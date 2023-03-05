Josh Tomar is Agent Conroy, a former operative on the run from a dangerous, secret organization called Redwood Bureau. The Bureau researches and captures supern... More
"MIDAS" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #0007
If you come across statues a little too lifelike, it's best not to interact with them or their owner. You may become the next art piece.
Hosted by Josh Tomar!
Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by James Adkins!
Episode Sound Design by The Disciple
Story narrated by Lady Spookaria!
5/3/2023
32:59
INCIDENT REPORT - #0089 VS #0148
Two disturbing entities clash in this first of many horrific Inicdent Reports. When Redwood Bureau release one dangerous phenomenon on a civilian population, they overlooked the existence of another deadly phenomena nearby. Chaos ensues. Redwood Bureau can and will cause catastrophes for the sake of "experimentation".
Hosted by Josh Tomar!
Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by JRT McMahon!
Episode Sound Design and Narration by The Disciple!
Thumbnail Illustration by Giovanni Fim!
4/18/2023
1:18:31
"LUDUS" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #0589
Video games are often accused of "inspiring" violence, but one bizarre game that caught the attention of Redwood Bureau was found to do more than simply inspire players.
Hosted by Josh Tomar!
Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by James Adkins!
Episode Sound Design by Jonathan Bonder!
Story proofread by TDNArtist!
Story narrated by Skott Pye!
4/4/2023
38:22
Redwood Bureau Archives #4
This leaked collection of phenomena reports describes encounters with "GENESIS", "SKERRY", "SALESMAN", "BUDDY", "AUCTUS", "OTHER TUNNEL".
Follow our host, Joshua Tomar!
Cover art illustration by Giovanni Fim!
Music and sound effects used in the Redwood Bureau has or may have been provided/created by:
3:00:03
"EGG SAC" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #5738
Arachnophobia is taken to new, disturbing heights with RBP #5738 "EGG SAC".
Hosted by Josh Tomar!
Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by Phoebe Bennet!!
Episode Sound Design by Jonathan Bonder!
Story proofread and narrated by TDNArtist!
Josh Tomar is Agent Conroy, a former operative on the run from a dangerous, secret organization called Redwood Bureau. The Bureau researches and captures supernatural entities usually at the cost of human lives, and Agent Conroy is here to leak their reports to the public. New episodes every other Tuesday.