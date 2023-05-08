10/05/2023

A car ran into Jazzer last night and broke his ankle, and now his leg’s in plaster. Jazzer makes out it isn’t that serious, but Tracy is mortified. He could have been killed and it all started when she got carried away and slammed him into the sideboard… Tracy worries about Jazzer going on sick pay. Plus, they’ll have to pull out of Eurovision. She thinks they should put off the wedding as well, but Jazzer insists being in plaster won’t stop him getting married. When Jim arrives to check on the them, Jazzer and Tracy thank him for helping them after the accident. When Jazzer tells Jim it was an electric vehicle that hit him, it reinforces Jim’s views about the wrongness of building an EV charging station in Ambridge. If the car had hit Tracy or a child instead of Jazzer he wouldn’t be so blasé. Jim promises Jazzer they’re not going to take this lying down. At the Eurovision mini-rehearsal Tracy has to explain to Lynda and Harrison about not being able to do the show. Tracy then stays to watch Eddie and Leonard perform their comedy double act, which turns out to be a sketch featuring Mrs Smell MBE and Sergeant Worms. Lynda and Harrison are gobsmacked by the impersonation, but Tracy thinks it’s hilarious. When they finish Eddie and Leonard fear at first they may have gone too far, but are delighted by Harrison and Lynda’s positive reaction. As Eddie says, even if Leonard isn’t funny as himself, he’s comedy gold as Harrison.