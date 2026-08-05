Jeff and Rebecca enjoy The Odyssey afterglow, lament AI slop biographies, cover a bunch of adaptation news, recent reading, and much more.



Jeff gets off some takes before the show gets going to talk about Amazon’s best-selling books of all-time, a formidable new AI lawsuit, sales of THE ODYSSEY editions, recent reading, and much more.



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Discussed in this episode:



Emily Wilson’s comments on Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey



Book Riot’s best adaptations of the century so far



Judge approves settlement in Anthropic copyright case



Scammer caught after publishing 5,000 AI slop biographies



New Taylor Jenkins Reid novel in March (same day as Percival Everett)



Apple already has the rights to adapt Rebecca Yarros’s next (non-Fourth Wing) novel



Sony picks up The Silent Patient for fast-tracked adaptation



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