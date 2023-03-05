Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Eeriecast Network
  "MIDAS" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #0007
    If you come across statues a little too lifelike, it's best not to interact with them or their owner. You may become the next art piece. Hosted by Josh Tomar!  https://twitter.com/tomamoto https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by James Adkins! https://superjt87.squarespace.com/ Episode Sound Design by The Disciple https://twitter.com/CP_Disciple Story narrated by Lady Spookaria! https://throne.com/ladyspookaria/wishlist https://www.youtube.com/c/LadySpookaria
    5/3/2023
    32:59
  INCIDENT REPORT - #0089 VS #0148
    Two disturbing entities clash in this first of many horrific Inicdent Reports. When Redwood Bureau release one dangerous phenomenon on a civilian population, they overlooked the existence of another deadly phenomena nearby. Chaos ensues. Redwood Bureau can and will cause catastrophes for the sake of "experimentation". Hosted by Josh Tomar!  https://twitter.com/tomamoto https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by JRT McMahon! https://twitter.com/Author_jo_jo Episode Sound Design and Narration by The Disciple! https://twitter.com/CP_Disciple Thumbnail Illustration by Giovanni Fim! https://twitter.com/ggtfimz
    4/18/2023
    1:18:31
  "LUDUS" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #0589
    Video games are often accused of "inspiring" violence, but one bizarre game that caught the attention of Redwood Bureau was found to do more than simply inspire players. Hosted by Josh Tomar!  https://twitter.com/tomamoto https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by James Adkins! https://superjt87.squarespace.com/ Episode Sound Design by Jonathan Bonder! http://jonathanbonder.com/ Story proofread by TDNArtist! https://linktr.ee/TDNArtist Story narrated by Skott Pye! https://www.youtube.com/naturestemper
    4/4/2023
    38:22
  Redwood Bureau Archives #4
    This leaked collection of phenomena reports describes encounters with "GENESIS", "SKERRY", "SALESMAN", "BUDDY", "AUCTUS", "OTHER TUNNEL". Follow our host, Joshua Tomar!  https://twitter.com/tomamoto https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto Cover art illustration by Giovanni Fim! https://twitter.com/ggtfimz
    3/21/2023
    3:00:03
  "EGG SAC" - Redwood Bureau Phenomenon #5738
    Arachnophobia is taken to new, disturbing heights with RBP #5738 "EGG SAC". Hosted by Josh Tomar!  https://twitter.com/tomamoto https://www.twitch.tv/tomamoto Episode Story, Intro and Outro Written by Phoebe Bennet!! https://twitter.com/capyhorror Episode Sound Design by Jonathan Bonder! http://jonathanbonder.com/ Story proofread and narrated by TDNArtist! https://linktr.ee/TDNArtist
    3/14/2023
    32:13

Redwood Bureau

Josh Tomar is Agent Conroy, a former operative on the run from a dangerous, secret organization called Redwood Bureau. The Bureau researches and captures supernatural entities usually at the cost of human lives, and Agent Conroy is here to leak their reports to the public. New episodes every other Tuesday.
