12/05/2023
Writer, Keri Davies
Director, Gwenda Hughes
Editor, Jeremy Howe
Ben Archer ….. Ben Norris
David Archer ….. Timothy Bentinck
Helen Archer ….. Louiza Patikas
Lilian Bellamy ….. Sunny Ormonde
Leonard Berry ….. Paul Copley
Harrison Burns ….. James Cartwright
Eddie Grundy ….. Trevor Harrison
Brad Horrobin ….. Taylor Uttley
Tracy Horrobin ….. Susie Riddell
Joy Horville ….. Jackie Lye
Jim Lloyd ….. John Rowe
Jazzer McCreary ….. Ryan Kelly
Kirsty Miller ….. Annabelle Dowler
Elizabeth Pargetter ….. Alison Dowling
Freddie Pargetter ….. Toby Laurence
Adil Shah ….. Ronny Jhutti
Lynda Snell ….. Carole Boyd
Brandon ….. Samuel James
Mick ….. Martin Barrass
Rebecca ….. Rose Robinson
Rylan ..... Rylan Clark
5/12/2023
12:52
11/05/2023
Elizabeth tells Freddie that a trustee, Brandon, is coming to discuss the damage to the painting. Freddie asks to come to the meeting too, since he’s got nothing to hide. When Brandon arrives, he disarms Freddie, who had expected an old crusty, by showing a keen interest in Freddie’s DJing. Elizabeth tells Brandon she takes full responsibility for the damage caused, but under questioning has to admit she had no oversight of the removal procedure itself – Freddie was in charge. Brandon’s disappointed at Elizabeth misleading him. Knowing Freddie’s issues with the painting, Brandon suspects Freddie’s diligence in supervising its removal. Furthermore, following wider discussions between the trustees, Brandon doesn’t think Freddie is ready to take over Lower Loxley in two years’ time as planned. Therefore, he is going to recommend they review the age at which Freddie inherits. Freddie reacts badly. Despite Elizabeth’s attempts to reassure him, Freddie declares he's had enough of trying to prove himself at Lower Loxley. He’s done with it.
Lilian welcomes Adil to the Dower House and they discover a shared appreciation of electric vehicles, before Lilian sets off in her own for lunch with a friend in Exeter. Later, frazzled Lilian returns after a nightmare journey back due to charging issues. Adil confesses it’s the anniversary of his wife Sabha’s death in a hit and run incident. He found Jazzer’s accident quite triggering. Lilian is very understanding and sympathetic, after losing Jenny and being made a widow herself many years ago. Adil is very grateful for her support.
5/11/2023
13:10
10/05/2023
A car ran into Jazzer last night and broke his ankle, and now his leg’s in plaster. Jazzer makes out it isn’t that serious, but Tracy is mortified. He could have been killed and it all started when she got carried away and slammed him into the sideboard… Tracy worries about Jazzer going on sick pay. Plus, they’ll have to pull out of Eurovision. She thinks they should put off the wedding as well, but Jazzer insists being in plaster won’t stop him getting married. When Jim arrives to check on the them, Jazzer and Tracy thank him for helping them after the accident. When Jazzer tells Jim it was an electric vehicle that hit him, it reinforces Jim’s views about the wrongness of building an EV charging station in Ambridge. If the car had hit Tracy or a child instead of Jazzer he wouldn’t be so blasé. Jim promises Jazzer they’re not going to take this lying down.
At the Eurovision mini-rehearsal Tracy has to explain to Lynda and Harrison about not being able to do the show. Tracy then stays to watch Eddie and Leonard perform their comedy double act, which turns out to be a sketch featuring Mrs Smell MBE and Sergeant Worms. Lynda and Harrison are gobsmacked by the impersonation, but Tracy thinks it’s hilarious. When they finish Eddie and Leonard fear at first they may have gone too far, but are delighted by Harrison and Lynda’s positive reaction. As Eddie says, even if Leonard isn’t funny as himself, he’s comedy gold as Harrison.
5/10/2023
12:56
09/05/2023
Jazzer’s in a good mood after pranking Martyn Gibson at work. He practises his Azerbaijani wrestling moves with Tracy ahead of tomorrow night’s Eurovision Show mini-rehearsal. Brad thinks it’s gross and embarrassing, nothing like the showmanship in World Wrestling Entertainment. Jazzer and Tracy determine to make it more of a spectacle, whipping themselves up by swapping insults. But then Tracy loses it and slams Jazzer against the sideboard, which leads to Jazzer storming out in high dudgeon. Later, Tracy’s dragged Brad to The Bull to do his homework while she’s serving. Jim’s dismayed to hear about the friction between Jazzer and Tracy. He mollifies Tracy by telling her that Jazzer thinks he’s the luckiest man alive to be marrying her. He’s grateful every day. Later, Tracy’s discussing with Brad what he should wear to the wedding, when Jim rushes in. It’s Jazzer - there’s been an accident!
Elizabeth’s impressed by Freddie’s Let It Grow gardening initiative in the grounds at Lower Loxley. Brad’s impressed by Freddie’s plans for putting together a mini-mix of Swedish bangers for the Eurovision Show. Later, Elizabeth confronts Freddie with evidence that the controversial painting of the ship’s officer has been badly damaged during its removal process. Freddie is stunned that Elizabeth thinks he deliberately cut it. Freddie insists it wasn’t him, eventually managing to convince Elizabeth. But now they will have to get a restorer in to repair it at great expense – and she dreads to think what the trustees will have to say about the matter.
5/9/2023
12:58
08/05/2023
Adil is miffed with Lynda for making him move out of Ambridge Hall for two nights to accommodate celebrity judge Rylan for Ambridge’s Eurovision show. In response Adil threatens to move out permanently. Desperate Lynda calls Lilian, persuading her to take Adil in. Later, when Lilian gives Adil a guided tour of the Dower House, with Lynda in tow, he is very impressed. A little too impressed for Lynda’s liking, but at least her problem is solved.
Concerned about the content of some of the proposed acts in the Eurovision Show Lynda has arranged a mini-dress rehearsal on Wednesday to vet them for anything unsuitable. Kirsty will be rehearsing her Spanish act with Helen tonight, and accepts Joy’s offer to provide them with some feedback. At the rehearsal, Joy enthusiastically eats the cakes Helen’s made. Kirsty then tells Joy about the Rogation Sunday service Alan will be celebrating at Bridge Farm before Helen rushes in, panic stricken – Jack’s seen a man on their drive! It turns out to be Mick retrieving Ena the cat from under Helen’s car – panic over. Helen chastises herself for getting so upset and Kirsty offers to stay the night, as Lee’s away. Later, while watching a film together, Kirsty reassures Helen she can get through this. With the ever present threat of Rob’s return Helen’s finding it hard to be positive. However, when Kirsty offers the prospect of Helen’s Eurovision fritters with Spanish style hot chocolate as a distraction, Helen declares she’s the perfect friend.