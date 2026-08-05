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Book Riot - The Podcast

Book Riot
ArtsBooks
Book Riot - The Podcast
Latest episode

925 episodes

  • Book Riot - The Podcast

    The It Books of August 2026

    08/05/2026 | 44 mins.
    Jeff and Rebecca try to identify the It Book of August 2026. And are pretty sure they didn't succeed.

    Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Join The Book Riot Podcast Patreon for bonus content and ad-free listening.

    Subscribe to The Book Riot Newsletter for regular updates to get the most out of your reading life.

    The Book Riot Podcast is a proud member of the Airwave Podcast Network.

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Go to quince.com/bookriot for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Book Riot - The Podcast

    Emily Wilson's Pan of Nolan's THE ODYSSEY, Obama's Summer Reading List, AI Drama, and more.

    08/03/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    Jeff and Rebecca talk about Emily Wilson's pan of Nolan's The Odyssey, before checking in on the Booker longlist, Obama's summer reading picks, and the most troubling AI/publishing story yet.

    Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Join The Book Riot Podcast Patreon for bonus content and ad-free listening.

    Subscribe to The Book Riot Newsletter for regular updates to get the most out of your reading life.

    The Book Riot Podcast is a proud member of the Airwave Podcast Network.

    Discussed in this episode:

    Emily Wilson hated The Odyssey, actually, and her unedited remarks to the AP

    Joyce Carol Oates has entered the chat

    And everybody wants to learn Greek

    Booker Prize longlist

    Obama summer reading list

    The most read books on Goodreads this year

    A viral BookTok hit might be largely AI-generated

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Go to quince.com/bookriot for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Book Riot - The Podcast

    UPDATED The Latest Research on Gen Z's Reading Habits

    07/29/2026 | 52 mins.
    Rebecca sits down with Portland State University researchers Kathi Inman Berens and Rachel Noorda to discuss the findings in their new book, How Gen Z Discover and Consume Books.

    You can download How Gen Z Discover and Consume Books free from Cambridge University Press through August 6.

    Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Join The Book Riot Podcast Patreon for bonus content and ad-free listening.

    Subscribe to The Book Riot Newsletter for regular updates to get the most out of your reading life.

    The Book Riot Podcast is a proud member of the Airwave Podcast Network.

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Go to quince.com/wellread for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. It's now available for our friends in Canada too!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Book Riot - The Podcast

    The Latest Research on Gen Z's Reading Habits

    07/29/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Rebecca sits down with Portland State University researchers Kathi Inman Berens and Rachel Noorda to discuss the findings in their new book, How Gen Z Discover and Consume Books.

    You can download How Gen Z Discover and Consume Books free from Cambridge University Press through August 6.

    Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Join The Book Riot Podcast Patreon for bonus content and ad-free listening.

    Subscribe to The Book Riot Newsletter for regular updates to get the most out of your reading life.

    The Book Riot Podcast is a proud member of the Airwave Podcast Network.

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Go to quince.com/wellread for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. It's now available for our friends in Canada too!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Book Riot - The Podcast

    THE ODYSSEY Afterglow, Slop Biographies, Best Adaptations of the Century, and Much More.

    07/27/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Jeff and Rebecca enjoy The Odyssey afterglow, lament AI slop biographies, cover a bunch of adaptation news, recent reading, and much more.

    Jeff gets off some takes before the show gets going to talk about Amazon’s best-selling books of all-time, a formidable new AI lawsuit, sales of THE ODYSSEY editions, recent reading, and much more.

    Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Join The Book Riot Podcast Patreon for bonus content and ad-free listening.

    Discussed in this episode:

    Emily Wilson’s comments on Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey

    Book Riot’s best adaptations of the century so far

    Judge approves settlement in Anthropic copyright case

    Scammer caught after publishing 5,000 AI slop biographies

    New Taylor Jenkins Reid novel in March (same day as Percival Everett)

    Apple already has the rights to adapt Rebecca Yarros’s next (non-Fourth Wing) novel

    Sony picks up The Silent Patient for fast-tracked adaptation

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Go to quince.com/wellread for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. It's now available for our friends in Canada too!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Book Riot - The Podcast
News in the world of books and reading, including hot industry releases, adaptations, publishing industry events, and more with Book Riot’s Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinsky. Book Riot is the largest independent editorial book site in North America and home to a host of media, from podcasts to newsletters to original content, all designed around diverse readers and across all genres.
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