Why Can't We Talk About Amanda's Mom?

4/19/2023
35:55
Ep.8: Less Dead
In any cold case, three theories circulate among the public: the victim was a snitch; there was human trafficking; or the police did it. As Sarah's investigation heats up, she is left wondering whether all three theories might have played some role in this case…
4/12/2023
47:51
Ep.7: Theories
Sarah's investigation has turned up two different theories of the case, and with that, two very different suspects. So, now, she's left asking: could either of them be the culprit?
4/5/2023
45:47
Ep.6: Drunk Talkers
Is a distressing 1993 tip made about Renée's murder merely the result of a drunk talker… or something far more sinister? Drunk talkers are dime a dozen when it comes to murder cases, but this tip looks a lot more promising to Sarah than others she's come across.
3/29/2023
35:05
Ep.5: Maria
When the Sheriff's Office first processed the dead body found along Interstate-10, they identified her as Maria Martinez - not Renée Bergeron. This was not a simple clerical mistake. Turns out, Renée lived much of her life under the alter ego Maria. So who exactly is Maria? And why did Renée use her name?
In November 1993, a veteran discovers the body of a woman on a dirt road near Interstate-10 in Mobile, Alabama. She’s nude, drained of blood, and decapitated. But despite the horrific nature of the murder, it garners little sympathy in the press and detectives fail to close the case. Over the course of 8 episodes, host Sarah Cailean recounts her three-year investigation into this unsolved and perplexing murder that seems to leave more questions than answers. With the full support of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, she revisits the original investigation, digs up new evidence, and interviews new suspects - recording every step of the way. Cailean hopes to rectify the mistakes of the past and bring some answers to a family still struggling to make sense of what happened – and uncover just why it has been so hard to talk about.