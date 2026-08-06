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434 episodes
427: Patrick Clancy Under Fire, Michigan Family Annihilator, OnlyFans Trial & Alexee Trevizo Update08/06/2026 | 56 mins.This week on Headline Highlights: OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is set to enter a plea deal on August 10 in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. Alexee Trevizo’s confession and hospital footage were ruled inadmissible by the New Mexico Supreme Court, removing key evidence in her first-degree murder case. Investigators released the ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, hoping someone will recognize the writing and help uncover what happened to her. The Lindsay Clancy trial is underway, with the defense focusing on postpartum psychosis while prosecutors challenge her mental health claims and examine the events leading up to her children’s deaths. And, Michigan father Kris Karolkiewicz allegedly killed his wife and six children before taking his own life, leaving a family of eight dead…
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Alexee Trevizo: Teen Dumps Baby In Hospital Trash?! New Body Cam Video & Full Story
🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/serialously-with-annie-elise/id1519456164?i=1000619099334
💚 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4veW1FMQRgixdS62oUzTpV?si=N5M6J-86TV6NrIJrkmnfPQ&utm_source=copy-link
📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVb79dp0vrk
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Alexee Trevizo Part 2: "It's Not My Fault!!" The Disturbing Story of Teen Who Dumped Newborn in the Trash Can
🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/serialously-with-annie-elise/id1519456164?i=1000622109559
💚 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5GYpsreg5hO7bW7jdlwLx3?si=L6Sp-laXRpiu16fttOToFA&utm_source=copy-link
📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZUK2gfQVqY
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If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow the show for weekly deep dives into the darkest true crime cases! To watch the video version of this episode, head over to youtube.com/@annieelise.
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📚 Episode Sources
CNN | ClickOnDetroit | Court TV | Law & Crime | MLive | NewsNation | New York Post | People | WCYB
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🚨Disclaimers
1️⃣ Some links may be affiliate links, they do not cost you anything, but I make a small percentage from the sale. Thank you so much for watching and supporting me.
2️⃣ Sources used to collect this information include various public news sites, interviews, court documents, FB groups dedicated to the case, and various news channel segments. When quoting statements made by others, they are strictly alleged until confirmed otherwise. Please remember my videos are my independent opinion and to always do your own research.
3️⃣ The views and opinions expressed in this video are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other agency, organization, employer, or company. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the creator(s). These views are subject to change, revision, and rethinking at any time and are not to be held in perpetuity. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information on this video and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis. It is the reader’s responsibility to verify their own facts.
426: He Jumped From a Car, Then Vanished. Is There a Serial Killer in Houston? | Kenneth Cutting Jr.08/03/2026 | 57 mins.After a night out at a popular Houston piano bar, 22-year-old Kenneth Cutting Jr. got into a heated argument with his two boyfriends and seemingly vanished without a trace. The explanation they later gave about Kenneth's final hours left his family with more questions than answers, and as they searched for him, troubling details and inconsistencies began to emerge. What started as a missing persons case soon evolved into a mystery filled with conflicting accounts, investigative missteps, and a family determined to uncover what really happened on that summer night in Houston…
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If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow the show for weekly deep dives into the darkest true crime cases! To watch the video version of this episode, head over to youtube.com/@annieelise.
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🔎Join Our True Crime Club & Get Exclusive Content & Perks.
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🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to both of my weekly true crime series 10 to Life & Serialously with Annie Elise wherever you get your podcasts on the Annie Elise Channel!
🍎 Apple Podcasts | Where you can also unlock access to 100+ and growing extra exclusive deep dives.
💚 Spotify
🔴 YouTube
🎙️ All Other Platforms
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Instagram: @_annieelise
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📚 Episode Sources
ABC13 | Brian Entin | Chron | Click2Houston | Facebook | FOX7 Austin | FOX 26 Houston | Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | Houston Public Media | KHOU11
••••••••••••••••••
🚨Disclaimers
1️⃣ Some links may be affiliate links, they do not cost you anything, but I make a small percentage from the sale. Thank you so much for watching and supporting me.
