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GenresBlues

Blues radio – Listen to 491 Blues radio stations online

undefined The 1920 Network

The 1920 Network

Chesterpeak, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Blues, Jazz
undefined NOSTALGIE BLUES

NOSTALGIE BLUES

Paris, Blues
undefined Music City Roadhouse

Music City Roadhouse

Nashville, Rock, Blues
undefined Blues Music Fan Radio

Blues Music Fan Radio

Blues
undefined WPFW 89.3 FM

WPFW 89.3 FM

Washington D.C., Talk, Blues, Jazz
undefined Radio Swiss Jazz

Radio Swiss Jazz

Basel, Blues, Chillout, Jazz
undefined KKJZ - KJAZZ 88.1 FM

KKJZ - KJAZZ 88.1 FM

Los Angeles, Swing, Blues, Jazz
undefined KNKX 88.5

KNKX 88.5

Seattle, Blues, Jazz
undefined WMOT Roots Radio 89.5

WMOT Roots Radio 89.5

Murfreesboro TN, Country, Blues, Jazz
undefined Dark Hollow Radio

Dark Hollow Radio

Seymour, Rock, Country, Blues
undefined Radio Tele Radical Fm

Radio Tele Radical Fm

Kissimmee, Blues, Jazz
undefined Radio Caprice - Soul Blues

Radio Caprice - Soul Blues

Blues
undefined WTYJ 97.7 FM The Beat

WTYJ 97.7 FM The Beat

Gospel, Blues
undefined ROCK ANTENNE - Blues Rock

ROCK ANTENNE - Blues Rock

Ismaning, Rock, Blues
undefined Radio Free Americana

Radio Free Americana

Verona, Country, Blues, Pop, Indie
undefined RadioKSA

RadioKSA

Adelaide, Country, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, Blues
undefined Unity X Radio

Unity X Radio

Edmonton, 2000s, Blues, Heavy Metal, Indie
undefined ROCK FM ROLLING STONES

ROCK FM ROLLING STONES

Mannheim, Rock, Blues, 60s
undefined NOSTALGIE JAZZ

NOSTALGIE JAZZ

Paris, Swing, Blues, Jazz
undefined STAR FM Blues Rock

STAR FM Blues Rock

Berlin, Blues
undefined ONE.JAZZ

ONE.JAZZ

Peterborough, Blues, Latin, Brazilian Music, Jazz
undefined WLBS - Radio in the Delaware Valley 91.7 FM

WLBS - Radio in the Delaware Valley 91.7 FM

Bristol, Country, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, Blues, Jazz
undefined Jazz FM UK

Jazz FM UK

London, Soul, Blues, Jazz
undefined WMEL Radio "Where The Good Music Lives"

WMEL Radio "Where The Good Music Lives"

Baltimore, Gospel, Soul, Blues, R'n'B
undefined Inspir3 Radio

Inspir3 Radio

Raleigh NC, African Music, Rap, Reggae, Blues, Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, R'n'B

"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.

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