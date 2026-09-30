Why Can't We Talk About Amanda's Mom?

If you enjoyed Who Took Misty Copsey? you may also like Mind of a Monster: The Killer Nurse, from ID. Listen to Episode 1, "Kristen Gilbert" here, and follow Mind of a Monster wherever you get your podcasts. From 1989 to 1995, nurse Kristen Gilbert murdered four of her patients, attempted to murder two more and is suspected of killing dozens of others at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Massachusetts by injecting a hard to trace drug into their bloodstreams. Across six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with detectives, journalists, victim’s families, and witnesses to dive deep into the case of Kristen Gilbert. Investigating her crimes, Dr. Ward delves into Kristen’s twisted mind to try to discover how she was able to kill right under the noses of her colleagues. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

If you enjoyed Who Took Misty Copsey?, you may also like Mind of a Monster, from ID. Across the 2000s and early 2010s, family man Israel Keyes is hiding a secret life as a mass murderer. Over six episodes, criminal psychologist Dr. Michelle Ward consults with friends and detectives to investigate his double life. Follow Mind of a Monster wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

If you're looking for your next listen, check out Fear Thy Neighbor, from ID. What would you do if the person you feared most… was living right next door? On Fear Thy Neighbor, we dive deep into stranger than fiction stories about neighbors gone wrong. We’ll hear these true stories as told by the victims, their families and their neighbors... featuring real 911 calls and surveillance archives. Tune in to hear what happens when simple issues turns into living nightmares with horrific and often fatal consequences. Check out the first episode of the new season here, and follow Fear Thy Neighbor wherever you get your podcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The Webby Award-winning series returns with a special update, almost a year after cold case investigator Sarah Cailean published her eight-episode investigation into the 1992 disappearance of Misty Copsey. Several major developments call Sarah back to Puyallup, Washington: a new detective is breathing fresh life into what has become a very active investigation. A previously silent witness has agreed to speak to the police. And someone that Sarah has long hoped to hear from is finally ready to tell his story: Misty’s father, Buck Copsey. Plus, a mysterious tip that has haunted Sarah since the beginning may finally have an answer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In 2011, 31-year old Angel Harris is found murdered in Gainesville, Florida, and the case goes cold. Fifteen years later, when investigator Sarah Cailean sets out to solve the case, a new question arises: Is Angel’s murder, the work of a serial killer? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Who Killed Angel Harris?

About Who Killed Angel Harris?

About Who Killed Angel Harris?