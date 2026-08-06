Both Jolene and Kenton appear evasive to Fallon, who wants to discuss arrangements for her replacement when she leaves The Bull. Eventually cornering her mum, Fallon pushes that her replacement needs sorting, and that the Cruck Barn job at Lower Loxley is an amazing opportunity. Jolene can’t see why she wants to leave an award-winning pub where she’s been central to its success. Fallon disagrees – this is a chance for her to re-boot and create something new.

Confiding in Joy, Jolene shares that she finds Fallon’s move hasty and a bit selfish, being from a pub family where they all work together. Joy points out that Jolene’s always taken opportunities in her career and Fallon’s no different – she needs to let Fallon find her own way.

Jazzer and Ed are discussing the Fallon and Harrison split and propose a night out to Fallon who says she’s too tired. When Kenton cautions drinking ahead of work on a Monday, Fallon rebuffs him by agreeing to go. Returning later, a tipsy Fallon wants a night cap, but Kenton pushes coffee for all three of them, who’ve been to a few pubs. Unimpressed, Kenton is protective and suggests to Ed that a night out with two blokes so soon after her marriage break-up was not a good move. Jazzer reminds Kenton that the three of them have been mates for decades and it’s exactly what she needed. Kenton disagrees – Fallon is vulnerable and she’s family and even old friends aren’t going to stop him looking out for her.