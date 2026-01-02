John Cena is Who the Rock Wants to Be | Slightly Above Average Podcast
1/02/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
Welcome to the very second episode of the Slightly Above Average Podcast! John Malecki, Sam Poola, and Joe Meinert chat about Sam's Philip Rivers' return to football, John Cena vs. The Rock, and so much more!
Stranger Things, Blockbuster, & The Diddy Documentary | Slightly Above Average Podcast
12/26/2025 | 1h 23 mins.
Welcome to the very first episode of the Slightly Above Average Podcast! John Malecki, Sam Poola, and Joe Meinert kick things off by ranking questionable 7-Eleven breakfast items, roasting gas station food culture, and spiraling into a debate on Stranger Things, aging TV shows, and why modern streaming just isn't hitting like it used to.
PREVIEW Stranger Things, Blockbuster, & The Diddy Documentary | Slightly Above Average Podcast
12/24/2025 | 8 mins.
Welcome to the very first episode of the Slightly Above Average Podcast! John Malecki, Sam Poola, and Joe Meinert kick things off by ranking questionable 7-Eleven breakfast items, roasting gas station food culture, and spiraling into a debate on Stranger Things, aging TV shows, and why modern streaming just isn't hitting like it used to.
Slightly Above Average Podcast