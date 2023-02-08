About WROR 105.7

About WROR 105.7

About WROR 105.7

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WROR 105.7 FM is a commercial radio station broadcasting to the Greater Boston area. The station's format is classic hits, with a playlist featuring primarily rock and pop music from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.



While WROR 105.7 FM is primarily a music station, it does provide some sports coverage as well. The station occasionally features sports updates and highlights during its programming, with a particular focus on Boston's professional sports teams.



Listeners tuning in to WROR 105.7 FM can expect to hear coverage of Boston's iconic sports teams, including the Boston Red Sox (MLB), the Boston Celtics (NBA), the New England Patriots (NFL), and the Boston Bruins (NHL).



While sports coverage is not a major focus of WROR 105.7 FM, the station's commitment to providing engaging programming to its listeners extends to its coverage of sports as well. With a mix of music and occasional sports updates and highlights, WROR 105.7 FM is a great choice for listeners in the Greater Boston area who are looking for a diverse range of entertaining programming.

