On this episode, Kristin Harmel & Mary Kay Andrews welcome #1 New York Times bestselling author, David Baldacci to discuss To Die For, the third installment in his 6:20 Man series which finds Travis Devine in the Pacific Northwest to aid in a complicated FBI case where he’s about to come face-to-face with his nemesis, the girl on the train. David Baldacci is a global #1 bestselling author, and one of the world’s favorite storytellers with books published in 45+ languages in 80+ countries, with 150-million copies sold worldwide. His works have been adapted for both feature film and television. David and his wife co-founded the Wish You Well Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting literacy efforts across America. He joins us from his home in Virginia to discuss his brand-new twisty whodunit, To Die For, which has been praised for its “fast-moving excitement” and “satisfying finish” in a starred review from Kirkus.
On this episode, Patti Callahan Henry & Kristy Woodson Harvey welcome New York Times bestselling author, J.T. Ellison, to discuss her new novel, A Very Bad Thing, about one author at the pinnacle of her career, whose past threatens to destroy everything she has and everyone she knows. J.T. Ellison is the NYT & USA Today bestselling author of more than 30 novels and the Emmy Award-winning co-host of the literary TV show A Word on Words. She also writes urban fantasy under the pen name Joss Walker and runs the popular blog, The Creative Edge. With millions of books in print — which have been optioned for TV and published in 28 countries — her work has won critical acclaim and prestigious awards. J.T. joins us from her home in Nashville to discuss her taut new thriller, A Very Bad Thing, which Library Journal calls, “a fun, fast-paced thriller that keeps secrets until the very last page.”
On this episode, Kristin Harmel & Patti Callahan Henry welcome #1 bestselling author Louise Penny to discuss her new novel The Grey Wolf, the 19th installment in her wildly successful Armand Gamache mystery series. Louise Penny is the #1 New York Times, USA Today, and Globe and Mail bestselling author of the Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels. She was also the co-author with Hillary Rodham Clinton of the #1 New York Times bestselling thriller State of Terror. A former journalist with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and a recipient of the Order of Canada for her contributions to Canadian culture, Louise has won numerous awards, including a CWA Dagger and multiple Agatha Awards, and was a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best Novel. Louise joins us from her home in a small village south of Montreal to discuss her new book, The Grey Wolf, in which Gamache and his team are propelled toward the terrible realization that something much more sinister than any one murder is fast approaching the tiny Québec village of Three Pines.
On this episode, the Fab Four (Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey & Patti Callahan Henry) gather to welcome this month’s F&F Featured Author, Paula Hawkins, to discuss her propulsive and powerful new book, our October 2024 Pick of the Month, THE BLUE HOUR, an addictive thriller which takes place on a remote Scottish island with only one house, one inhabitant, and one way out. Paula Hawkins is the #1 NYT-bestselling author of three suspense novels including INTO THE WATER and A SLOW FIRE BURNING. Her debut novel that shook the nation, THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, spent 80+ weeks on the NYT bestseller — list including 20 weeks at #1 — and was named the USA Today Book of the Year. It has gone on to sell more than 23-million copies worldwide, has been published in 50+ languages, and was a box office hit film starring Emily Blunt. A former journalist, Paula was born and raised in Zimbabwe and now splits her time between London and Edinburgh.She joins us to discuss her masterful, page-turning, unsettling new novel that recalls the sophisticated suspense of Shirley Jackson and Patricia Highsmith and cements Hawkins's place among the very best of our most nuanced and stylish storytellers. Lee Child has called THE BLUE HOUR “the best Paula Hawkins yet — by a tense and haunting mile,” and we cannot wait to talk to her all about it.
On this episode Ron Block & Kristy Woodson Harvey welcome Marybeth Whalen to discuss her new novel EVERY MOMENT SINCE. Marybeth Whalen is the author of This Secret Thing, Only Ever Her, When We Were Worthy, The Things We Wish Were True, and five previous novels, which have sold more than a half-million copies. Together with author pal Ariel Lawhon, Marybeth co-founded The Book Tide, a book community dedicated to helping readers find books they’ll love and authors find a loyal, supportive audience. The mother of six and a native of Charlotte, NC, Marybeth joins us from her home in Sunset Beach, NC to discuss her tenth novel, EVERY MOMENT SINCE (Harper Muse, Oct. 1), a book that, with hauntingly vivid prose, peels back the curtain on the inner turmoil of those left behind in a small Southern community after a little boy goes missing. We are eager to chat with Marybeth about this novel which has been called, “everything you want in a novel,” by Patti Callahan Henry, “unforgettable,” by J.T. Ellison, and “sophisticated, compelling, and unflinching” by Kimberly Brock.
