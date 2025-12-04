Earsay: The Audible and iHeart Audiobook Club

This week on Earsay, we're turning it up to 11 with national treasures Rob Reiner and Michael McKean for a deep dive into A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap. They explore the making of the landmark 1984 mockumentary This is Spinal Tap and its long-awaited sequel, Spinal Tap Two: The End Continues. Together, they unpack the art of “schnadling” (their term for improvisational riffing), and Ed compares notes from another influential mockumentary — The Office. Rob and Michael reflect on why maintaining affection for these magnificently oblivious characters has made all the difference in the process of building a 40-year mythology around a completely fictional band. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.