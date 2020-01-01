Radio Logo
Blues Radio – 341 Stations with Genre Blues

Radio Swiss Jazz
Berne, Switzerland / Blues, Jazz, Chillout
Aardvark Blues FM
West Columbia, USA / Blues
Blues Radio
Athens, Greece / Blues, Rock, Hits
Jazz FM UK
United Kingdom / Blues, Jazz, Soul
Jazz Radio - Blues
Paris, France / Blues, Jazz
Amazing Blues
USA / Blues
Rock'n Blues
Hamburg, Germany / Blues, Rock
1.FM - Blues
Zug, Switzerland / Blues
KKJZ - KJAZZ 88.1 FM
Los Angeles, USA / Blues, Jazz, Swing
RMF Blues
Krakow, Poland / Blues
Jazz Radio
Troyes, France / Blues, Funk, Jazz
GotRadio - Bit 'O Blues
USA / Blues
Blues Music Fan Radio
USA / Blues
CKUA Radio Network
Edmonton, Canada / Blues, Pop, Jazz
Big Blue Swing
USA / Blues, Jazz, Swing
Orion X
Reading, United Kingdom / Blues, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Soul
RadioSky-Music Jazz
Saint Avertain, France / Jazz, Blues, Swing
ROCK-THE-BLUES
Zurich, Switzerland / Blues
Audiophile Rock-Blues
Greece / Rock, Blues
Allzic Jazz Blues
Lyon, France / Blues, Jazz
ABC Relax
Corenc, France / Blues, Jazz, Soul, Ambient
Nostalgie Blues
Paris, France / Blues
RADIO BOB! BOBs Southern Rock
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Blues, Soul
bluesrockcafe
Germany / Blues
Couleurs Jazz Radio
Paris, France / Jazz, Blues, Swing
Southern Soul Blues
Lafayette, USA / Jazz, Blues, Soul, Gospel
Radio Omega 100.1
Orlando, USA / Pop, Rock, Blues
Kansas City Online Radio
Kansas City, USA / Blues, Rock
40UP Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Blues, 70s, 90s
CALM RADIO - Blues
Markham, Canada / Blues
Radio Free Americana
Verona, USA / Blues, Country, Pop, Indie
The 1920 Network
Chesterpeak, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Blues, Jazz
101.ru: Blues
Moscow, Russia / Blues
BLUESCLUB
Karlsruhe, Germany / Blues
The Blues Guitar Place
USA / Blues
Hardrock | Best of Rock.FM
Germany / Hard Rock, Rock, Blues
Rockin Rhythm and Blues Radio
USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Blues, Rock'n'Roll, Swing
Austin Blues Radio
USA / Blues
Light FM
Beirut, Lebanon / Blues, Jazz, Rock, Ballads
Big R Radio - Blues FM
Mill Creek, USA / Blues
TOPBLUES
Tucson, USA / Jazz, Blues, Rock, Soul
Relax FM
Vilnius, Lithuania / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Soul
Nostalgie Jazz
Paris, France / Swing, Blues, Jazz
Planet Pootwaddle
Santa Monica, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Blues, Swing
WCLY - 95.7 FM That Station
Raleigh NC, USA / Country, Rock, Blues
STAR FM Blues
Berlin, Germany / Blues
soundmania
Germany / Blues, Rock
bluesstation4you
Geesthacht, Germany / Blues
Blues Café Radio
France / Rock, Blues
bluesbeat
Apeldoorn, Netherlands / Blues

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.