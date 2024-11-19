Nicolle Wallace is joined by Rep. Robert Garcia, Maya Wiley, Frank Figliuzzi, John Heilemann, Charlie Sykes, Maya Wiley, Angelo Carusone, John Brennan, and David Jolly.
--------
1:26:22
“Drowning in scandal”
Nicolle Wallace is joined by Paul Rieckhoff, Betsy Woodruff Swan, Claire McCaskill, Ali Vitali, Tim Miller, Jacob Soboroff, Amy McGrath, Eddie Glaude, and Anthony Scaramucci.
--------
1:26:23
“The first week of the rest of our lives”
Nicolle Wallace is joined by Rev. Al Sharpton, Mike Schmidt, Tim Heaphy, John Heilemann, Dr. Ashish Jha, Katty Kay, David Jolly, Basil Smikle, and John Hudson.
--------
1:24:51
“That’s a Trump cabinet meeting”
Nicolle Wallace is joined by Vaughn Hillyard, Mara Gay, Sue Craig, John Brennan, Dr. Kavita Patel, Rachel Maddow, Rick Stengel, Tim Miller, Randi Weingarten, and Dr. Michael Anderson.
--------
1:32:40
“Bracing for the return”
Nicolle Wallace is joined by Andrew Weissmann, Claire McCaskill, Mike Schmidt, Ali Vitali, Tim Miller, Dave Aronberg, Rep. Eric Swalwell, David Laufman, Gen. Barry McCaffrey, Amy McGrath, Angelo Carusone, Paul Rieckhoff, Vaughn Hillyard, and David Gura.
Drawing on years of experience as communications chief for President George W. Bush and senior advisor for the McCain-Palin campaign, Nicolle Wallace provides political insight and clarity on where the decision-makers stand on complex issues. Join her for analysis and discussion with the key newsmakers every weekday.