2️⃣ Sources used to collect this information include various public news sites, interviews, court documents, FB groups dedicated to the case, and various news channel segments. When quoting statements made by others, they are strictly alleged until confirmed otherwise. Please remember my videos are my independent opinion and to always do your own research.
3️⃣ The views and opinions expressed in this video are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other agency, organization, employer, or company. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the creator(s). These views are subject to change, revision, and rethinking at any time and are not to be held in perpetuity. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information on this video and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis. It is the reader’s responsibility to verify their own facts.
425: Kohberger Backtracks, ‘Netflix Trend Murder’, Nolan Wells Audio Released & D4vd Going to Trial07/30/2026 | 1h 8 mins.This week on Headline Highlights: Bryan Kohberger is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming he was coerced into confessing. D4vd's preliminary hearing concluded with the judge ruling there is enough evidence for him to stand trial on all charges and special circumstances. Newly released dispatch audio reveals that officers considered Brooke Hanlon's death suspicious within minutes of arriving at the scene. The Nolan Wells case remains full of unanswered questions as conflicting witness accounts and newly released boat audio add to the mystery surrounding his death. The unexplained death of Allie Hummel is drawing scrutiny after it came just months after her husband pleaded guilty to assaulting her. And influencer Sara Gilson, who went viral after posting a TikTok joking that Netflix would make a documentary about her "soon-to-be ex-husband," was allegedly killed by him just days later…
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If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow the show for weekly deep dives into the darkest true crime cases! To watch the video version of this episode, head over to youtube.com/@annieelise.
.
🔎Join Our True Crime Club & Get Exclusive Content & Perks.
.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to both of my weekly true crime series 10 to Life & Serialously with Annie Elise wherever you get your podcasts on the Annie Elise Channel!
🍎 Apple Podcasts | Where you can also unlock access to 100+ and growing extra exclusive deep dives.
💚 Spotify
🔴 YouTube
🎙️ All Other Platforms
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📚 Episode Sources
Abby Blabby | AP News | CNN | Drop Dead Serious | Fox News | GoFundMe | Idaho Statesman | KXLY | New York Times | NewsNation | People | WLOX
••••••••••••••••••
🚨Disclaimers
1️⃣ Some links may be affiliate links, they do not cost you anything, but I make a small percentage from the sale. Thank you so much for watching and supporting me.
2️⃣ Sources used to collect this information include various public news sites, interviews, court documents, FB groups dedicated to the case, and various news channel segments. When quoting statements made by others, they are strictly alleged until confirmed otherwise. Please remember my videos are my independent opinion and to always do your own research.
3️⃣ The views and opinions expressed in this video are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other agency, organization, employer, or company. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the creator(s). These views are subject to change, revision, and rethinking at any time and are not to be held in perpetuity. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information on this video and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis. It is the reader’s responsibility to verify their own facts.
424: What Netflix’s ‘Toxic Love Story’ Left Out: SA Fantasy & Obsessed Ex? | Michelle Hadley07/27/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Michelle Hadley thought she had found the perfect relationship… until a bizarre series of events turned life into a nightmare. What started as an ordinary love triangle quickly spiraled into a shocking web of fake identities, stalking, violent fantasies, and deception that led to an innocent woman being arrested. With Netflix's new documentary A Toxic Love Story bringing renewed attention to the case, Annie is reopening Michelle Hadley's story from the beginning and breaking down every unbelievable twist.
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If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow the show for weekly deep dives into the darkest true crime cases! To watch the video version of this episode, head over to youtube.com/@annieelise.
.
🔎Join Our True Crime Club & Get Exclusive Content & Perks.
.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to both of my weekly true crime series 10 to Life & Serialously with Annie Elise wherever you get your podcasts on the Annie Elise Channel!
🍎 Apple Podcasts | Where you can also unlock access to 100+ and growing extra exclusive deep dives.
💚 Spotify
🔴 YouTube
🎙️ All Other Platforms
.
📸 Follow Annie on Socials
Instagram: @_annieelise
TikTok: @_annieelise
Substack: @annieelise
Facebook: @10toLife
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Veracity: Head to http://VeracityHealth.co and use code AE for up to 65% off on your order.
