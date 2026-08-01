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Redwood Bureau

Eeriecast Network
FictionScience Fiction
Redwood Bureau
Latest episode

125 episodes

  • Redwood Bureau

    "CONTINUITY MEDIUM" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #4190

    08/01/2026 | 50 mins.
    Hosted by Josh Tomar!

    https://twitter.com/tomamoto

    https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto

    Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple

    https://twitter.com/The__Disciple

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple

    Subscribe on Spotify!

    https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet

    Please Review us on Apple Podcasts!

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941

    Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Redwood Bureau

    "BONE WEAVER" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #7066_3

    07/18/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Hear when this entity was created;

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EHG9rpKUEa7U8yHphzMS8?si=ef633d66b828490b

    The story continued here;

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/4TeOlIKPUOdm8sOS4SSGpl?si=b38e93671def44cb

    Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple

    https://twitter.com/The__Disciple

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple

    Subscribe on Spotify!

    https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet

    Please Review us on Apple Podcasts!

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941

    Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Redwood Bureau

    "BONE WEAVER" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #7066_2

    07/04/2026 | 47 mins.
    EVERYONE who signs up wins a FREE toy or gift card!
    https://www.bboutique.co/vibe/redwoodbureau-pod

    Hear when this entity was created;

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/4EHG9rpKUEa7U8yHphzMS8?si=ef633d66b828490b

    Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple

    https://twitter.com/The__Disciple

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple

    Subscribe on Spotify! 

    https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet

    Please Review us on Apple Podcasts! 

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941

    Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Redwood Bureau

    "PROPAGATION" [Personal Operations Log S-3]

    06/20/2026 | 39 mins.
    Conroy Narration by Josh Tomar! 

    https://twitter.com/tomamoto

    https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto

    Sam's story started here;

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/4XEGvtTsxDEL9kEuMupPxX?si=3CGivnI3TlOykonXeCKmig

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/2i3n1oX8Mzky04WjXYYu1s?si=nuqXMGMPRX-L-oOvYBPQrg

    Editing, Narration & Production by The Disciple

    https://twitter.com/The__Disciple

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple

    Subscribe on Spotify! 

    https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet

    Please Review us on Apple Podcasts! 

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941

    Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Redwood Bureau

    "REDHIDE" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #2421

    06/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    Something as simple as a moment of carelessnesssss that causes an an accident can change the lives of everyone involved in ways you could have never imagined.

    Writing, Narration & Production by The Disciple

    https://twitter.com/The__Disciple

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheOnlyDisciple

    Subscribe on Spotify! 

    https://open.spotify.com/show/5OgfQg3svBwSUiU0zGqhet

    Please Review us on Apple Podcasts! 

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/redwood-bureau/id1597996941

    Find more shows like Redwood Bureau at https://www.eerie.fm/podcasts

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Redwood Bureau
Josh Tomar is Agent Conroy, a former operative on the run from a dangerous, secret organization called Redwood Bureau. The Bureau researches and captures supernatural entities usually at the cost of human lives, and Agent Conroy is here to leak their reports to the public. New episodes every other Tuesday.
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