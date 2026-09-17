Barbican Station - A Slow Horses Podcast

Find all previous and future episodes listed here or in your podcast app under “Barbican Station”.



This episode I talk with Scott from the SpyHards podcast about all the action in episode one, Circle of Life. We get into shocking returns, no pay and funeral wear.



We do some investigative reporting on actor heights, talk about least preferred ways to be murdered and why you should always be careful where you point your laser.



Plus, who are all the surprise guests at this funeral!



All that and more in this episode!



SpyHards website – https://www.spyhards.com/



You can find the SpyHards social media in all social media apps as @SpyHards



Find the SpyHards Patreon here – https://www.patreon.com/spyhards



For more on the slow horses, click here.



Track down the real Slough House here.