You know that food delivery you love so much? Well, it comes with a price. No, I mean more than just the delivery fee. I mean fricked up stuff that's gonna keep you up ALL night.



For more scary stories from me, follow my other podcast Tales from the Break Room https://pod.link/1621075170



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