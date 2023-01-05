Book Riot - The Podcast is a weekly news and talk show about what's new, cool, and worth talking about in the world of books and reading, brought to you by the ... More
People Have Lost Their Minds
Kelly Jensen joins Jeff to talk about two very weird publishing stories and then a long discussion about book banning and new legislation attempting to combat it.
Discussed in this episode:
First Edition!
The Book Riot Podcast Patreon
An Interview With the Author Whose Novel Is Rocketing up the Amazon Charts Thanks to a Tweet From Someone Called “Bigolas Dickolas”
Right To Read Bills
Taylor Swift Rumor Fuels Pre-Orders of Untitled Non-Fiction Book
5/15/2023
1:17:16
Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendations: 2023
Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener requests for recommendations.
For a complete list of recommendations discussed in this episode, visit our website.
5/8/2023
2:06:25
The Gimmick is Life
Jeff and Rebecca talk about good buzz for the adaptation of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret coming out this weekend, the most banned books of 2013, continued improvements at Barnes & Noble, a new Twilight adaptation, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Send us your recommendation requests at [email protected]
First Edition!
The Book Riot Podcast Patreon
Book Riot’s new email newsletter, The Deep Dive
AYTGIMM comes out of the gate with $600k in Thursday preview box office
Twilight TV series in development
ALA releases top 13 most banned & challenged books of 2022
James Daunt says BN returns are down to 7% (from 30%) since ending co-op
Rating Covers of AYTGIMM by Judy Blume
5/1/2023
47:44
Submit for a recommendation for Moms, Dads, and Grads gifting season
Moms, Dads and Grads gifting season is upon us! So here is just a quick reminder if you're looking for a recommendation of books to give to a mom, a dad, a mom or dad figure in your life, a graduate, or something for yourself for the coming season, you have until this Thursday, April 27th to send those to us.
Send that to [email protected], and put "moms dads grads" in the subject line so that we know not to miss it.
And as always, these are first come first serve.
4/27/2023
0:44
Searching for the “It” Book of April
Jeff and Rebecca are traveling for work this week, so we present the inaugural episode of First Edition to tide you over. We’ll be back next week with a regular episode.
In the first section, Jeff and Rebecca play a game of “knockout” to figure out what the “it” book of April might be. In the second section, Yahdon Israel, Senior Editor at Simon & Schuster, comes on to talk about putting books into the world. And in section three, Sarah Bakewell and Jeff talk about humanism on the occasion of the publication of her new book, Humanly Possible.
Discussed in this episode:
First Edition!
Wonder Boy by Angel Au-Yeung and David Jeans
Camp Zero by Michelle Min Sterling
Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane
The Wager by David Grann
Happy Place by Emily Henry
In the Lives of Puppets by T.J. Klune
A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
House of Cotton by Monica Brashears
Yahdon Israel’s Advance Readers Club
Soil by Camille T Dungy
Humanly Possible by Sarah Bakewell
