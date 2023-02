About WROR 105.7

You need the latest hits from hits and oldies in order to get out of bed every morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into WROR 105.7. The one thousand, eight hundred and fifth place on our top list is occupied by WROR 105.7. The aim of this radio is to keep the listeners well entertained. On WROR 105.7 the music takes center stage! It is presented in English.