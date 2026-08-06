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On with Kara Swisher

Vox Media
NewsNews Commentary
On with Kara Swisher
Latest episode

416 episodes

  • On with Kara Swisher

    Can Data Centers Be Done Right?

    08/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    As the AI boom fuels a massive data-center buildout, communities across the country are pushing back. Kara speaks with environmental activist and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, Utah climate scientist Logan Mitchell, Virginia organizer Elena Schlossberg and Lansing, Mich., Mayor Andy Schor about the industry’s environmental and political impact.

    They examine the secretive deals and tax incentives behind many data-center projects, and they debate whether even responsibly designed developments can win community support.

    The panel also explores what meaningful guardrails might look like, whether cleaner energy and greater transparency could make data centers a genuine public benefit, and if it’s even possible to shift public opinion as data centers become increasingly wrapped up in a broader backlash against AI.

    Questions? Comments? Email us at on@voxmedia.com or find us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and Bluesky @onwithkaraswisher.
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  • On with Kara Swisher

    'I Feel Re-Famous': Rosie O'Donnell on Her Return to New York

    08/03/2026 | 57 mins.
    After moving to Ireland at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, Rosie O’Donnell is back in the U.S. to stage her one-woman show in New York and guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at the end of the month. While she’s taken some time out of the spotlight, Rosie remains an outspoken critic of the president and his policies at a time when a lot of public figures have gone quiet.

    Kara and Rosie talk about why she decided to turn her life into a theater production, the joys and challenges of raising a child with autism, and the new energy she’s found in her 60s. They also talk about why Rosie continues to speak out against Trump despite the personal costs.

    Questions? Comments? Email us at on@voxmedia.com or find us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and Bluesky @onwithkaraswisher.
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  • On with Kara Swisher

    The Economy Looks Fine. Why Doesn’t It Feel Fine?

    07/30/2026 | 54 mins.
    Americans feel pessimistic about the economy even as the stock market soars and unemployment remains low. Kara speaks with a panel of economic experts to explain the disconnect. She’s joined by Atlantic staff writer Annie Lowrey, Catherine Rampell of MS NOW and The Bulwark and economist Claudia Sahm.

    They examine the impact of President Trump’s latest round of tariffs, the economic fallout from the Iran war and the hidden weaknesses in the current labor market.

    Plus: How vulnerable is the broader economy to an AI bubble? And what happens when economic growth increasingly benefits investors rather than workers?

    Questions? Comments? Email us at on@voxmedia.com or find us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and Bluesky @onwithkaraswisher.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • On with Kara Swisher

    From Bit Parts to Two Emmy Nods: Jeff Hiller’s Long Road to Success

    07/27/2026 | 49 mins.
    Comedian and actor Jeff Hiller has managed to land roles on two of the buzziest TV shows of the last year. He just earned his second Emmy nomination for a guest role in “Pluribus,” and he seems poised for an even bigger role in the second season of the comedy horror “Widow’s Bay.” His success builds on his Emmy-winning breakout performance in HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” as Joel, the compassionate best friend to series star Bridget Everett’s character, Sam.

    Kara and Jeff talk about why he thinks people are drawn to shows like “Pluribus” and “Widow’s Bay,” why Hollywood rarely tells stories about the middle class anymore, and the role faith has played in his life. They also talk about why it’s still hard to land roles, despite Jeff's Emmy success.

    Questions? Comments? Email us at on@voxmedia.com or find us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and Bluesky @onwithkaraswisher.

    Clips courtesy of HBO and Apple TV.
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  • On with Kara Swisher

    The AI Job Disaster Congress Refuses to Fix

    07/25/2026 | 41 mins.
    Former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says America is heading toward an AI jobs crisis. And she doesn't think Washington is ready.

    Raimondo joins Kara to explain why she's more worried about the country's political system than the technology itself, why Congress has failed to prepare workers for AI, and what she thinks should happen before millions of jobs disappear. She also discusses the future of the CHIPS Act, data centers, AI safety, higher education, and why she's launched a bipartisan effort to help workers adapt before it's too late.

    Recorded live at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg Center as part of the Discovery Series.
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About On with Kara Swisher
It's on. Twice a week, award-winning journalist Kara Swisher gets to the heart of the story through no-holds-barred interviews with power players across business, tech, media, politics and beyond. So why do her guests show up? “Smart people,” says Kara, “like difficult questions.” Mondays and Thursdays from New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
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