When you're focused on work, you don't expect your next hour on the clock to be the most horrifying in your life. In Tales from the Breakroom, folks from around... More
Available Episodes
5 of 54
56 | "Night Drive From HELL" | 7 TRUE Scary Work Stories
Someone's drive home became a LIVING NIGHTMARE! Enjoy these 7 TRUE Scary Work Stories from Tales from the Break Room!
Get some creepy merch at https://eeriecast.store/
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 INTRO
1:11 The Drive Home from MsTravelTess
9:57 Gremlin from Big Bad
16:53 Two Shelters, Two Different Haunts, One Annoyed Advocate from Anonymous
27:22 A Blue, Blue Christmas from Mr. Mediocre
30:39 Buried in Vinyl from Minty_Beau
32:54 A Haunted Grocery Store from A Pet Cat
37:44 Be Careful Talking Ill of People in Old Photos from AJ2023
CREDITS:
Story Music by GIMU
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
52:34
55 | "The State Park I Work at is HAUNTED" | 7 TRUE Scary Work Stories
Would you rent a cabin at a haunted state park? Enjoy these new and allegedly true scary work stories!
Get some creepy merch at https://eeriecast.store/
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
Scary Stories Timestamps:
0:00 INTRO
1:02 Working Late from Anonymous
11:14 Pests from Holydiver32
13:43 Paranormal Park from Kenn
20:44 My First 51/50 from Anonymous
29:06 Not All the Meek are Mild from Emma D.
43:08 Hospital Night Shift/Crying Entity from Evieeeee
45:52 My Work Doppelganger from Anonymous
CREDITS:
Story Music by LΛZURVY
http://www.instagram.com/lazurayofficial
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/25/2023
53:50
54 | "Why I Don't Work at Yellowstone National Park Anymore" | 4 True Scary Work Stories
When you hear the DISTURBING things that sometimes happen at Yellowstone National Park, you might NEVER go outside again...
Get some creepy merch at https://eeriecast.store/
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
Scary Stories Timestamps:
0:00 INTRO
1:12 The Unexplainable Things I Experienced at Yellowstone National Park from ExParker
21:45 Never Alone at the Laundromat from Kate N.
36:24 Skinwalker of Commerce Avenue from TheSpecter.
43:07 There Is Something on Saddle Road from Aloha potato
CREDITS:
Story Music by CO.AG! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/18/2023
55:55
53 | "What I Saw as a Wildlife Control Officer" | 8 TRUE Scary Work Stories
Today's collection of true scary work stories features a Wildlife Control Officer who witnesses unimaginable terror!
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
Scary Stories Timestamps:
0:00 INTRO
1:05 Predator Control Officer from Mattoman
9:17 The Water Fountain from Anonymous
12:39 Intruder in the Barn from Em
19:27 Something in the Woods from Samwise Rice
23:13 Carts from Brain Dead
28:09 Unknown Darkness in the Sky from Henrik
31:19 Peter from Saturday Night Fright
34:17 My Grandpa’s Work Stories from Cricletgirl20
CREDITS:
Music for stories by Dark Music
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/11/2023
44:35
52 | "Almost Murdered on the Night Shift" | 8 TRUE Scary Work Stories
When a night shift security guard approaches a crazed man, things get violent FAST! Enjoy these 8 true scary work stories!
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 INTRO
0:58 My New Job from Matt
11:11 Cautious Canvassing from Billy Towers
23:07 A Wolf Among Dogs from Bee’s Teeth
30:58 Random Encounter After Work from Zombie
34:19 Working Crew from Sean D.
36:15 Supermarket Spirits from Andie Lee
42:21 Kid at the Office from Raven
49:00 The Things in the Factory from zadomc
CREDITS:
Background music for these stories by:
LAZURAY http://www.instagram.com/lazurayofficial
Dark Music
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
When you're focused on work, you don't expect your next hour on the clock to be the most horrifying in your life. In Tales from the Breakroom, folks from around the world send us their scariest workplace encounters and we narrate them to you. Enjoy, and try not to clock out forever... Submit your scariest work experiences at https://www.eeriecast.com/submit