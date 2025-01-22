Jake Haendel knows something isn’t right—his body and mind feel disconnected in a way he can’t explain. That realization hits hardest at the worst possible moment... in the middle of getting arrested for smoking heroin while driving. But the real punishment isn’t the cuffs or the charges—it’s the diagnosis that follows. Doctors give him six months to live. A death sentence. And the clock starts now. Resources: SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration – 1-800-662-HELP (4357) | www.samhsa.gov | Free, confidential, 24/7 helpline for treatment referrals and information. Find Treatment – findtreatment.gov | Search for local rehab centers . . . . . Hosted by Corinne Vien Original Music by Michael Marguet Edited by Mitch Huckaby

About Blink | Jake Haendel's Story

Jacob Haendel has been handed a death sentence. He has a terminal progressive disease that's eating away at the white matter of his brain. In six months, he'll be dead. As the months progress, Jake slips into a coma, laying there in total darkness. But something odd has happened... Jake is fully conscious. Nobody knows that he can hear them. They’re certain he's no longer in there. With the promise that Jake will never recover, friends and family visit less and less. Until there is just one person left. A person who begins to whisper strange admissions in his ear. It is here, helpless in his hospital bed, that Jake realizes what may have gotten him here in the first place. The scariest thing in the room is no longer the potential of dying, but rather, the person sitting right next to him. This is Blink, the untold true story and survival of Jacob Haendel.