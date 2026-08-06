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Tales from the Break Room

Eeriecast Network
Personal JournalsSociety & Culture
Tales from the Break Room
Latest episode

235 episodes

  • Tales from the Break Room

    This is NOT the End

    08/06/2026 | 4 mins.
    Please help me.

    Subscribe to and watch some Freaky Folklore https://www.youtube.com/@FreakyFolklore

    And become a premium member https://eerie.fm/premium
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Tales from the Break Room

    Tornadoes are Sentient

    08/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    A retired storm chaser confesses the most disturbing and unexplainable experience in his career - A 1985 tornado that convince him that tornadoes are, in fact, ALIVE.

    Support us by becoming a member https://eerie.fm/premium

    And listen to my other podcast, Unexplained Encounters, for more scary stories https://pod.link/1152248491
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Tales from the Break Room

    This Ghost Story Will Make You So Scared You'll Feel Sick

    07/28/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    A man taking care of vacant coastal properties meets a woman. Well, two women, actually, and one of them is the most demonic little thing you could imagine.

    Support us by becoming a member https://eerie.fm/premium

    And listen to my other podcast, Unexplained Encounters, for more scary stories https://pod.link/1152248491
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Tales from the Break Room

    The CREEPIEST Monsters I've Ever Read About (COMPILATION)

    07/21/2026 | 3h 1 mins.
    Enjoy this sweet little compilation of some of my favorite monster stories you guys have sent me this first half of the year.

    Check out my game, Severwood on Steam! https://store.steampowered.com/app/4896480/Severwood/

    Check out Severwood on Itch! https://eeriecast.itch.io/severwood

    For more scary stories from me, follow my other podcast Unexplained Encounters! https://pod.link/1152248491

    Support me and get NO ADS and bonus goodies! https://eerie.fm/premium
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Tales from the Break Room

    Disturbing Confessions from a Doordasher

    07/14/2026 | 1h
    You know that food delivery you love so much? Well, it comes with a price. No, I mean more than just the delivery fee. I mean fricked up stuff that's gonna keep you up ALL night.

    For more scary stories from me, follow my other podcast Tales from the Break Room https://pod.link/1621075170

    Support me and get NO ADS and bonus goodies! https://eerie.fm/premium

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Tales from the Break Room
When you're focused on work, you don't expect your next hour on the clock to be the most horrifying in your life. In Tales from the Breakroom, folks from around the world send us their scariest workplace encounters and we narrate them to you. Enjoy, and try not to clock out forever... Submit your scariest work experiences at https://www.eeriecast.com/submit
Podcast website
Personal JournalsSociety & CultureTrue Crime

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