 2023
    Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener requests for recommendations. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter! For a complete list of recommendations discussed in this episode, visit our website. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    2:06:25
  • The Gimmick is Life
    Jeff and Rebecca talk about good buzz for the adaptation of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret coming out this weekend, the most banned books of 2013, continued improvements at Barnes & Noble, a new Twilight adaptation, and more. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter! This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Discussed in this episode: Send us your recommendation requests at [email protected] First Edition! First Edition on Twitter. First Edition on Instagram. The First Edition (free) Substack. The Book Riot Podcast Patreon Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive AYTGIMM comes out of the gate with $600k in Thursday preview box office  Twilight TV series in development  ALA releases top 13 most banned & challenged books of 2022  James Daunt says BN returns are down to 7% (from 30%) since ending co-op Rating Covers of AYTGIMM by Judy Blume Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    47:44
  • Submit for a recommendation for Moms, Dads, and Grads gifting season
    Moms, Dads and Grads gifting season is upon us! So here is just a quick reminder if you're looking for a recommendation of books to give to a mom, a dad, a mom or dad figure in your life, a graduate, or something for yourself for the coming season, you have until this Thursday, April 27th to send those to us. Send that to [email protected], and put "moms dads grads" in the subject line so that we know not to miss it. And as always, these are first come first serve. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    0:44
  • Searching for the “It” Book of April
    Jeff and Rebecca are traveling for work this week, so we present the inaugural episode of First Edition to tide you over. We’ll be back next week with a regular episode. In the first section, Jeff and Rebecca play a game of “knockout” to figure out what the “it” book of April might be. In the second section, Yahdon Israel, Senior Editor at Simon & Schuster, comes on to talk about putting books into the world. And in section three, Sarah Bakewell and Jeff talk about humanism on the occasion of the publication of her new book, Humanly Possible. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Discussed in this episode: First Edition! First Edition on Twitter. First Edition on Instagram. The First Edition (free) Substack. The Book Riot Podcast Patreon Wonder Boy by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane The Wager by David Grann Happy Place by Emily Henry In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung House of Cotton by Monica Brashears Yahdon Israel’s Advance Readers Club Soil by Camille T Dungy Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    1:15:22

About Book Riot - The Podcast

Book Riot - The Podcast is a weekly news and talk show about what's new, cool, and worth talking about in the world of books and reading, brought to you by the editors of BookRiot.com
