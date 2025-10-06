In this episode, Dmitry talks to Kevin Kirkwood, Owner of Invictus Roofing. Podcast and Business Requests: https://dmitrylipinskiy.com/Dmitry’s Mentorship Program: https://www.mymarketingfitness.com/

In this episode, Dmitry talks to Jared Litchin, CEO of Radiant Roofing.

From Lawyer to Roofer in 1 Year | Jared Lichtin

In this episode, Dmitry talks to Alex Duta, Founder of Albiware.

In this episode, Dmitry talks to Christian Vivieros, Owner of CMAC Roofing.

In this episode, Dmitry talks to Galen Hair, Managing Partner at Insurance Claim HQ.

About Roofing Insights Podcast

Frank conversations with roofing industry leaders. If you love this show, check out our new podcast: Business Hats. Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://t.ly/ApplePodListen on Spotify: https://t.ly/SpotifyPod