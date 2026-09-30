Why Can't We Talk About Amanda's Mom?

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Who Killed Angel Harris?
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Who Killed Angel Harris?

ID
True Crime
Who Killed Angel Harris?
Latest episode

36 episodes

  • Who Killed Angel Harris?

    Introducing: Who Killed Angel Harris?

    09/30/2026 | 1 mins.
    In 2011, 31-year old Angel Harris is found murdered in Gainesville, Florida, and the case goes cold. Fifteen years later, when investigator Sarah Cailean sets out to solve the case, a new question arises: Is Angel’s murder, the work of a serial killer? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Who Killed Angel Harris?

    Ep.9: Misty’s Dad Speaks - Who Took Misty Copsey?

    06/10/2026 | 51 mins.
    The Webby Award-winning series returns with a special update, almost a year after cold case investigator Sarah Cailean published her eight-episode investigation into the 1992 disappearance of Misty Copsey. Several major developments call Sarah back to Puyallup, Washington: a new detective is breathing fresh life into what has become a very active investigation. A previously silent witness has agreed to speak to the police. And someone that Sarah has long hoped to hear from is finally ready to tell his story: Misty’s father, Buck Copsey. Plus, a mysterious tip that has haunted Sarah since the beginning may finally have an answer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Who Killed Angel Harris?

    Your Next Listen: Fear Thy Neighbor

    05/04/2026 | 36 mins.
    If you're looking for your next listen, check out Fear Thy Neighbor, from ID. What would you do if the person you feared most… was living right next door? On Fear Thy Neighbor, we dive deep into stranger than fiction stories about neighbors gone wrong. We’ll hear these true stories as told by the victims, their families and their neighbors... featuring real 911 calls and surveillance archives. Tune in to hear what happens when simple issues turns into living nightmares with horrific and often fatal consequences.

    Check out the first episode of the new season here, and follow Fear Thy Neighbor wherever you get your podcasts.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Who Killed Angel Harris?

    Your Next Listen - Mind of a Monster: The Cross-Country Killer

    01/13/2026 | 43 mins.
    If you enjoyed Who Took Misty Copsey?, you may also like Mind of a Monster, from ID. Across the 2000s and early 2010s, family man Israel Keyes is hiding a secret life as a mass murderer. Over six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with friends and detectives to investigate his double life. 

    Follow Mind of a Monster wherever you get your podcasts.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Who Killed Angel Harris?

    Your Next Listen - Mind of a Monster: The Killer Nurse

    09/24/2025 | 38 mins.
    If you enjoyed Who Took Misty Copsey? you may also like Mind of a Monster: The Killer Nurse, from ID. Listen to Episode 1, "Kristen Gilbert" here, and follow Mind of a Monster wherever you get your podcasts.

    From 1989 to 1995, nurse Kristen Gilbert murdered four of her patients, attempted to murder two more and is suspected of killing dozens of others at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Massachusetts by injecting a hard to trace drug into their bloodstreams. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, victim’s families, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Kristen Gilbert. Investigating her crimes, Dr. Ward delves into Kristen’s twisted mind to try to discover how she was able to kill right under the noses of her colleagues.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Who Killed Angel Harris?
On June 25th, 2011, 31-year old Angel Harris is discovered murdered in downtown Gainesville, Florida. Despite an early lead when investigators believe they have their man on camera, the case runs cold. Now, fifteen years later, Gainesville native and cold case investigator Sarah Cailean is returning home to team up with her childhood friend and former Gainesville Police Detective Courtnay Roberts in an effort to solve the case. In this captivating new series, the Gainesville Police Department gives Sarah and Courtnay complete access to the case file. Together, Sarah and Courtnay revisit the scene of the crime, speak with original investigators, and interview friends and family of the victim all in hopes of getting closer to an answer. Along the journey, patterns emerge, and what starts out as a single murder investigation turns into the hunt for a potential serial killer.Also, go back and listen to Season 1, "Why Can't We Talk About Amanda's Mom?", Season 2, "Who Killed Jennifer Judd?", and Season 3, "Who Took Misty Copsey?". Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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