This week on Headline Highlights: OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is set to enter a plea deal on August 10 in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. Alexee Trevizo’s confession and hospital footage were ruled inadmissible by the New Mexico Supreme Court, removing key evidence in her first-degree murder case. Investigators released the ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, hoping someone will recognize the writing and help uncover what happened to her. The Lindsay Clancy trial is underway, with the defense focusing on postpartum psychosis while prosecutors challenge her mental health claims and examine the events leading up to her children’s deaths. And, Michigan father Kris Karolkiewicz allegedly killed his wife and six children before taking his own life, leaving a family of eight dead…

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Alexee Trevizo: Teen Dumps Baby In Hospital Trash?! New Body Cam Video & Full Story

🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/serialously-with-annie-elise/id1519456164?i=1000619099334

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📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVb79dp0vrk

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Alexee Trevizo Part 2: "It's Not My Fault!!" The Disturbing Story of Teen Who Dumped Newborn in the Trash Can

🍎 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/serialously-with-annie-elise/id1519456164?i=1000622109559

💚 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5GYpsreg5hO7bW7jdlwLx3?si=L6Sp-laXRpiu16fttOToFA&utm_source=copy-link

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZUK2gfQVqY

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