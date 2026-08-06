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235 episodes
- A retired storm chaser confesses the most disturbing and unexplainable experience in his career - A 1985 tornado that convince him that tornadoes are, in fact, ALIVE.
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And listen to my other podcast, Unexplained Encounters, for more scary stories https://pod.link/1152248491
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- A man taking care of vacant coastal properties meets a woman. Well, two women, actually, and one of them is the most demonic little thing you could imagine.
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And listen to my other podcast, Unexplained Encounters, for more scary stories https://pod.link/1152248491
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- Enjoy this sweet little compilation of some of my favorite monster stories you guys have sent me this first half of the year.
Check out my game, Severwood on Steam! https://store.steampowered.com/app/4896480/Severwood/
Check out Severwood on Itch! https://eeriecast.itch.io/severwood
For more scary stories from me, follow my other podcast Unexplained Encounters! https://pod.link/1152248491
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- You know that food delivery you love so much? Well, it comes with a price. No, I mean more than just the delivery fee. I mean fricked up stuff that's gonna keep you up ALL night.
For more scary stories from me, follow my other podcast Tales from the Break Room https://pod.link/1621075170
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About Tales from the Break Room
When you're focused on work, you don't expect your next hour on the clock to be the most horrifying in your life. In Tales from the Breakroom, folks from around the world send us their scariest workplace encounters and we narrate them to you. Enjoy, and try not to clock out forever... Submit your scariest work experiences at https://www.eeriecast.com/submitPodcast website
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Tales from the Break Room
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