Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

NFL on the radio. The 2026/2027 NFL season kicks off on September 9, 2026 and ends with the biggest night of the year: Super Bowl LXI (61) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027. On radio.net you can listen to NFL radio, follow every result live and tune into selected games from the current match day – free and without signing up.

NFL on the radio. The 2026/2027 NFL season kicks off on September 9, 2026 and ends with the biggest night of the year: Super Bowl LXI (61) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 14, 2027. On radio.net you can listen to NFL radio, follow every result live and tune into selected games from the current match day – free and without signing up. Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

The 2026/2027 NFL season live on the radio

The new NFL season is here – and it opens with a first: for the first time since 2012, the league kicks off on a Wednesday. On September 9, 2026, defending champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots at Lumen Field in a rematch of Super Bowl LX. The regular season runs through January 10, 2027, and the playoffs begin on January 16, 2027.

In between: 272 games and the fallout from an offseason that reshuffled the league. The most seismic move was pass rusher Myles Garrett going from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams. A.J. Brown left Philadelphia for New England, Mike Evans joined the San Francisco 49ers and Trey Hendrickson landed in Baltimore. Ten teams start the season with a new head coach, including John Harbaugh with the New York Giants, Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh and Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta.

The quarterback storylines are just as loaded. Aaron Rodgers, 42, returns to Pittsburgh for what he has called his final season, Fernando Mendoza begins his career as the No. 1 overall pick in Las Vegas, and Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson remain the faces of the AFC contenders. Mike Macdonald's Seahawks want to prove their title was no accident, while the Patriots – who went from 4-13 to 14-3 and an AFC crown – are out to finish the job.

Off the field, the NFL is bigger in pop culture than ever: the wedding of tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in New York on July 3, 2026 was the media event of the summer, and it keeps pulling new audiences to Sunday football.

NFL International Games 2026 – from Melbourne to Munich

The international slate is the biggest yet. It opens in Melbourne, Australia on September 10, 2026, and continues in Rio de Janeiro, London (October 11 and 18), Paris (October 25, Stade de France), Madrid (November 8, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu), Munich (November 15, FC Bayern Munich Stadium) and Mexico City.

The Munich game brings the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots to Germany's biggest football market – more than 20 million fans, the largest NFL fanbase in Europe. Wherever the games are played, the participating teams' radio broadcasts stay on air – so on radio.net you can follow every international kickoff with your own team's call.

🏆 Super Bowl LXI 2027 – date, venue and defending champion

The season peaks with Super Bowl LXI (61) on Sunday, February 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The defending champions are the Seattle Seahawks. They beat the New England Patriots 29-13 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, 2026 to claim the second title in franchise history, with running back Kenneth Walker III named MVP. Who joins them in Los Angeles will be decided in the playoffs starting January 16 – and you can follow every step of the road on the radio.

NFL on radio.net – stations, live streams and podcasts

Follow it all live on the radio. Local stations across the U.S. and Canada put you right in the middle of the action with the home call – 105.3 The Fan for the Dallas Cowboys or 710 ESPN Seattle for the Seahawks, for example. ESPN Radio and Fox Sports deliver expert analysis, trade rumors, injury updates and every story behind the headlines. Whether you back the Cowboys, the Seahawks or the Miami Dolphins, your station is one click away.

For even more depth, explore the NFL podcasts on radio.net: tactical breakdowns, fantasy football advice, player interviews and heated debates about the biggest plays of the week keep you in the loop between game days.

This season has it all: gripping football, superstars and history in the making. The road to Super Bowl LXI starts now – tune in and be part of it.

NFL radio FAQ

When does the 2026/2027 NFL season start?

The regular season starts on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 with Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots and ends on January 10, 2027.

When is the Super Bowl in 2027?

Super Bowl LXI will take place on February 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Where does the NFL play in Europe in 2026?

London (October 11 and 18), Paris (October 25), Madrid (November 8) and Munich (November 15), plus games in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City.

Can I listen to NFL games for free?

Yes. radio.net offers free live streams from NFL radio stations in the U.S. and Canada plus NFL podcasts – no subscription, no sign-up. Some stations are not available outside the U.S. for rights reasons.

Who won Super Bowl LX?

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on February 8, 2026.