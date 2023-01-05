Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to On with Kara Swisher in the App
Listen to On with Kara Swisher in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
On with Kara Swisher

On with Kara Swisher

Podcast On with Kara Swisher
Podcast On with Kara Swisher

On with Kara Swisher

Vox Media
add
It’s On. Get to the heart of what makes powerful people tick — in interviews that have them sit back, relax and get grilled. Twice a week, Kara Swisher and her ... More
NewsNews CommentarySociety & Culture
It’s On. Get to the heart of what makes powerful people tick — in interviews that have them sit back, relax and get grilled. Twice a week, Kara Swisher and her ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 67
  • Snap’s Evan Spiegel on AI, AR, and – yes – TikTok
    The Snap CEO talks about the challenges facing the company’s AI chatbot, how augmented reality glasses could change how we compute the real world and why a TikTok ban would “help” Snap.  You can follow Kara and Nayeema on Instagram. Search for @karaswisher and @nayeemaraza. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    57:43
  • Ron Klain on the Likely Biden-Trump 2024 Showdown
    It’s looking like 2024 will be another round of Biden vs. Trump. But will the sequel end in the same result? Here to discuss the prospective race — and the many issues at stake from abortion to gun control to Ukraine and China — is President Biden’s former Chief of Staff, Ron Klain. You can follow Kara and Nayeema on Instagram - search for @karaswisher and @nayeemaraza Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    51:53
  • Ben Smith on the Turmoil at Buzzfeed, Fox News and Everything In Between
    To make sense of a turbulent and important week in media, we turn to Ben Smith who was the founding Editor in Chief of Buzzfeed News (2012 to 2020) and the former New York Times media critic (from 2020 to 2022). On the agenda: the shuttering of Buzzfeed News, the meaning of Murdoch's settlement with Dominion and what Ben is working on these days, including his news organization Semafor and his forthcoming book, Traffic.  Since we taped Kara got her blue check (against her wishes!) when Twitter re-verified some accounts over the weekend. Questions? Comments? Email us at [email protected] And you can follow Kara and Nayeema on Instagram -- yes, Instagram: @karaswisher and @nayeemaraza Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    1:04:42
  • Larry Summers on the Politics & Economics of Envy
    We turn to economist and former Treasury Secretary, Lawrence Summers, to help us make sense of inflation, Silicon Valley Bank and what Biden should do next. Also on the agenda: why Summers believes in a politics and economics of opportunity — “not of envy.” Plus, why he thinks America needs more people like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Questions? Comments? Email us at [email protected] or find us on Twitter @karaswisher and @nayeema Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    55:03
  • Jen Psaki on Her New Show and Her Old Boss
    After a quick rundown of how the 2024 presidential race may shape up, we turn to today’s guest: Jen Psaki, the former White House Press Secretary and host of the new MSNBC show, “Inside with Jen Psaki.” On the agenda: Biden’s Achilles’ heel, the Trump bump and how Psaki will parlay her insider status to journalism.  Questions? Comments? Email us at [email protected] or find us on Twitter @karaswisher and @nayeema Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/17/2023
    53:41

More News podcasts

About On with Kara Swisher

It’s On. Get to the heart of what makes powerful people tick — in interviews that have them sit back, relax and get grilled. Twice a week, Kara Swisher and her executive producer Nayeema Raza invite a guest to be “On with Kara Swisher.”  So why do newsmakers show up? “Smart people,” says Kara, “like difficult questions.” They may even find it fun.  Mondays and Thursdays from New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Podcast website

Listen to On with Kara Swisher, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Forum series and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

On with Kara Swisher

On with Kara Swisher

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

On with Kara Swisher: Podcasts in Family