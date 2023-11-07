Special Discussion with Secretary General Yongho Tae
In this episode, Mr. Sydney Seiler and Secretary General Yongho Tae discuss the latest developments in North Korea. Topics will include updates on North Korean human rights issues, South Korea's policy toward North Korea, and the current situation in North Korea.
--------
40:47
Crossing the Rubicon: North Korea Sends Troops to Russia
In this episode, Andrew Schwartz, Victor Cha, and distinguished guests discuss the Kremlin's motivations, the potential impacts on the battlefield in Ukraine, what North Korea is likely to receive in return, how Beijing may perceive this development, and more.
--------
46:10
The Spiral of Tensions: North Korea, Russia, and Ukraine
In this episode, Dr. Victor Cha, Dr. Duyeon Kim, and Mr. Sydney Seiler discuss recent developments regarding North Korea's sending troops to Russia, North Korea blows up inter-Korean roads near the border, North Korea's new constitution, and more.
--------
46:22
The Black Box
In this episode, Andrew Schwartz and Victor Cha discuss Dr. Victor Cha's new book, The Black Box: Demystifying the Study of Korean Unification and North Korea.
--------
30:22
Recent Developments in North Korea
In this episode, Dr. Cha and Mr. Bruce Klingner discuss recent developments regarding North Korea's missile deployment, successor plan, garbage-filled balloons, and more.
North Korea is the Impossible State. Each episode, join the people who know the most about North Korea for an insiders’ discussion with host H. Andrew Schwartz and Victor Cha about one of the United States’ top national security priorities. Email your questions to [email protected].