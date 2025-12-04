Earsay: The Audible and iHeart Audiobook Club

“Remain: A Supernatural Love Story” with Dana Schwartz
12/04/2025 | 33 mins.
This week on Earsay, we're diving into Remain: A Supernatural Love Story, a genre-bending collaboration between M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks. Kal sits down with author and podcast host Dana Schwartz (Noble Blood, Hoax!) to explore this atmospheric tale of an architect who falls for a beautiful young woman named Wren…while unraveling the mystery of her death. Together, they discuss how two masters of their respective genres surprisingly complement each other and geek out over the intimate details that make books feel alive — from ATM passwords to beef bourguignon.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
"A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap" with Rob Reiner and Michael McKean
11/20/2025 | 52 mins.
This week on Earsay, we're turning it up to 11 with national treasures Rob Reiner and Michael McKean for a deep dive into A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever: The Story of Spinal Tap. They explore the making of the landmark 1984 mockumentary This is Spinal Tap and its long-awaited sequel, Spinal Tap Two: The End Continues. Together, they unpack the art of “schnadling” (their term for improvisational riffing), and Ed compares notes from another influential mockumentary — The Office. Rob and Michael reflect on why maintaining affection for these magnificently oblivious characters has made all the difference in the process of building a 40-year mythology around a completely fictional band. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
"Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City" with Questlove
11/06/2025 | 38 mins.
This week on Earsay, we’re exploring Mark Ronson's memoir Night People: How to Be a DJ in Nineties New York City. Kal sits down with legendary drummer, producer, and director Questlove to discuss Ronson's coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of New York's vibrant hip-hop scene. Together, they unpack what it means to be a "night person," share stories of growing up immersed in music from childhood, and explore the intoxicating sense of control that comes from commanding a DJ booth. Questlove reflects on his own journey — from cutting gels in nightclubs as a child to an ego-crushing moment DJing at the Obama White House — and how those experiences shaped his creative path.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
“The Prophecy” (Season 2) with Randy McKinnon
10/23/2025 | 39 mins.
This week on Earsay, Audible's second season of the thrilling original series The Prophecy, where biblical stories collide with a present-day apocalyptic thriller. Kal sits down with show creator Randy McKinnon to discuss how he reimagined scripture for a contemporary audience, blending Old and New Testament figures into a high-stakes chase across a crumbling world. McKinnon reveals how the pandemic shaped his writing, explains his deeply personal relationship with biblical storytelling, and shares insights into the show's powerhouse cast including Kerry Washington, Lawrence Fishburne, and Giancarlo Esposito. Together, they explore the challenges of writing for audio, the redemptive themes woven throughout the series, and why faith-driven narratives resonate in times of chaos.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
"Pride and Prejudice" with Jennie Garth
10/09/2025 | 44 mins.
Earsay kicks off with a deep dive into Audible’s immersive, full-cast adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Host Ed Helms is joined by Jennie Garth (90210, I Choose Me podcast) to explore the audiobook’s lush sound design and standout performances from Marisa Abela, Harris Dickinson, Bill Nighy, and Glenn Close. Together, they unpack the enduring appeal of Austen’s classic romance, draw surprising connections between Elizabeth Bennet’s fierce independence and Garth’s iconic “I choose me” moment from 90210 and so much more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
