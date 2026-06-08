About WPFW 89.3 FM

About WPFW 89.3 FM

About WPFW 89.3 FM

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WPFW 89.3 FM is a listener-supported radio station based in Washington D.C. known for its mission to promote the diverse cultural expressions and perspectives of the African Diaspora and provide a platform for voices that are underrepresented in mainstream media.



The station's programming includes a mix of music, talk, and news programs that reflect the diversity of the African diaspora and the African American experience. The station features a wide range of music programming, such as "Jazz and Justice" which features jazz music, interviews, and commentary on current events, and "Rhythm & Grooves" which plays a mix of funk, soul, and R&B music.



In addition to music programming, WPFW also offers talk shows that cover various topics such as "The Morning Brew" which focuses on news, current events and community issues, and "Voices of Africa" which focuses on news, current events, and cultural programming from the African continent.



The station also places a strong emphasis on community engagement and serves as a platform for voices and perspectives that are underrepresented in mainstream media. WPFW frequently hosts events and fundraisers that support local organizations and causes, and provides opportunities for local community members to participate in programming and share their perspectives on air.



WPFW is easily accessible via online streaming and mobile app, allowing listeners to tune in and enjoy the station's programming from anywhere. The station's website also provides additional resources and information, including past shows, podcasts, and live streaming, as well as a schedule of upcoming events and guest appearances.



In conclusion, WPFW 89.3 FM is a listener-supported radio station based in Washington D.C. that is committed to promoting the diverse cultural expressions and perspectives of the African Diaspora and providing a platform for voices that are underrepresented in mainstream media. With a mix of music, talk and news programs, community engagement and emphasis on representation of diverse voices, it serves as a valuable resource for those looking to stay informed and engaged with the African American and African diaspora community in the Washington D.C. area.

