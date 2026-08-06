Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
397 episodes
- When Eddie visits Ed at Home Farm, he deliberately puts Ed in a difficult position by letting Brian know about Ed’s tree surgery job for Martyn Gibson. Ed comes clean – that he’s been well paid on the understanding that he tells Martyn how things are going at Home Farm. Martyn wants to see if the BL contract is under control. Brian is furious and feels betrayed by Ed. However, Eddie hatches a plan with Brian. Ed should keep supplying Martyn with information – but only information authorised by Brian. Ed’s sceptical as he’s a terrible liar. Brian retorts that Ed owes it to him, even if it makes him uncomfortable. It’s payback.
Chelsea is making final plans for her hairdressing venture launch ahead of the fete, including an introductory offer. Entering the horsebox, she’s horrified to find it ransacked and her hairdressing bag of equipment missing. Everything she needs to launch the business has been taken, including her hairdryer. Later, when Harrison helps her retrace her steps, she reveals that although she visited a DIY store the day before, she couldn’t fully remember locking up outside the house last night. She blames herself, knowing that she’s probably made an insurance claim invalid. Harrison reassures her, telling her ways to make the horse box and contents more secure in the future. Jazzer encourages her to get help from family – for example borrowing her mum’s quality dryer. Distraught, Chelsea realises it will take her ages to get the funds for replacement equipment but is determined that it’s her problem to fix.
- As Keira helps Eddie prepare cider bottles, they discuss the forthcoming ‘fete worse than death.’ Eddie is put out by the cost of putting the ferrets into the pet competition, on top of the £5 entry fee. Keira loves being part of the process of cider making and adores traditions. Perhaps they could wassail in January and sing to the apple trees? Eddie entertains her with stories of the kissing boughs he made in his youth and his first kiss. Although it’s too late now to grow something for the Flower and Produce Show, perhaps Keira could make a Cider Cake and fly the Grundy flag? These craft skills are passed down through the generations and soon they’ll be celebrating the next Grundy.
Bert grumpily thanks Neil for making him lunch, saying he’s only bad-tempered because his toenails are too long – Jazzer would normally cut them - could Neil? Calling on Jazzer, Neil is advised to watch more telly with Bert and bond over war films. Speaking of the foot care, reading aloud and special purchases for Bert, Jazzer is amazed. He’s never done them, Neil’s been had! Returning home, Neil makes Bert uncomfortable by suggesting a vulnerable heart to heart chat. Neil also welcomes Jazzer for a toe-clipping session, with the kitchen scissors. Bert’s been rumbled and apologises. Neil and Jazzer insist they’ll take Bert to The Bull, but the drinks are on him.
- Neil is caring for a demanding Bert, who is rejecting salad and insisting that Jazzer would have done him some chips. Bert nags Neil to fetch him some special salty liquorice he knows Underwoods sell. Later, Neil acknowledges he can’t be there for Bert as much as Jazzer was at Tracy’s, but that he’ll try – and reveals he’s bought the liquorice. Bert tries it and can’t stand it – insisting that Jazzer would never make him eat it!
As Ed and Eddie plan a surprise roast dinner for Emma’s upcoming birthday, Neil calls in. Eddie unwittingly reveals that Ed has done some tree surgery for Martyn Gibson. Astonished, Neil asks if this is a bribe - is Ed spying on Brian for BL? Ed insists he’s not – it’s just good money, and he’s not told Martyn anything… well not much. And it’s all been to reassure Martyn so there’s no problem. Martyn can’t make him tell him anymore, and Brian won’t find out.
Kenton suggests a curry night to Harrison to chat, and wonders if he’d consider couples’ counselling, as there’s a woman recommended in Borsetshire. Harrison says he’ll ask Fallon. At the pub, Kenton cajoles Fallon into joining Harrison for a drink and they both receive a phone message – a consent form for a counselling session. They both don’t want to go, and Kenton protests that it’s non-refundable. Fallon and Harrison reflect on the fact that they no longer want to fight for their marriage, but acknowledge that the years they did have, they don’t regret.
- Both Jolene and Kenton appear evasive to Fallon, who wants to discuss arrangements for her replacement when she leaves The Bull. Eventually cornering her mum, Fallon pushes that her replacement needs sorting, and that the Cruck Barn job at Lower Loxley is an amazing opportunity. Jolene can’t see why she wants to leave an award-winning pub where she’s been central to its success. Fallon disagrees – this is a chance for her to re-boot and create something new.
Confiding in Joy, Jolene shares that she finds Fallon’s move hasty and a bit selfish, being from a pub family where they all work together. Joy points out that Jolene’s always taken opportunities in her career and Fallon’s no different – she needs to let Fallon find her own way.
Jazzer and Ed are discussing the Fallon and Harrison split and propose a night out to Fallon who says she’s too tired. When Kenton cautions drinking ahead of work on a Monday, Fallon rebuffs him by agreeing to go. Returning later, a tipsy Fallon wants a night cap, but Kenton pushes coffee for all three of them, who’ve been to a few pubs. Unimpressed, Kenton is protective and suggests to Ed that a night out with two blokes so soon after her marriage break-up was not a good move. Jazzer reminds Kenton that the three of them have been mates for decades and it’s exactly what she needed. Kenton disagrees – Fallon is vulnerable and she’s family and even old friends aren’t going to stop him looking out for her.
More Arts podcasts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- The Best 5 Minute Wine PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- The Book ReviewArts, Books
Trending Arts podcasts
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Reading GlassesArts, Books, Education, Hobbies, Leisure, Tutorials
- Dear Alice | Interior DesignArts, Design
- All on the Table with Katie Lee BiegelArts, Food, Society & Culture
- Robservations with Rob LiefeldArts, Visual Arts
- DTFaeArts, Books, Comedy
- Bourbon PursuitArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- " The Power of Vocal Dynamics For Executives"Arts, Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts
- Business of Home PodcastArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship
- Storytime for GrownupsArts, Books
- Friends & FictionArts, Books, Fiction, Leisure
- Sherlock Holmes Bedtime StoriesArts, Books
- The Shit No One Tells You About WritingArts, Books, Education, Fiction, Tutorials
- Books, Beach, & BeyondArts, Books
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi CastroArts, Comedy, Fashion & Beauty, Society & Culture
- MuggleCast: The Harry Potter Re-Read PodcastArts, Books, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film
- LPN Deep Dives: Crescent CityArts, Books
About The Archers
Contemporary drama in a rural setting.Podcast website
Listen to The Archers, THEMOVE and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Archers
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Archers: Podcasts in Family