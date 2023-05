Ep 3: Lori Vallow Trial. Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell: Part 2. “The Devil At Work"

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are at the center of a case that has stunned many due to its bizarre twists and turns. Lori Vallow is now on trial, apart from Chad Daybell. In today's epsiode of SERIALously, we dive into the perplexing story of two individuals whose actions have captured the nation's attention. This is Part 2 of our series on the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case, so be sure to follow our podcast to listen to Part 1. And follow along on YouTube for the realtime trial update. In this episode, we will explore the timeline and what really was happening during the year of the kids missing, and how many other people may have died at the hands of Lori and Chad. Additionally, we highly recommend checking out the video version of this episode, which is available on YouTube, as it includes interview footage that provide a more in-depth look into the case.