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👗 Shop Annie’s Must-Haves!
ShopMY: bit.ly/AnnieElise_ShopMy
Amazon: bit.ly/AnnieElise_Amazon
.
🫵🏻 Get Involved or Recommend a Case
About Annie: www.annieelise.com
For Business Inquiries: 10toLife@WMEAgency.com
.
📚 Episode Sources
BuzzFeed News | Dateline | KCAL News | NBC News | Sportskeeda | Washington Post
••••••••••••••••••
🚨Disclaimers
1️⃣ Some links may be affiliate links, they do not cost you anything, but I make a small percentage from the sale. Thank you so much for watching and supporting me.
2️⃣ Sources used to collect this information include various public news sites, interviews, court documents, FB groups dedicated to the case, and various news channel segments. When quoting statements made by others, they are strictly alleged until confirmed otherwise. Please remember my videos are my independent opinion and to always do your own research.
3️⃣ The views and opinions expressed in this video are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other agency, organization, employer, or company. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the creator(s). These views are subject to change, revision, and rethinking at any time and are not to be held in perpetuity. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information on this video and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis. It is the reader’s responsibility to verify their own facts.
423: Inside the Courtroom for D4vd’s Evidence Hearing: Horrifying New Details & Extremely Disturbing Evidence07/26/2026 | 1h 23 mins.If you’re new here, don’t forget to follow the show for weekly deep dives into the darkest true crime cases! To watch the video version of this episode, head over to youtube.com/@annieelise.
.
🔎Join Our True Crime Club & Get Exclusive Content & Perks.
.
🎧 Need More to Binge?
Listen to both of my weekly true crime series 10 to Life & Serialously with Annie Elise wherever you get your podcasts on the Annie Elise Channel!
🍎 Apple Podcasts | Where you can also unlock access to 100+ and growing extra exclusive deep dives.
💚 Spotify
🔴 YouTube
🎙️ All Other Platforms
.
📸 Follow Annie on Socials
Instagram: @_annieelise
TikTok: @_annieelise
Substack: @annieelise
Facebook: @10toLife
.
👗 Shop Annie’s Must-Haves!
ShopMY: bit.ly/AnnieElise_ShopMy
Amazon: bit.ly/AnnieElise_Amazon
.
🫵🏻 Get Involved or Recommend a Case
About Annie: www.annieelise.com
For Business Inquiries: 10toLife@WMEAgency.com
.
••••••••••••••••••
🚨Disclaimers
1️⃣ Some links may be affiliate links, they do not cost you anything, but I make a small percentage from the sale. Thank you so much for watching and supporting me.
2️⃣ Sources used to collect this information include various public news sites, interviews, court documents, FB groups dedicated to the case, and various news channel segments. When quoting statements made by others, they are strictly alleged until confirmed otherwise. Please remember my videos are my independent opinion and to always do your own research.
3️⃣ The views and opinions expressed in this video are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any other agency, organization, employer, or company. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the creator(s). These views are subject to change, revision, and rethinking at any time and are not to be held in perpetuity. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information on this video and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis. It is the reader’s responsibility to verify their own facts.
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About Serialously with Annie Elise
Serialously is hosted by Annie Elise, best known for her true-crime YouTube channel “10 to Life” with over 1.5M subscribers. Annie created Serialously after decades of listening to true crime and craving more than just the headlines; she wanted all the overlooked details everyone else seemed to miss. Here, you’ll find everything you’d normally end up Googling yourself - the timelines, the red flags, the social media history, and everything in between. Even better, you’ll hear the story the way you’d want to: like your best friend is filling you in. Annie covers cases in an engaging, conversational way with every detail sleuthed out. Whether it’s breaking true crime news, viral cases, or ongoing trials, Serialously keeps you in the loop in real time - just like having a conversation with your best friend, or hopefully your new true crime bestie! If you've been looking for someone to chat all things true crime with you and a community that’s just as curious as you are - welcome, we're happy you're here! xx *This podcast is not affiliated with The New York Times.Podcast website
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