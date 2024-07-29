Friends & Fiction with Paula Hawkins

On this episode, the Fab Four (Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey & Patti Callahan Henry) gather to welcome this month's F&F Featured Author, Paula Hawkins, to discuss her propulsive and powerful new book, our October 2024 Pick of the Month, THE BLUE HOUR, an addictive thriller which takes place on a remote Scottish island with only one house, one inhabitant, and one way out. Paula Hawkins is the #1 NYT-bestselling author of three suspense novels including INTO THE WATER and A SLOW FIRE BURNING. Her debut novel that shook the nation, THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, spent 80+ weeks on the NYT bestseller — list including 20 weeks at #1 — and was named the USA Today Book of the Year. It has gone on to sell more than 23-million copies worldwide, has been published in 50+ languages, and was a box office hit film starring Emily Blunt. A former journalist, Paula was born and raised in Zimbabwe and now splits her time between London and Edinburgh.She joins us to discuss her masterful, page-turning, unsettling new novel that recalls the sophisticated suspense of Shirley Jackson and Patricia Highsmith and cements Hawkins's place among the very best of our most nuanced and stylish storytellers. Lee Child has called THE BLUE HOUR "the best Paula Hawkins yet — by a tense and haunting mile," and we cannot wait to talk to her all about it.