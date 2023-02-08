About WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News

About WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News

About WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News

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WEEI 93.7 FM is a radio station broadcasting in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. It primarily airs sports talk programming, covering all major sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, as well as college sports. The station also broadcasts live play-by-play coverage of the Boston Red Sox baseball games and New England Patriots football games.



In addition to sports, WEEI features a variety of on-air personalities and talk shows that cover news, politics, and entertainment. The station's flagship program is ""The Greg Hill Show,"" which airs weekdays from 6am to 10am and covers a range of topics including sports, current events, and local happenings. Other popular shows on WEEI include ""Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,"" ""Dale and Keefe,"" and ""Mut at Night.""



WEEI 93.7 FM is one of the most popular sports radio stations in the Boston area, with a loyal following among local sports fans. Its coverage of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots is particularly popular, and the station has a reputation for providing in-depth analysis and expert commentary on all aspects of the sports world.



On Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, the Super Bowl 2026 will be broadcast live on several New England Patriots radio stations, giving fans across New England the chance to follow the biggest game of the NFL season in real time. With live play-by-play coverage, pre-game build-up, expert analysis, and post-game reactions, Patriots fans can experience every moment as their team faces the Seattle Seahawks on football’s biggest stage. Whether at home, in the car, or on the go, radio coverage delivers all the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday.

