Welcome to the very first episode of the Slightly Above Average Podcast! John Malecki, Sam Poola, and Joe Meinert kick things off by ranking questionable 7-Eleven breakfast items, roasting gas station food culture, and spiraling into a debate on Stranger Things, aging TV shows, and why modern streaming just isn’t hitting like it used to.WANT MORE VIDEOS???Join THE BUILDER BUNKER - http://link.johnmalecki.com/Bunker_Subscribe⚫️ Become part of our exclusive online community of people just like you who love tools, building, and being awesome! Get access to behind-the-scenes videos, early PODCAST RELEASES, cooking, booze reviews, and more!🧢 Buy Some Merch! - https://johnmalecki.com/😎 Support the Team and get some Shop shades! - https://bit.ly/ShopShades_UnscrewedFollow us on INSTAGRAM!⚡️John - https://www.instagram.com/john_malecki?igsh=MXNzcHFlMXdodWdzYg==⚡️Sam - https://www.instagram.com/sam_poola?igsh=Y2NlOTQxajkwdTUx⚡️Joe - https://www.instagram.com/joemeinert_?igsh=aHllcnUwN29lZ2V5&utm_source=qr#slightlyaboveaverage #slightlyaboveaveragepodcast #podcast #strangerthings #finale #blockbuster #diddydocumentary #711

Welcome to the very first episode of the Slightly Above Average Podcast! John Malecki, Sam Poola, and Joe Meinert kick things off by ranking questionable 7-Eleven breakfast items, roasting gas station food culture, and spiraling into a debate on Stranger Things, aging TV shows, and why modern streaming just isn’t hitting like it used to.WANT MORE VIDEOS???Join THE BUILDER BUNKER - http://link.johnmalecki.com/Bunker_Subscribe⚫️ Become part of our exclusive online community of people just like you who love tools, building, and being awesome! Get access to behind-the-scenes videos, early PODCAST RELEASES, cooking, booze reviews, and more!🧢 Buy Some Merch! - https://johnmalecki.com/😎 Support the Team and get some Shop shades! - https://bit.ly/ShopShades_UnscrewedFollow us on INSTAGRAM!⚡️John - https://www.instagram.com/john_malecki?igsh=MXNzcHFlMXdodWdzYg==⚡️Sam - https://www.instagram.com/sam_poola?igsh=Y2NlOTQxajkwdTUx⚡️Joe - https://www.instagram.com/joemeinert_?igsh=aHllcnUwN29lZ2V5&utm_source=qr#slightlyaboveaverage #slightlyaboveaveragepodcast #podcast #strangerthings #finale #blockbuster #diddydocumentary #711

Welcome to the very second episode of the Slightly Above Average Podcast! John Malecki, Sam Poola, and Joe Meinert chat about Sam's Philip Rivers' return to football, John Cena vs. The Rock, and so much more!WANT THE PODCAST BEFORE IT IS RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC? Join THE BUILDER BUNKER - https://link.johnmalecki.com/SAA_Bunker⚫️ Become part of our exclusive online community of people just like you who love tools, building, and being awesome! Get access to behind-the-scenes videos, early PODCAST RELEASES, cooking, booze reviews, and more!🧢 Buy Some Merch! - https://johnmalecki.com/😎 Support the Team and get some Shop shades! - https://bit.ly/ShopShades_UnscrewedFollow us on INSTAGRAM!⚡️John - https://www.instagram.com/john_malecki?igsh=MXNzcHFlMXdodWdzYg==⚡️Sam - https://www.instagram.com/sam_poola?igsh=Y2NlOTQxajkwdTUx⚡️Joe - https://www.instagram.com/joemeinert_?igsh=aHllcnUwN29lZ2V5&utm_source=qr#slightlyaboveaverage #slightlyaboveaveragepodcast #podcast

About Slightly Above Average Podcast

The Slightly Above Average Podcast is a weekly audio and video Podcast built for all guys everywhere. Hosted by John Malecki, Sam Poola, and Joe Meinert, we bring you unfiltered takes on sports, viral culture, content creation, and everyday guy life.Think of it as the loud banter you’d have with your buddies but filmed, funny, and unapologetically entertaining. Whether we’re diving into NFL hot takes, debating the latest memes, or sharing outrageous headlines, our goal is to build a community that feels like sitting in the garage or around a fire pit with your crew, beers in hand.We aren’t experts; we’re just real dudes with strong takes on the topics that matter to the "slightly above average" guy.New episodes drop every Friday on YouTube and all major podcast platforms