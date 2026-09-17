Barbican Station - A Slow Horses Podcast

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66 episodes
- Find all previous and future episodes listed here or in your podcast app under “Barbican Station”.
This episode I talk with Scott from the SpyHards podcast about all the action in episode one, Circle of Life. We get into shocking returns, no pay and funeral wear.
We do some investigative reporting on actor heights, talk about least preferred ways to be murdered and why you should always be careful where you point your laser.
Plus, who are all the surprise guests at this funeral!
All that and more in this episode!
SpyHards website – https://www.spyhards.com/
You can find the SpyHards social media in all social media apps as @SpyHards
Find the SpyHards Patreon here – https://www.patreon.com/spyhards
For more on the slow horses, click here.
Track down the real Slough House here.
- Find all previous and future episodes listed here or in your podcast app under “Barbican Station”.
This episode I talk with Matthew Bradford about all our Burning Questions ahead of season six of the show. We discuss some Herron related news before getting into what we might see this season based on the trailer. We eventually delve into some book related potential spoilers but we do give fair warning.
Plus, we talk about what’s coming on the Herron Horizon and some collecting talk. All that and more in this episode!
For more on the slow horses, click here.
Track down the real Slough House here.
- Find all previous and future episodes listed here or in your podcast app under “Barbican Station”.
In this episode we discuss Mick Herron’s latest in the Slough House series, Clown Town, with guest Sam Leith. We talk about Herron and Wind in the Willows, whether he’s diving into Richard Osman territory, and that shocking turn of events at the end of the book.
Plus how to deal with Herron’s dry wit when interviewing him, poetry’s influence on Herron’s writing and pondering the end of the Slough House series.
All that and more in this episode!
Sam’s writing at The Spectator – https://spectator.com/writer/sam-leith/?edition=us
Sam’s Substack – https://samleith.substack.com/
Sam’s book The Haunted Wood – https://oneworld-publications.com/work/the-haunted-wood/
Sam’s podcast The Spectator’s The Book Club – https://spectator.com/podcasts/book-club/?edition=us
Follow the latest news about the upcoming AppleTV adaption here.
For more on the slow horses, click here.
Track down the real Slough House here.
- Find all previous and future episodes listed here or in your podcast app under “Barbican Station”.
We are here to recap episode 8 the season finale of the show Down Cemetery Road.
We talk all about this season ender. Bus frustrations! Multiple gun standoffs! Church fires!
Plus we discuss all those endings, Chekhov’s grenade and … Caps for Sale?
Finally, will we see a season two and what could it look like?
All that and more in this episode!
Fehinti’s TED Talk “How to find your voice for climate action” – https://www.ted.com/talks/fehinti_balogun_how_to_find_your_voice_for_climate_action
Fehinti’s other TED Talk “A Letter to My Brother: Overcoming Powerlessness in a Complex World” – https://youtu.be/-RumkQQ0Gpw?si=PVnRFj4BvIezOGT5
Keir Graff’s Website – https://keirgraff.com/
Sign up for Keir’s newsletter – https://keirgraff.com/newsletter/
The Filmographer’s Podcast – https://filmographerspodcast.com/
The Filmographer’s Podcast Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/cw/TheFilmographersPodcast
Keir on the Fine Arts Building – https://www.newcity.com/2023/10/30/enduring-art-after-125-years-the-fine-arts-building-is-defiantly-unmodernized-and-ready-for-its-next-act/
Barbican Station – Down Cemetery Road Interviews – Fehinti Balogun and Darren Boyd12/06/2025 | 23 mins.Find all previous and future episodes listed here or in your podcast app under “Barbican Station”.
I’ve got a special Down Cemetery Road interview episode for you. I was lucky enough to get some time with both Fehinti Balogun who plays Amos and Darren Boyd who plays C.
I thought both were really fascinating conversations and I think you’ll enjoy them.
Fehinti’s TED Talk “How to find your voice for climate action” – https://www.ted.com/talks/fehinti_balogun_how_to_find_your_voice_for_climate_action
Fehinti’s other TED Talk “A Letter to My Brother: Overcoming Powerlessness in a Complex World” – https://youtu.be/-RumkQQ0Gpw?si=PVnRFj4BvIezOGT5
Darren’s show SPY – https://www.justwatch.com/us/tv-show/spy-2011
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About Barbican Station - A Slow Horses Podcast
This is a podcast exploring the world of the slow horses in Slough House created by Mick HerronPodcast website
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