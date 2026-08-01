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125 episodes
- Hosted by Josh Tomar!
https://twitter.com/tomamoto
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Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple
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https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple
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- Hear when this entity was created;
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EHG9rpKUEa7U8yHphzMS8?si=ef633d66b828490b
The story continued here;
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4TeOlIKPUOdm8sOS4SSGpl?si=b38e93671def44cb
Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple
https://twitter.com/The__Disciple
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple
Subscribe on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet
Please Review us on Apple Podcasts!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941
Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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Hear when this entity was created;
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EHG9rpKUEa7U8yHphzMS8?si=ef633d66b828490b
Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple
https://twitter.com/The__Disciple
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple
Subscribe on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet
Please Review us on Apple Podcasts!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941
Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Conroy Narration by Josh Tomar!
https://twitter.com/tomamoto
https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto
Sam's story started here;
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4XEGvtTsxDEL9kEuMupPxX?si=3CGivnI3TlOykonXeCKmig
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2i3n1oX8Mzky04WjXYYu1s?si=nuqXMGMPRX-L-oOvYBPQrg
Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple
https://twitter.com/The__Disciple
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple
Subscribe on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet
Please Review us on Apple Podcasts!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941
Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Something as simple as a moment of carelessnesssss that causes an an accident can change the lives of everyone involved in ways you could have never imagined.
Writing, Narration & Production by The Disciple
https://twitter.com/The__Disciple
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple
Subscribe on Spotify!
https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet
Please Review us on Apple Podcasts!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941
Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Redwood Bureau
Josh Tomar is Agent Conroy, a former operative on the run from a dangerous, secret organization called Redwood Bureau. The Bureau researches and captures supernatural entities usually at the cost of human lives, and Agent Conroy is here to leak their reports to the public. New episodes every other Tuesday.Podcast website
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Redwood Bureau
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Redwood Bureau: Podcasts in Family